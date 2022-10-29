SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a Monday morning road rage shooting that has left one man hurt. Investigators say someone driving a white truck near the Toyota manufacturing plant fired at least 20 rounds at another truck around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. The victim told police he had seen the driver of the white truck shooting at another vehicle, and when the white truck stopped in the middle of the road, the victim got out of his truck. He tells police the shooter then aimed his gun at him on Watson Road and opened fire.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO