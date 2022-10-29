ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Rochester Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide

Rochester police are investigating another city homicide. It happened around 3:45 this morning on Weld Street, near Scio. A male in his late teens was shot to death. Another male in his teens is being treated at the hospital but is expected to survive. No one has been arrested. There...
ROCHESTER, NY
whcuradio.com

Watkins Glen Police Department seeks help identifying larceny suspect

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is looking for help identifying a larceny suspect. Officials say there was a larceny at Walmart on Wednesday, and the suspect is the woman pictured below. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watkins Glen Police Department at (607) 535-7883.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
fox5ny.com

Newark mayor's update on shooting of cops

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka gave an update on the shooting of two cops on Tuesday. Then the officers encountered a man suspected in a prior shooting, that man opened fire on the cops, Baraka said.
NEWARK, NY
localsyr.com

Update: 5-year-old killed in Syracuse house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police now confirm a 5-year-old boy was the victim in last week’s deadly house fire on Douglas Street. Syracuse Police confirm the boy’s name is Elite Simmons. Around 3:30 p.m. on October 27, fire crews were called to the 300 block of...
SYRACUSE, NY
rochesterfirst.com

State police investigating Wayne Co. murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Several law enforcement officers are investigating a homicide that took place overnight Saturday in the Village of Newark, New York State Police announced. The New York State Police (NYSP), the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Newark Police Department (NPD) are investigating a shooting that...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized after shooting on Sullivan Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in the lower body on Sullivan Street. Rochester police responded after getting calls for a shooting and found the injured man on Joesph Avenue near Clifford Avenue. An investigation determined that the shooting happened one block south of that area, on Sullivan Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Man airlifted to Syracuse in critical condition after car smashes into tree

Watertown, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was airlifted to Syracuse after the car he was driving crashed into a tree Monday night near Watertown. Around 6:45 p.m., Christopher J. Long, of Fort Drum, was traveling north on County Route 31, south of State Route 11, when he missed a turn and went off the road, according to a news release Tuesday from the State Police.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Sunday, October 30 at approximately 12:01 a.m. the Syracuse Police Department responded to a shooting with injuries call leading them to Crouse Hospital. When police arrived at the hospital, they located a 30-year-old who had an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is expected...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Syracuse police confirm fatality from fire was child left home alone

Syracuse Police have released the name of the child who died last week in a fatal house fire on the city’s Northside. Five-year-old Elite Simmons died after being rushed to Upstate University Hospital from their home located at the 300 block of Douglas Street. Executive Deputy Fire Chief Richard...
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two men arrested on weapons charges after State Police pursuit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday, New York State Troopers in Rochester attempted to stop a motorist for a traffic violation on Hollenbeck Street in the city of Rochester. The driver didn’t pull over and attempted to flee. Troopers followed the car, and saw a handgun being thrown from...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy