Grab a Pair of Premium MW07 Earbuds for Record-Low Price of $33

I had to triple-check that this deal was real because I had a hard time believing my eyes. Master & Dynamic makes some of the finest premium earbuds on the market, and right now you can snag a pair for just $33, a whopping $167 off the usual price. The...
Should You Professionally Calibrate Your TV?

Everyone wants their TV to look the best it can. Maybe you've adjusted the picture mode, maybe you've tweaked the TV's settings. If it still doesn't look quite as good as you think it should, or worse, doesn't look as good as your in-law's new 97-inch OLED, it's possible getting your TV calibrated will help.
You Can Save 50% on Your First Year of Walmart Plus, but Only if You Act Now

November is here, which means Black Friday deals will be starting sooner than later. Walmart has already officially announced its Black Friday plans, and the company's first set of deals kick off on Nov. 7 with early access for Walmart Plus members. To participate in the early access deals you will need to be a paid Walmart Plus member and not part of the free trial. This normally costs $12.95 a month or $98 a year, but for a limited time Walmart is offering new members a one year Walmart Plus subscription for $49. Walmart is advertising it as getting six months free since you're only paying half the original price.
'World's Fastest Shoes' Promise 250% Boost in Your Walking Speed

I love walking, but it has its drawbacks if I'm in a hurry. Pittsburgh startup Shift Robotics thinks it has a solution to the pesky slowness of walking: powered, wheeled smart shoes called Moonwalkers that promise a 250% increase in your walking speed. At first glance, you might think they're...
iRobot Is Offering Roomba Vacuums and Mops for Up to 42% Off

As colder weather approaches, you're likely to keep your doors and windows closed for longer periods of time, trapping dust and dirt that may mess with your allergies or immune system. That's never a good thing. Stay healthy and happy with minimal effort by using a robot vacuum or mop that you can programme from your phone. Right now you can save up to $300 on select Roomba vacuums at Amazon.

