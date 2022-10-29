CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — A child was critically injured when a vehicle crashed into the vehicle he was getting out of to go trick-or-treating. The Crawfordsville Police Department said the crash happened in the 2000 block of Traction Road just before 7 p.m. Monday. A 7-year-old boy was getting out of a vehicle to go trick-or-treating when he was hit by a minivan.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO