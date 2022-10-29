Read full article on original website
News 8 WROC
Male in late teens killed in overnight shooting near Weld St.
During the investigation, one person was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital for a gunshot wound, but police are not sure if the two incidents are connected yet.
iheart.com
Rochester Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide
Rochester police are investigating another city homicide. It happened around 3:45 this morning on Weld Street, near Scio. A male in his late teens was shot to death. Another male in his teens is being treated at the hospital but is expected to survive. No one has been arrested. There...
Police: 1 child, 2 adults injured in Newark shooting
The Newark Police Department says a shooting left a 6-year-old girl and two adults injured.
WHEC TV-10
RPD Internal Investigation: Investigator Involved in EMT Arrest at Strong Hospital Violated Regulations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Investigator seen on camera pushing an EMT up against the registration desk inside Strong Hospital and cuffing her while she had a patient on the stretcher, has been found to have violated at least one of the Rochester Police Department Rules and Regulations.
News 8 WROC
RPD: Investigator violated rules while detaining paramedic at Strong Hospital
According to RPD, a paramedic at the hospital allegedly bumped her door against Investigator Charles LoTiempo's patrol car, which led to the investigator detaining the paramedic while she was tending to a patient.
News 8 WROC
Sunrise Smart Start: Fatal shooting, Irondequoit censure
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
whcuradio.com
Watkins Glen Police Department seeks help identifying larceny suspect
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is looking for help identifying a larceny suspect. Officials say there was a larceny at Walmart on Wednesday, and the suspect is the woman pictured below. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watkins Glen Police Department at (607) 535-7883.
News 8 WROC
Police investigating afternoon shooting in Rochester’s 19th ward
There, police found a man in his 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body.
fox5ny.com
Newark mayor's update on shooting of cops
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka gave an update on the shooting of two cops on Tuesday. Then the officers encountered a man suspected in a prior shooting, that man opened fire on the cops, Baraka said.
localsyr.com
Update: 5-year-old killed in Syracuse house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police now confirm a 5-year-old boy was the victim in last week’s deadly house fire on Douglas Street. Syracuse Police confirm the boy’s name is Elite Simmons. Around 3:30 p.m. on October 27, fire crews were called to the 300 block of...
rochesterfirst.com
State police investigating Wayne Co. murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Several law enforcement officers are investigating a homicide that took place overnight Saturday in the Village of Newark, New York State Police announced. The New York State Police (NYSP), the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Newark Police Department (NPD) are investigating a shooting that...
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after shooting on Sullivan Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in the lower body on Sullivan Street. Rochester police responded after getting calls for a shooting and found the injured man on Joesph Avenue near Clifford Avenue. An investigation determined that the shooting happened one block south of that area, on Sullivan Street.
Truck driver identified after Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge accident
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s happened again. A truck has struck the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge. This time, the truck not only hit the bridge, but then it tipped over. The accident was called into Onondaga County 911 at 1:13 p.m. According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old driver, Omar M. Clarke of Stratford Connecticut, was […]
Syracuse.com
Man airlifted to Syracuse in critical condition after car smashes into tree
Watertown, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was airlifted to Syracuse after the car he was driving crashed into a tree Monday night near Watertown. Around 6:45 p.m., Christopher J. Long, of Fort Drum, was traveling north on County Route 31, south of State Route 11, when he missed a turn and went off the road, according to a news release Tuesday from the State Police.
News 8 WROC
UPDATE: Police seek help locating missing Greece boy
He was last seen in a black Reebok sweatshirt with white lettering, black pants, brown boots, and a black skull cap, officers said.
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Sunday, October 30 at approximately 12:01 a.m. the Syracuse Police Department responded to a shooting with injuries call leading them to Crouse Hospital. When police arrived at the hospital, they located a 30-year-old who had an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is expected...
waer.org
Syracuse police confirm fatality from fire was child left home alone
Syracuse Police have released the name of the child who died last week in a fatal house fire on the city’s Northside. Five-year-old Elite Simmons died after being rushed to Upstate University Hospital from their home located at the 300 block of Douglas Street. Executive Deputy Fire Chief Richard...
News 8 WROC
Deadly Parma crash victim identified
One person is dead after a single car crash on Route 104 in Parma.
WHEC TV-10
Two men arrested on weapons charges after State Police pursuit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday, New York State Troopers in Rochester attempted to stop a motorist for a traffic violation on Hollenbeck Street in the city of Rochester. The driver didn’t pull over and attempted to flee. Troopers followed the car, and saw a handgun being thrown from...
Cortland man arrested for warrant, found with drugs
On October 28th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies located Ryan Larrabee on Homer Avenue in the City of Cortland.
