ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

New Braunfels firefighters battled heavy fire at River City Café

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Firefighters quickly responded to a heavy fire at a New Braunfels restaurant. The New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire structure at the River City Café on FM 725 at around 1:11 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KTSA

House uninhabitable after Halloween house fire on northwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nobody is hurt after a house fire on the northwest side on Halloween night, but two people living there will have to stay elsewhere as the home suffered extensive damage. San Antonio firefighters worked the scene Monday night just as trick-or-treaters were heading out...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio police: Road rage shooter fired more than 20 rounds, hit driver outside vehicle

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a Monday morning road rage shooting that has left one man hurt. Investigators say someone driving a white truck near the Toyota manufacturing plant fired at least 20 rounds at another truck around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. The victim told police he had seen the driver of the white truck shooting at another vehicle, and when the white truck stopped in the middle of the road, the victim got out of his truck. He tells police the shooter then aimed his gun at him on Watson Road and opened fire.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded

Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Police working on active scene near Vance Jackson

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is working on an active scene on Vance Jackson. According to police, the EB 410 traffic will be pushed to the Cherry Ridge exit and the ramp on EB IH 10/Loop 410 WB is shut down. Police want to assure residents...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot during apparent road-rage incident on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized following an apparent road rage shooting on the South Side Monday morning. San Antonio police said the incident happened around 5:40 a.m. on Watson Road near Highway 16 South, not far from the Toyota Plant. Details on what led to the shooting...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Three people shot in Walmart parking lot on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Police say three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on the northeast side of town Sunday afternoon. Police were called to 5600 Walzem Rd. at around 4 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, suspects in a silver vehicle were following the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy