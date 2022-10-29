Read full article on original website
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
cbs4indy.com
Hit-and-run driver slams into Greenwood home, leaving family to pick up the pieces
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A family in Greenwood has been left to pick up the pieces after a hit-and-run driver crashed into their home. “I was startled awake, but I wasn’t really sure why I had woken up. I thought it was maybe thunder,” said Laura Dalton. It...
cbs4indy.com
Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor...
wbiw.com
Two-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed a man’s life
INDIANAPOLIS – A two-vehicle crash on I-465 this morning claimed a man’s life. At 11:12 a.m. Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving calls about a serious two-vehicle crash on I-465 northbound near the 20.1-mile marker, just north of the I-65 interchange. When first responders arrived they found the...
Person dies in crash on I-465 on Indianapolis' northwest side
One person died and two others were sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' northwest side, police say.
cbs4indy.com
Child in critical condition after getting hit while trick-or-treating in Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — A child was critically injured when a vehicle crashed into the vehicle he was getting out of to go trick-or-treating. The Crawfordsville Police Department said the crash happened in the 2000 block of Traction Road just before 7 p.m. Monday. A 7-year-old boy was getting out of a vehicle to go trick-or-treating when he was hit by a minivan.
cbs4indy.com
SILVER ALERT: Deputies investigate missing Darlington woman
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the disappearance of a 76-year-old woman. Authorities said that Cathy Weliever was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. in Darlington, Indiana. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and unknown pants, and driving...
1 dead after shooting on east side of Indy
A person has died at an Indy area hospital after being shot earlier this evening, according to IMPD.
cbs4indy.com
Police looking for answers 4 years after man goes missing from Bartholomew County
COLUMBUS, Ind. — It has been more than four years since Joey William Ross was seen walking away from his friend’s house, never to be seen again. Now, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is putting out a renewed call to help bring his family answers. On Sunday,...
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested in double shooting that killed 1; IMPD says suspect was also shot
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man for his suspected role in a double shooting that killed one man and injured a woman on Friday, Oct. 28. IMPD’s homicide detectives arrested Raymond Gilder, 31. He’s accused of pulling the trigger in a deadly shooting in the 5100 block of E. 38th Street just before 3:30 p.m.
Man dies months after east side shooting, death ruled homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after a man who was shot on the east side of Indianapolis in June died from complications related to his injuries. Police were called to the 1400 block of North Gladstone Avenue, near the intersection of 16th Street and North Sherman...
cbs4indy.com
Carmel PD: Have you seen this package thief?
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing multiple packages from outside condominiums. According to the Carmel Police Department, the suspect captured in the surveillance footage photographs below stole multiple packages on Oct. 27, at approximately 3 p.m., from outside condos and apartments located near Fairfax Manor Drive and Grand Vue Drive.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on the near west side of Indy. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called around 7:40 p.m. to the intersection of W. 16th Street and Sharon Avenue on report of a person struck. IMPD officers arrived to the area and […]
cbs4indy.com
Muncie man arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at car, police say
MUNCIE, Ind. – A 19-year-old Muncie man was so upset that a group of friends was heading to a party that he fired at their car, police say. Police arrested Geno Vargas early Saturday on five preliminary counts of attempted murder and a count of criminal recklessness with a firearm. Some of the shots hit the car while a woman was grazed during the incident, according to court documents.
cbs4indy.com
1 dead in I-465 crash
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis claimed one man’s life on Monday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, troopers were called out to I-465 northbound near mile marker 20, just north of the I-65 interchange on Indy’s northwest side, on reports of a serious two-vehicle crash.
WISH-TV
Overturned bus at I-465 causing three left lanes to be blocked
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is an overturned bus between Old US 31, US 31, South East Street and South Meridian Street, according to the Indianapolis Department of Transportation. At 8:38 a.m. Sunday, INDOT reported three left lanes are blocked for the next two hours. This story will be updated...
WISH-TV
Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
Man shot girlfriend, killed her brother during domestic dispute, docs allege
Two victims in a shooting last Friday on the city's northeast side are brother and sister and were both shot by the sister's boyfriend during a domestic dispute, a court document alleges.
2 killed, 4 injured in overnight shootings across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Two people were killed, four others injured in four overnight shootings across Indianapolis. According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at a BP gas station at the intersection of E. 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue. Officers found a man who had been shot. He […]
WISH-TV
Traffic stop leads to arrest, recovery of stolen handgun, drug dealing charges in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A trooper with the Indiana State Police Pendleton District conducted a traffic stop that led to an arrest of a man in Anderson Sunday evening, according to Indiana State Police. At 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Robert Hill, 29, from Anderson was driving a tan 1999 Cadillac...
cbs4indy.com
Crews respond to fire at Lebanon CVS; Health dept. also on scene
LEBANON, Ind. — Fire officials said a fire at a Lebanon CVS appeared to have originated in a trash bin near the store’s entrance. Crews were sent to the CVS at 207 S. Lebanon Street just before 9 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive ensured no one was inside before attacking the flames.
