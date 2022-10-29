Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Related
foxbangor.com
Residents escape home fire
BREWER — Saturday at approximately 7:56 a.m. the Brewer Fire Department was reportedly dispatched to South Main Street after reports of fire on the second level of the home. Lieutenant Brandon Randall said the fire started in the attic and could be a result of an electrical problem. All...
Bingham family loses home in fire over the weekend
BINGHAM, Maine — The Bingham Fire Department is asking for the public's assistance to help a family after a fire destroyed their home Saturday. In a Facebook post, the department is asking for hygiene items, clothing for young boys, toys, and other household items. You can message fire officials through Facebook to coordinate a drop-off.
Three people displaced after apartment building fire in Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Fire crews in Skowhegan responded to a call at 37 High Street around 4:30 on Sunday morning. Investigators from the Maine Fire Marshal's Office also responded to the six-unit apartment building. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in an email Sunday, two units...
Man lives in the forest for over 27 years and stole from homes 1000 times
Imagine living alone in a forest for almost 27 years and surviving in harsh winters. Only two individuals had heard him speak. One in 1990 and another in 2013. He made his home among the trees. 27 years spent alone. To survive, he broke into nearby homes before being caught on April 4, 2013. The North Pond Hermit, Christopher Knight, would ultimately spend seven months in prison for breaking into over 1000 homes.
WMTW
Maine man rescued after spending 30 hours lost in the woods
ETNA, Maine — A man from Etna is safe after spending nearly 30 hours lost in the woods. A game warden and his K9 found 74-year-old Joseph Nolin Monday afternoon about a mile from his house, deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog. Wardens said Nolin was unable to move and was hypothermic and dehydrated after spending the night in sub-freezing temperatures.
wabi.tv
Howland residents urged to boil water after maintenance issues
HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Howland residents are under a boil water order after complications arose during scheduled maintenance. The town posted on Facebook that the water department will be flushing hydrants for the next two weeks, and the water would be discolored, but safe. Seven hours later, a new post...
WGME
One woman dies after getting into multiple crashes in Central Maine
READFIELD (WGME) - A Maine woman was found dead after being involved in multiple crashes Sunday afternoon in Central Maine. 42-year-old Martha Shellman was found dead behind the wheel after her car crashed into a tree in Readfield near Scribner Road and Gorden Road. State Police say she crossed the...
Would You Like To See A Locally Owned Steakhouse In Bangor?
There are lots of great choices for local food here in the Bangor area, but one thing seems to be missing. With all due respect to the amazing Longhorn Steakhouse on Hogan Road in Bangor, it is a national chain restaurant, so that got us thinking about whether or not a locally owned business focused on serving up delicious steaks would work here in the area.
wabi.tv
Car crashes into Bangor’s Bull Moose
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A car crashed into a building in Bangor Friday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. at Bull Moose on Hogan Road. Police say the driver is okay after the slow speed crash took out a pole outside the store. All the stores in The Maine Square...
wabi.tv
Silver Alert canceled; Etna man found safe
ETNA, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say 74-year-old Joseph Nolin of Etna has been found safe. State Police had issued a Silver Alert Monday morning. Nolin had last been seen Sunday morning going to check game cameras. We’re told Nolin suffers from several medical conditions.
101.9 The Rock
Child Dies in Crash; Another Child Has Serious Head Injury in Madison, Maine
Child Dies in Crash and Another Child Has Life-Threatening Head Injury. Police said a child died at the scene of a crash Thursday night in Madison, Maine and another child suffered a life-threatening head injury. Third Child and Two Adults Sustain Non-Life Threatening Injuries. A third child and two adults...
Minor dead after crash in Madison
MADISON, Maine — Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Route 148 (White School House Road) in Madison around 11:10 p.m. on Thursday. A news release from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office on Friday stated the driver of the vehicle, Robert Simonds, 30, of Madison, was driving west on Route 148 when he left the road and struck a tree.
wabi.tv
Jackson Laboratory takes a Hike for Hasti
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Last year, we brought you the story of Chris Brannigan, whose daughter has a rare disease. Branningan, a soldier in the British Army, shifts his post from the frontlines of Afghanistan to advocating for his daughter, Hasti. Last year, he walked from Maine to North Carolina...
Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting
According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle at Rockland crosswalk
ROCKLAND, Maine — A Rockland woman died after being struck by a vehicle at a crosswalk Thursday morning. Lorraine Hall, 70, was struck by a Ford pickup truck after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk Street in Rockland, according to a report by the Courrier-Gazette. First...
wabi.tv
Teen summonsed after Maranacook school shooting threat
READFIELD, Maine - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says a Readfield teen has been summonsed for terrorizing after a reported threat at the Maranacook Community Middle and High Schools. Officials say a 14-year-old girl received a text message Saturday from an unknown person that read, “I’m shooting up the...
Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence
READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and Middle School were closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools and all school-based activities were closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
wabi.tv
Maple Street welcomes hundreds of Halloween spirits
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spooky spirits filled Maple Street in Bangor on Halloween night. Houses were decked out with spooky decorations. People enjoyed music from a local band. Trick-or-treaters dressed up as Spider-Man, Darth Vader, even a banana, and much more. Whether you’re a kid or an adult, everyone wanted...
Comments / 0