Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NC news anchor once starred in ‘kitschy little horror film’
More than 30 years ago, he starred in a horror movie with something of a cult following.
WBTV
COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
lincolntimesnews.com
Shiver me timbers: ‘Halloween Town’ is all new this year
LINCOLNTON – There’s people who love Halloween and then there’s the people who really love the holiday. Dante Patterson and his wife, Sarah who live on the corner of North High and West Sycamore Street in Lincolnton, fall well within the latter group. For the past decade...
Close twin sisters ponder changes to their relationship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly and Meghan Fillnow must be among the closest identical-twin sisters in the Carolinas, and quite possibly in the U.S., and maybe even on the entire planet. That’s just a hunch, but probably a good one. They have lived together in the Charlotte area for...
CMPD dispels rumor of serial killer in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Several posts on social media went viral with a claim that a serial killer was on the loose in Charlotte, but the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Tuesday that the posts aren’t true. Channel 9 isn’t sharing the social media posts, but one video on TikTok...
cn2.com
Tega Cay’s Halloween House Takes Scare to New Level
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There is one home in Tega Cay where the homeowner is using his talents, and the love of horror films, to create a Haunted House using his home as the backdrop. The Halloween House is the home of Eric Jentz in the Cameron...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Tag Heuer joins Southpark as latest luxury boutique
CHARLOTTE – REEDS Jewelers will operate a new TAG Heuer boutique at SouthPark Mall. The boutique offers shoppers an immersive experience and an expanded selection of watches. TAG Heuer strives to offer a distinct connection to the sporting world, a spirit of innovation with roots in Swiss watchmaking and extraordinary quality.
charlottemagazine.com
Major Figure in Charlotte’s Beer Community Departs the Scene
Nils Weldy moved from Boston to Charlotte in July 2007. Number of local craft breweries and taprooms: zero. He moved back to New England—specifically Rhode Island, home state of Weldy and his wife, Michaela—over the summer. Number of Charlotte-area craft breweries and taprooms: 80-plus. And still growing. Weldy,...
charlottemagazine.com
A Survey of Charlotte’s Tastiest Biscuits
Even without the alliteration, Biscuit Saturdays at Wentworth & Fenn are a worthy complement to Taco Tuesdays. Chef-owner Samantha Allen, one of the city’s premier names in pastry, spotlights both sweet and savory biscuits. During a recent visit, the gorgeous Shishito & Goat Cheese Biscuit ($6) on the counter was a surprise, even if Allen is known for her flavor combinations. The shishito is an East Asian pepper that’s milder than a jalapeño—a superb partner for a biscuit infused with goat cheese, garlic, and onion compound butter. Just writing this has me counting down to Saturday. —Andy Smith.
wccbcharlotte.com
$1 Billion Powerball Jackpot Has Charlotte Lottery Players Dreaming Big
CHARLOTTE, N. C. — On Monday night, the Powerball Jackpot had reached an estimated $1 Billion. If a player was lucky enough to have the winning digits, it would be the second largest jackpot in Powerball history. WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik spent the day talking to Powerball lottery players...
macaronikid.com
Got Candy? Trade it in for Cash!
You've spent the whole night trick-or-treating and as your child sits on the living room floor or at the kitchen table counting pieces, you wonder: what now? There have been years that we literally reused candy from one Halloween into the next, simply because of the abundance and the selection that remained.
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State
Cheapsim found the tastiest inexpensive burritos around the country.
'Everything is moving' | Coyote sightings are on the rise across the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coyote sightings across the Carolinas are on the rise, including in the Charlotte area. A wildlife consultant says it's because this is the time of year when the animals are on the move. Bill Crowder, a consultant also known as Coyote Bill, said the coyote population...
kiss951.com
Top Destinations People Are Flying To From Charlotte
Charlotte Douglas International Airport has hundreds and thousands of flights coming and going each week. But where are all those people going?. I used to love going to airports early and just sitting and watching people pass by. I was always so curious about where people are going, and what their story was. I think airports are one of the most interesting places; and the best for people-watching!
Woman says her home was listed on Airbnb without her knowing about it
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte homeowner said she did not know her house was listed on Airbnb until a man showed up at her door saying he was her guest. Natalie Siburt had just moved to a town house near SouthPark. “I moved in that Saturday, and the next Tuesday...
wccbcharlotte.com
$825 Million Powerball Grand Prize Up For Grabs On Saturday Night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second-highest grand prize in Powerball history is up for grabs on Saturday night. The drawing for the $825 million dollar jackpot is happening at 11:00 p.m. There have been 36 Powerball drawings in a row with no jackpot winner. The odds of winning the grand...
Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery to close after 38 years in Dilworth
CHARLOTTE — Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery will shutter its longtime operation in the upcoming weeks — though it’s working to secure a new home. A moving sale kicks off tomorrow and runs through Nov. 5. The nursery has been a fixture at 209 McDonald Ave., on the edge of Dilworth and South End, for 38 years.
Video shows motorcycle rider shouting racial slurs at driver in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A social media influencer from Charlotte posted a video on TikTok that shows a motorcycle rider yelling and spewing racial slurs at a driver in Gastonia. The video shot on East Franklin Boulevard got about 250,000 views. In the video at the top of this webpage,...
Veterinarians warn of highly contagious, severe dog flu spreading in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinarians have an urgent warning about a highly contagious respiratory virus and flu infecting dogs in Charlotte. It’s airborne and easily spreads at dog daycares and kennels. If left untreated, it can quickly progress into something more dangerous. Vets are urging pet owners to do...
WBTV
New roller skating rink opening in Camp North End, and another hopes to open in Charlotte shortly after
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Roller skating has surged in popularity, and several Black-owned businesses are behind the movement here in Charlotte. Driving the news: Dream Culture is a temporary roller skating rink opening in Camp North End’s Ford Building (400 Camp Rd.) on Saturday, Nov. 5. It’s Black-owned and...
Comments / 0