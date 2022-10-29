Read full article on original website
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels firefighters battled heavy fire at River City Café
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Firefighters quickly responded to a heavy fire at a New Braunfels restaurant. The New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire structure at the River City Café on FM 725 at around 1:11 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from...
KTSA
House uninhabitable after Halloween house fire on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nobody is hurt after a house fire on the northwest side on Halloween night, but two people living there will have to stay elsewhere as the home suffered extensive damage. San Antonio firefighters worked the scene Monday night just as trick-or-treaters were heading out...
foxsanantonio.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Stone Oak Parkway closed near Hwy 281 following large gas leak
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy officials say crews are making repairs after a contractor damaged an underground gas line along Stone Oak Parkway Tuesday morning. A portion of Stone Oak Parkway near U.S. Highway 281 will be closed until repairs are complete. As shared by the San Antonio Police...
foxsanantonio.com
One man hospitalized after heavy fire at a Northwest apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – One man suffered a laceration in his arm after the first floor of a Northwest apartment caught on fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of Gentleman Road at the Terrace House Apartments for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and...
foxsanantonio.com
'Infestation of roaches': South Point tenants at the end of their rope
SAN ANTONIO - Rodents, electrical issues, and sewer problems: those are just some of the issues that tenants are facing at the South Point apartments. "A lot of mold, first of all,” Romana Castro, a South Point resident of six years, said. "Infestation of roaches have come in." "They...
KSAT 12
SAPD seeking information in fatal ambush of teen outside North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in arresting the person who fatally shot a 17-year-old on the North Side two years ago. Darnilio Garza was ambushed around 4:30 a.m. on July 31, 2020, in the 7600 block of McCullough...
KTSA
San Antonio police: Road rage shooter fired more than 20 rounds, hit driver outside vehicle
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a Monday morning road rage shooting that has left one man hurt. Investigators say someone driving a white truck near the Toyota manufacturing plant fired at least 20 rounds at another truck around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. The victim told police he had seen the driver of the white truck shooting at another vehicle, and when the white truck stopped in the middle of the road, the victim got out of his truck. He tells police the shooter then aimed his gun at him on Watson Road and opened fire.
KTSA
Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded
Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters pull driver from big rig after rollover accident in Far Southeast Bexar Co.
SAN ANTONIO - A truck driver had to be pulled from his big rig after a it rolled over on Far Southeast Bexar County highway. The accident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Monday along Interstate 37 near Donop Road and Braunig Lake. Police said several drivers stopped to help the...
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies on the lookout for suspect in white sedan who shot two teens on Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s office is on the lookout for a suspect in a white sedan after deputies say pulled up and shot two teens who were fist fighting on the sidewalk. The incident happened at the 8200 block of FM 78 at around 1:45...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Police working on active scene near Vance Jackson
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is working on an active scene on Vance Jackson. According to police, the EB 410 traffic will be pushed to the Cherry Ridge exit and the ramp on EB IH 10/Loop 410 WB is shut down. Police want to assure residents...
The spookiest house in San Antonio isn't putting their Halloween decorations away just yet
SAN ANTONIO — In the West Oak Estates neighborhood on the far west side is a house that has taken Halloween decorations to a whole other level. Joanna Meeks, who owns the home at 13918 Tahoe Vista, said she and her family have been putting on holiday displays for nearly 30 years.
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police seeking shooter who gunned down teenager outside his house in 2020
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in tracking down three suspects involved in the murder of a teenager over two years ago. Darnilio Garza was shot twice on July 31, 2020 outside a home along McCullough Avenue near Oblate Drive. Before the shooting, police said the 17-year-old received an...
KSAT 12
Man shot during apparent road-rage incident on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized following an apparent road rage shooting on the South Side Monday morning. San Antonio police said the incident happened around 5:40 a.m. on Watson Road near Highway 16 South, not far from the Toyota Plant. Details on what led to the shooting...
KSAT 12
At least 1 arrest in Sunday morning robbery, theft spree at Northwest Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Tenants at an apartment complex near the University of Texas San Antonio are feeling scared after a rash of thefts -- at least some at gunpoint -- happened over the weekend. The San Antonio Police Department logged nine calls for service Sunday morning for burglaries, robberies,...
foxsanantonio.com
Off-duty officer and his son were shot at by unknown vehicle as they were driving home
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty officer is hospitalized after he and his son were shot by an unknown vehicle as they were driving home, police say. The incident happened at the 9500 block of NW Loop 1604 at New Guilbeau Road at around 9:13 p.m. Upon police arrival, they...
foxsanantonio.com
Two teens are hospitalized after altercation led to shooting at Eastside apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Two teens were shot after an altercation broke out at an East side apartment complex. Police were dispatched to the 4800 block of Lord Road at the Stella Apartments at around 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, they found a blood trail...
news4sanantonio.com
Three people shot in Walmart parking lot on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Police say three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on the northeast side of town Sunday afternoon. Police were called to 5600 Walzem Rd. at around 4 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, suspects in a silver vehicle were following the...
KSAT 12
Woman playing with gun at Halloween party shoots, wounds 18-month-old baby, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a woman who they say was mishandling a gun at a Halloween party, causing it to fire and wound an 18-month-old baby. Eloisa Fraga, 33, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault Monday in connection with the incident, which happened Sunday.
BCSO trying to identify man who allegedly assaulted southwest-side homeowner Monday morning
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities are hoping homeowners in a far-southwest side neighborhood may have captured surveillance footage that can help them identify a sexual assault suspect. A man standing about 5 feet 9 and wearing a Black T-shirt with dark-colored sweatpants and black-and-blue-colored tennis shoes is believed...
