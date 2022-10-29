Read full article on original website
Related
Dallas residents love dogs more than cats
Dallas ranks third in the country's major metros for dog ownership, with ruffly 1.2 million households having at least one canine companion. What's happening: About half of all households in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area own a pet, according to recently-released data from the U.S. Census. 41% have at least...
Elon Musk's takeover has prompted some celebrities to say they'll leave Twitter. Here's how to deactivate your account and protect your data.
Concerned about changes at Twitter? This guide will tell you how to make your account more private or delete your account altogether.
20 Millennial Home Trends That We'll All Be Cringing At In 20 Years
Millennials look at an Apple store and say, "I want to live here."
Comments / 0