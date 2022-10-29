ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

WBTV

COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Shiver me timbers: ‘Halloween Town’ is all new this year

LINCOLNTON – There’s people who love Halloween and then there’s the people who really love the holiday. Dante Patterson and his wife, Sarah who live on the corner of North High and West Sycamore Street in Lincolnton, fall well within the latter group. For the past decade...
LINCOLNTON, NC
WRAL News

Close twin sisters ponder changes to their relationship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly and Meghan Fillnow must be among the closest identical-twin sisters in the Carolinas, and quite possibly in the U.S., and maybe even on the entire planet. That’s just a hunch, but probably a good one. They have lived together in the Charlotte area for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD dispels rumor of serial killer in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Several posts on social media went viral with a claim that a serial killer was on the loose in Charlotte, but the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Tuesday that the posts aren’t true. Channel 9 isn’t sharing the social media posts, but one video on TikTok...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Tega Cay’s Halloween House Takes Scare to New Level

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There is one home in Tega Cay where the homeowner is using his talents, and the love of horror films, to create a Haunted House using his home as the backdrop. The Halloween House is the home of Eric Jentz in the Cameron...
TEGA CAY, SC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Tag Heuer joins Southpark as latest luxury boutique

CHARLOTTE – REEDS Jewelers will operate a new TAG Heuer boutique at SouthPark Mall. The boutique offers shoppers an immersive experience and an expanded selection of watches. TAG Heuer strives to offer a distinct connection to the sporting world, a spirit of innovation with roots in Swiss watchmaking and extraordinary quality.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Major Figure in Charlotte’s Beer Community Departs the Scene

Nils Weldy moved from Boston to Charlotte in July 2007. Number of local craft breweries and taprooms: zero. He moved back to New England—specifically Rhode Island, home state of Weldy and his wife, Michaela—over the summer. Number of Charlotte-area craft breweries and taprooms: 80-plus. And still growing. Weldy,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

A Survey of Charlotte’s Tastiest Biscuits

Even without the alliteration, Biscuit Saturdays at Wentworth & Fenn are a worthy complement to Taco Tuesdays. Chef-owner Samantha Allen, one of the city’s premier names in pastry, spotlights both sweet and savory biscuits. During a recent visit, the gorgeous Shishito & Goat Cheese Biscuit ($6) on the counter was a surprise, even if Allen is known for her flavor combinations. The shishito is an East Asian pepper that’s milder than a jalapeño—a superb partner for a biscuit infused with goat cheese, garlic, and onion compound butter. Just writing this has me counting down to Saturday. —Andy Smith.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

$1 Billion Powerball Jackpot Has Charlotte Lottery Players Dreaming Big

CHARLOTTE, N. C. — On Monday night, the Powerball Jackpot had reached an estimated $1 Billion. If a player was lucky enough to have the winning digits, it would be the second largest jackpot in Powerball history. WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik spent the day talking to Powerball lottery players...
CHARLOTTE, NC
macaronikid.com

Got Candy? Trade it in for Cash!

You've spent the whole night trick-or-treating and as your child sits on the living room floor or at the kitchen table counting pieces, you wonder: what now? There have been years that we literally reused candy from one Halloween into the next, simply because of the abundance and the selection that remained.
MINT HILL, NC
kiss951.com

Top Destinations People Are Flying To From Charlotte

Charlotte Douglas International Airport has hundreds and thousands of flights coming and going each week. But where are all those people going?. I used to love going to airports early and just sitting and watching people pass by. I was always so curious about where people are going, and what their story was. I think airports are one of the most interesting places; and the best for people-watching!
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

$825 Million Powerball Grand Prize Up For Grabs On Saturday Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second-highest grand prize in Powerball history is up for grabs on Saturday night. The drawing for the $825 million dollar jackpot is happening at 11:00 p.m. There have been 36 Powerball drawings in a row with no jackpot winner. The odds of winning the grand...
CHARLOTTE, NC

