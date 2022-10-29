ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Axios Dallas

Dallas residents love dogs more than cats

Dallas ranks third in the country's major metros for dog ownership, with ruffly 1.2 million households having at least one canine companion. What's happening: About half of all households in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area own a pet, according to recently-released data from the U.S. Census. 41% have at least...
DALLAS, TX

