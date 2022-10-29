ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State cruises past Chaminade in exhibition matchup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In its final tuneup before the start of the regular season, Ohio State had five players score in double figures in a dominant win over visiting Chaminade. The Buckeyes had 10 players score in a 101-57 win over the Silverswords, who made the trip to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Buckeyes encouraging Buckeye Nation to donate blood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Buckeyes are urging Buckeye Nation to help beat that team up north. Ohio State linebackers Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg are hoping Central Ohio turns out to donate blood to beat Michigan in the annual blood bank competition. "It was a good idea to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Tennessee, Ohio St tied at 2, UGA next for Vols

Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia. Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSYX ABC6

Darrel Rowland: Longtime Columbus newsman joins ABC6 staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Award-winning journalist Darrel Rowland on Monday joined the news team at ABC6 and FOX28. Rowland worked for the Columbus Dispatch for more than 30 years, previously serving as Public Affairs Editor and Senior Editor. His reputation for superb storytelling and investigative journalism has had a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Candidates for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat stop in Columbus for a town hall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance met in Columbus Tuesday night for a final push before the election. The moderators asked the audience if inflation is the number one issue in the race, and the majority of audience members raised their hands. Both candidates were asked questions about that issue.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio Attorney General sues Dollar General over deceptive pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Dollar General for advertising items for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. Yost's office said the lawsuit comes after it received customer complaints from several counties around the state. “Everything we buy...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person dies after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a person has died after a shooting on the east side. Police said officers were called to a home on Harvard Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after a shooting victim walked into a local hospital. Police said that person later died. Police...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

21-year-old killed following northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 21-year-old man has died following a shooting at a gas station in northeast Columbus early Sunday morning. Police said three men were driving on North Cassady Avenue just before 4 a.m. when their car was struck by bullets. The shots came from a Sheetz parking lot.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Woman found shot to death in vacant Linden home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating after police said a woman was found dead Monday in a vacant home in Linden. Police said the woman was found in a home in the 2500 block of Howey Road just before 12:30 p.m. Monday. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy