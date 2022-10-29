Read full article on original website
15 “Secret” Places to Visit in the Catskill Mountains
The beautiful Catskill Mountains of New York State are a place of incredible natural wonder, fantastic history, and a whole lot of "secret" and off the beaten path places to explore and enjoy with the whole family. This list of 15 places includes the only mountain fire tower in the...
This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes from upstate New York
NEW YORK (PIX11) — This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be coming from upstate New York, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. A Norway Spruce from Queensbury, a town located more than 200 miles north of Manhattan, will be cut on Nov. 10. The tree is set to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 12. […]
Thrillist
This Upstate New York Town Is the Best Place to Buy a Lake House in the U.S.
After months where the New York housing market went haywire, prices seem to be cooling off—at least in some neighborhoods. If you're looking to make a valuable investment in New York, though, the city isn't the only option; you might want to look into quaint upstate towns for some really good deals.
Yellow Paint? No! It’s Actually a Living Thing in Upstate New York
What you might think is just a yellow paint splotch or mustard, is actually alive in New York!. Have you ever been walking through your woods and seen this? It wouldn't make any sense for a painter to be way out in the woods. Unless someone is marking trees or trying to be Bob Ross that is.
Very Contagious Disease That Kills Infants Returns To New York, Hudson Valley
Three Hudson Valley infants have been diagnosed with a very contagious disease that officials fear is spreading again across New York. The Sullivan County Public Health Department has confirmed three unrelated cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, among children less than 2 years of age in different geographic regions of the Sullivan County.
Rare Video: Tree-Dwelling Predator Caught On Camera By DEC
Another amazing video was caught by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) of an elusive animal rarely been seen by anyone living in the Hudson Valley. Predators in New York State. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black...
It’s Official: The Hudson Valley’s Cutoff Age for Trick-or-Treating
It's a question almost as old as the holiday itself: how old is too old to go trick-or-treating on Halloween? In a shocking turn of events, the Hudson Valley actually has a unanimous answer. I'm just as surprised as you are: people actually agreed on the internet. It's also good...
Could the Hudson Valley See Record High Temperatures This Weekend?
The Hudson Valley woke up to foggy and dreary weather Tuesday morning, starting the first day of November with above average temps. Forecasters say the rain will eventually exit the area, however the above normal temperatures are expected to stick around for the remainder of the week. Could the Hudson Valley see near-record highs by this weekend, as temperatures are predicted to reach up into the 70s?
whcuradio.com
Historic Enfield stone home sold, will be preserved
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – A historic home in the Town of Enfield will be preserved. The 200-year-old fieldstone home most recently owned and donated to the Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) by the Margaret Bald estate has been sold to a private buyer. The sale was contingent on a conservation easement held by Historic Ithaca, which will guide the restoration process. They will ensure that the architectural, historic, and cultural features of the house will be maintained.
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
Alert: Drugs Made To Look Like Candy Found In Hudson Valley, New York
As kids get ready to celebrate Halloween local police are warning the public about "candy-like" drugs that were found in the Hudson Valley. One woman was arrested. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 25-year-old Cali A. Hamilton for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third Degree with intent to sell.
Upside Down: Frightening Plane Crash In Upstate New York
I'm no expert, but that is not the correct way for a plane to land. High winds led to a very scary situation in upstate New York when they reportedly caused a plane to crash just inches away from deep water. Plane Crash in Upstate New York. Let's start with...
2 Upstate NY Cities Make Top Ten Worst For Seasonal Allergies in US!
If you are sniffling and sneezing a lot this fall, chances are you are experiencing seasonal allergies. If you live in these two upstate New York cities, you have landed in the top ten of those who suffer fall seasonal allergies the most. What Are the Criteria for Making the...
What’s a Catalytic Converter? Why New Yorkers Should Be Worried?
What is a catalytic converter and why are they all over the news? I am guessing that there is one on a car, but are they on all cars? What's the big deal? Why are people trying to steal them?. Is there any way that you can protect your car?...
Is It the Last Time New Yorkers Move Clocks for Daylight Savings?
Are you thinking that this is the last time you need to change the clocks for Daylight Savings Time? For some reason, I kept hearing that this was the last time New Yorkers were going to have to change the clocks for Daylight Savings Time. Is that true?. Well, after...
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Life-Changing Money Available For People Living In New York State
Empire State residents now have a chance to win $1.2 billion. Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot. Monday's jackpot was valued at $1 billion. That mean's the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing, according to Powerball officials. Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.2...
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State
Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
6 Places Believed to Be Haunted in the 845
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties without permission. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. We're getting towards the end of spooky season. Some people love the peaceful activites that the fall season brings to Upstate New York. Some enjoy hitting the trails and watching the leaves change while others like picking apples at a local orchard.
