Read full article on original website
Related
CZ, the CEO of Binance, has bet big on Musk's Twitter buyout with a $500 million investment, saying he is 'extremely supportive' of the freedom of speech
"I use the Twitter app more than I use the Binance app," said Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, the CEO of Binance. CZ has 7.2 million Twitter followers.
Tesla closes its first showroom in China in retail strategy shift - sources
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle giant Tesla (TSLA.O) has closed what had been its flagship showroom in China as the company adjusts its sales and service strategy in its second-largest market, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
With the global economy on the rocks, quiet quitting is no longer a thing | Arwa Mahdawi
Endless pieces have been written about slacking off at work. But now it emerges even the poster boy for the idea is back toiling 50 hours a week, writes Arwa Mahdawi
Comments / 0