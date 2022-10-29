Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
College Football Playoff: Ohio State comes in at No. 2 in first rankings of season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off a 44-31 win over Penn State, Ohio State came in at No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. Ohio State currently sits tied with Tennessee for the No. 2 spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25. Tennesee...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State cruises past Chaminade in exhibition matchup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In its final tuneup before the start of the regular season, Ohio State had five players score in double figures in a dominant win over visiting Chaminade. The Buckeyes had 10 players score in a 101-57 win over the Silverswords, who made the trip to...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg named semifinalist for Chuck Bednarik Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State senior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg leads the Buckeyes in tackles so far this season and has been named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award. The Bednarik Award is given annually to the outstanding defensive player of the year. Through eight games this season,...
WSYX ABC6
J.T. Tuimoloau named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, Walter Camp Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The least surprising news coming from the Big Ten offices Monday morning is that Ohio State sophomore J.T. Tuimoloau was named the league's defensive player of the week. The defensive end was a one-man wrecking crew in the Buckeyes 44-31 win at Penn State on...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State shares No. 2 with Tennessee in AP poll, Tuimoloau shines in Happy Valley
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes and Volunteers are sharing the No. 2 spot in the Associated Press college football poll ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings. Ohio State has kept No. 2 for the fourth week in a row, while Tennessee went from No. 3 to...
WSYX ABC6
Buckeyes encouraging Buckeye Nation to donate blood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Buckeyes are urging Buckeye Nation to help beat that team up north. Ohio State linebackers Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg are hoping Central Ohio turns out to donate blood to beat Michigan in the annual blood bank competition. "It was a good idea to...
WSYX ABC6
Tennessee, Ohio St tied at 2, UGA next for Vols
Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia. Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.
WSYX ABC6
Darrel Rowland: Longtime Columbus newsman joins ABC6 staff
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Award-winning journalist Darrel Rowland on Monday joined the news team at ABC6 and FOX28. Rowland worked for the Columbus Dispatch for more than 30 years, previously serving as Public Affairs Editor and Senior Editor. His reputation for superb storytelling and investigative journalism has had a...
WSYX ABC6
Candidates for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat stop in Columbus for a town hall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance met in Columbus Tuesday night for a final push before the election. The moderators asked the audience if inflation is the number one issue in the race, and the majority of audience members raised their hands. Both candidates were asked questions about that issue.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: November starts with mild temps, more pleasant weather ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mild temperatures prevail for the first day of November! We'll be above average through this extended forecast. And we have some beautiful days coming this week!. October ends with very dry numbers. For the month, Columbus reported only 0.60" of rain. That's 2.30" below normal....
WSYX ABC6
Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
WSYX ABC6
ABC 6 takes concerns about Westerville Road to Columbus leaders after deadly crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Questions are being raised about an intersection in northeast Columbus after a pick-up truck hit and killed a 4-year-old and sent a woman to the hospital while they were trick-or-treating Monday night. Neighbors said the crossroad of Westerville Road and Valley Park Avenue has been...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Attorney General sues Dollar General over deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Dollar General for advertising items for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. Yost's office said the lawsuit comes after it received customer complaints from several counties around the state. “Everything we buy...
WSYX ABC6
Disability rights advocates call on Ohio lawmakers to allow virtual testimonies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman with disabilities wants state lawmakers to allow virtual testimonies as they hold a hearing about Ohio's protection and advocacy system on Tuesday. "I'm an artist, and I paint about disability rights issues, and I use art to communicate with the world," Alicia...
WSYX ABC6
1 person dies after shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a person has died after a shooting on the east side. Police said officers were called to a home on Harvard Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after a shooting victim walked into a local hospital. Police said that person later died. Police...
WSYX ABC6
Improve your cookie decorating skills and learn to draw with icing with Plenty O' Smiles
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Looking for a sweet way to entertain the kids while waiting for trick-or-treaters to arrive to your door Plenty O' Smiles joins Good Day Columbus with a quick demonstration to turn your pumpkin into a jack-o-lantern!. You can find Plenty O' Smiles on social media...
WSYX ABC6
Halloween allows nostalgic Columbus residents to showcase their passion for decorating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many people around Central Ohio use Halloween night to showcase their passion for spooky decorations. Columbus resident Tom Smith is a doctor by day and an extreme Halloween decorator by night. "We have a smoke machine, strobe lights, and screaming music will eventually be playing...
WSYX ABC6
Ex-Ohio Department of Corrections employee receives 5 life sentences
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former Ohio Department of Correction employee will spend the rest of his life in prison. Muata Fisher, 50, of Westerville was sentenced on Tuesday to five life sentences plus 80 years for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. The...
WSYX ABC6
21-year-old killed following northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 21-year-old man has died following a shooting at a gas station in northeast Columbus early Sunday morning. Police said three men were driving on North Cassady Avenue just before 4 a.m. when their car was struck by bullets. The shots came from a Sheetz parking lot.
WSYX ABC6
Woman found shot to death in vacant Linden home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating after police said a woman was found dead Monday in a vacant home in Linden. Police said the woman was found in a home in the 2500 block of Howey Road just before 12:30 p.m. Monday. Police said...
