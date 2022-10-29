ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Two-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed a man’s life

INDIANAPOLIS – A two-vehicle crash on I-465 this morning claimed a man’s life. At 11:12 a.m. Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving calls about a serious two-vehicle crash on I-465 northbound near the 20.1-mile marker, just north of the I-65 interchange. When first responders arrived they found the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Child in critical condition after getting hit while trick-or-treating in Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — A child was critically injured when a vehicle crashed into the vehicle he was getting out of to go trick-or-treating. The Crawfordsville Police Department said the crash happened in the 2000 block of Traction Road just before 7 p.m. Monday. A 7-year-old boy was getting out of a vehicle to go trick-or-treating when he was hit by a minivan.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

SILVER ALERT: Deputies investigate missing Darlington woman

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the disappearance of a 76-year-old woman. Authorities said that Cathy Weliever was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. in Darlington, Indiana. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and unknown pants, and driving...
DARLINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Carmel PD: Have you seen this package thief?

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing multiple packages from outside condominiums. According to the Carmel Police Department, the suspect captured in the surveillance footage photographs below stole multiple packages on Oct. 27, at approximately 3 p.m., from outside condos and apartments located near Fairfax Manor Drive and Grand Vue Drive.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on the near west side of Indy. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called around 7:40 p.m. to the intersection of W. 16th Street and Sharon Avenue on report of a person struck. IMPD officers arrived to the area and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Muncie man arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at car, police say

MUNCIE, Ind. – A 19-year-old Muncie man was so upset that a group of friends was heading to a party that he fired at their car, police say. Police arrested Geno Vargas early Saturday on five preliminary counts of attempted murder and a count of criminal recklessness with a firearm. Some of the shots hit the car while a woman was grazed during the incident, according to court documents.
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead in I-465 crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis claimed one man’s life on Monday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, troopers were called out to I-465 northbound near mile marker 20, just north of the I-65 interchange on Indy’s northwest side, on reports of a serious two-vehicle crash.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Overturned bus at I-465 causing three left lanes to be blocked

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is an overturned bus between Old US 31, US 31, South East Street and South Meridian Street, according to the Indianapolis Department of Transportation. At 8:38 a.m. Sunday, INDOT reported three left lanes are blocked for the next two hours. This story will be updated...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 killed, 4 injured in overnight shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Two people were killed, four others injured in four overnight shootings across Indianapolis. According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at a BP gas station at the intersection of E. 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue. Officers found a man who had been shot. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Crews respond to fire at Lebanon CVS; Health dept. also on scene

LEBANON, Ind. — Fire officials said a fire at a Lebanon CVS appeared to have originated in a trash bin near the store’s entrance. Crews were sent to the CVS at 207 S. Lebanon Street just before 9 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive ensured no one was inside before attacking the flames.
LEBANON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy