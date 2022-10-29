ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NH

WMUR.com

Boil order continues in Rye after second round of chlorination

RYE, N.H. — The town of Rye has resumed bottled water distribution to residents as a boil-water order continues. Town officials said a second round of chlorination in the Rye Water District Commission has been completed, and workers will test the water. Two successive days of tests that meet New Hampshire's clean water standards are needed for the boil order to be lifted.
Testing to Resume for Rye, New Hampshire, Water District

Testing in the Rye Water District resumes Tuesday with the goal of lifting a boil water order. The district said on Monday that a second round of chlorination is complete, and samples can again be taken. Two consecutive days of tests on samples that meet the state's clean water standards are needed to end the boil water order, which has been in effect since October 12.
Lovebird Donuts Offering Vegan Treats and Coffee at First New Hampshire Location

Did someone say vegan donuts AND coffee? Count us in. This Friday, November 4, Lovebird Donuts will be opening its first New Hampshire location at 33 Vaughan Mall in Portsmouth. The original craft donut and coffee shop is based in Kittery, Maine, and recently celebrated two years of being among just a handful of plant-based donut shops in the country, according to their website.

PORTSMOUTH, NH
Rye, New Hampshire, Water District Continues Boil Water Order

The Rye Water District's boil water order is so close yet so far from being lifted after two weeks. The order was first implemented October 12, when high levels of e.Coli were detected in routine testing. Two consecutive clean tests for both e. Coli and coliform bacteria are required in order to lift the order.
Electrical fires cause underground explosions near Maine border

DOVER, N.H. — Firefighters in Dover, New Hampshire, are investigating the cause of underground fires that set off explosions late Sunday night. Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane said they were called to Second Street just before midnight Monday morning for what was originally reported as a structure fire. He said crews did not find a building on fire but did discover electric meters on fire in an alleyway behind the building. Crews also said there were flames shooting out of manholes.

DOVER, NH
Jade East closed for health, building violations

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.

TEWKSBURY, MA
North Hampton man reported missing 35 years ago Tuesday

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man went missing 35 years ago, and has not been seen since. North Hampton police said Thomas Poirier, 31 at the time, was reported missing by his mother on Nov. 1, 1987. She told investigators she believed her son was on his...

NORTH HAMPTON, NH
Crossing guard hit in Hudson, NH

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A crossing guard in Hudson, New Hampshire was hit by a car this morning while trying to stop traffic on Route 102, according to police. Police say the crossing guard was knocked down in the road near Alvirne High School, and was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua with what appeared to be minor injuries.

HUDSON, NH
As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, 'What's the Plan?'

The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.

BOSTON, MA
Leavitt campaign filings show several donations above allowed limit

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The campaign for Republican 1st Congressional District candidate Karoline Leavitt has received some donations that are over the federal limit, but the campaign said there are explanations. Leavitt's campaign to unseat Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas has draw national attention and donations from across the...

MANCHESTER, NH
