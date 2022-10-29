ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Church Is Fully Taking Over Downtown Nashville With Huge Announcement

By Samantha Whidden
 3 days ago
Exciting news, Eric Church fans! The country music hitmaker is fully taking over downtown Nashville with his latest announcement.

On Friday (October 28th), Eric Church took to his social media accounts to share a video of his new Broadway bar called Chief’s. “Turn the Quiet Up on Broadway,” he tweeted. “Nashville 2023.”

The Nashville Eater reports that Eric Church had discussed what the new venture means to him. “I remember driving through downtown Nashville over 20 years ago,” he also recalled. “With a pawn shop guitar, riding shotgun in a beat-to-hell truck just trying to chase a dream. Chief’s is the culmination of catching that dream. Like everything else we do in our career, I wouldn’t even attempt a project like this if I didn’t think it would be the best, so that’s what Chief’s will be: the best.”

The bar, which is named after Eric Church’s 2011 album, is the brainchild of Church and AJ Capital’s Ben Weprin. The building was formally the home of Cotton Eyed Joe. It was purchased for $24.5 million. The six-story bar will also offer an intimate, seated live music venue. The venue will also have a whole hog barbecue restaurant on the rooftop. It will be serving meals from James Beard Award-winner Rodney Scott.

Eric Church to Be Featured on The Rolling Stones Tribute Album ‘Stoned Cold Country’

Meanwhile, Billboard reports Eric Church is among the selected country artists featured on The Rolling Stones tribute album, “Stoned Cold Country.”

According to the media outlet, Eric Church performs The Rolling Stones hit Gimme Shelter for the album. Others also featured on the upcoming record are Jimmie Allen, Lainey Wilson, Maren Morris, and Koe Wetzel.

“This album is country music’s thank you to The Rolling Stones,” producer Robert Deaton then told Billboard. “For 60 years of inspiration and providing the soundtrack of our lives. While recording the record, I was reminded that this is a showcase and spotlight on the best we have to offer as a genre.”

Deaton then shared, “From our artists to all of the musicians that played on the record, we boldly state that Country Music is second to none when it comes to artists of integrity and creativity.”

Billboard further reported that this isn’t the first time country music artists have paid tribute to The Rolling Stones. Travis Tritt, Deana Carter, George Jones, and Nanci Griffith contributed to Stone Country: Country Artists Perform the Songs of the Rolling Stones.

Dolly Parton also recently discussed her love for The Rolling Stones with Billboard. “I’ve always wanted to do the song Satisfaction. That’s one of my husband’s favorite songs. And I may have to drag Mick [Jagger]’s guys up there to help me sing it. I thought about writing a song called Rock of Ages, where I get all the great old rock ‘n’ rollers, the people that I have always admired and respected.”

