Delaware State

94.3 Lite FM

15 “Secret” Places to Visit in the Catskill Mountains

The beautiful Catskill Mountains of New York State are a place of incredible natural wonder, fantastic history, and a whole lot of "secret" and off the beaten path places to explore and enjoy with the whole family. This list of 15 places includes the only mountain fire tower in the...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Rare Video: Tree-Dwelling Predator Caught On Camera By DEC

Another amazing video was caught by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) of an elusive animal rarely been seen by anyone living in the Hudson Valley. Predators in New York State. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black...
94.3 Lite FM

Could the Hudson Valley See Record High Temperatures This Weekend?

The Hudson Valley woke up to foggy and dreary weather Tuesday morning, starting the first day of November with above average temps. Forecasters say the rain will eventually exit the area, however the above normal temperatures are expected to stick around for the remainder of the week. Could the Hudson Valley see near-record highs by this weekend, as temperatures are predicted to reach up into the 70s?
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
whcuradio.com

Historic Enfield stone home sold, will be preserved

ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – A historic home in the Town of Enfield will be preserved. The 200-year-old fieldstone home most recently owned and donated to the Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) by the Margaret Bald estate has been sold to a private buyer. The sale was contingent on a conservation easement held by Historic Ithaca, which will guide the restoration process. They will ensure that the architectural, historic, and cultural features of the house will be maintained.
ITHACA, NY
Big Frog 104

Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter

Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
LAKE PLACID, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Upside Down: Frightening Plane Crash In Upstate New York

I'm no expert, but that is not the correct way for a plane to land. High winds led to a very scary situation in upstate New York when they reportedly caused a plane to crash just inches away from deep water. Plane Crash in Upstate New York. Let's start with...
94.3 Lite FM

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State

Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
94.3 Lite FM

6 Places Believed to Be Haunted in the 845

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties without permission. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. We're getting towards the end of spooky season. Some people love the peaceful activites that the fall season brings to Upstate New York. Some enjoy hitting the trails and watching the leaves change while others like picking apples at a local orchard.
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
