Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Multiple 'cloaking' boomerang UFOs cross over Arizona townRoger MarshSurprise, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
ASU hosts UCLA in late window this coming Saturday
The Pac-12 on Sunday released several kickoff times for Saturday that remained to be decided a week prior to their scheduling. The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12) host the UCLA Bruins (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) at 7:30 p.m. MST on Saturday. The game will air on FS1. UCLA was...
USC’s Lincoln Riley Discusses Officiating Mistake vs. Arizona
The coach explained what the officials told him about the play that ended the first half.
sports360az.com
ASU Offensive Changes, Plummer’s Head Coach Thoughts, Arizona’s QB Commit
On this edition of Walkin’ On brought to you by Venezia’s Pizzeria, Jordan Hamm joins Brad Cesmat from Boulder fresh off the Sun Devils’ win over Colorado. Shaun Aguano and Trenton Bourguet helped jumpstart the offense, so how does it look moving forward?. ASU legend Jake Plummer...
sports360az.com
Jake Plummer: “Why Shouldn’t It Be Coach Aguano?”
Jake Plummer is living his best life in Boulder, Colorado. The ASU football legend’s property backs right up to the Flatirons. He is a co-founder of Umbo, which sells mushroom supplements and bars for medicinal purposes. More on that in the coming weeks. He’s enjoying life raising his three...
Addicted To Quack
Oregon Volleyball Sweeps The ASU Sun Devils
The Oregon Ducks swept the Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe, 25-21, 26-24, 25-20. The Ducks are on a five-game win streak and scored their eighth sweep of the season. Oregon quickly came out of the gates and took a 10-5 lead after a 4-0 run. ASU bounced back and...
This Is The Best Candy Store In Arizona
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
azbigmedia.com
100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye
The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
This Is The Best Happy Hour Spot In Arizona
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best happy hour spots in every state where it's legal.
Phoenix New Times
Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try
Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
statepress.com
ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected
After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
Arizona's winters expected to get wetter thanks to climate change, research shows
PHOENIX — Monsoon marks when the Sonoran Desert turns from dry and dusty to wet and windy. However, it's not the season that best helps replenish Phoenix's water supply, according to numerous researchers at a recent conference hosted by the Salt River Project (SRP). Phoenix famously doesn't have white...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
The holidays are right around the corner, bringing in the familiar comfort of delicious desserts made from scratch. There aren't many desserts better than a nice warm pie straight out of the oven. Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state. The website...
KTAR.com
Wreck closes southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler
PHOENIX – Southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler was closed for two hours because of a wreck Friday afternoon, authorities said. The highway was closed because of a crash at Riggs Road, west of Sun Lakes, at about 1 p.m. the Arizona Department of Transportation said. SR 347...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Mesa, AZ
Mesa, Arizona is a gorgeous East Valley city in the Phoenix Metroplex that is known for its massive, signature mountains that resemble tabletops. Considered one of the best cities in the state in which to take up residency, Mesa has also amassed popularity as an outdoor tourist destination, with a steady flow of tourists every year for various cultural attractions.
phoenixmag.com
Best New Restaurants 2022
A high-toned Indian charmer in Chandler. A Sonoran playboy in Mesa. Separated-at-birth siblings from the Thai countryside. Find them all in this globally oriented salute to the year’s 10 most spectacular culinary bows in Greater Phoenix, plus honorable mentions, best-in-show picks and more. By Nikki Buchanan, Marilyn Hawkes &...
AZFamily
Deadly crash in west Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
A local teacher is motivating her students by not giving them homework the day after the Cardinals take a win. A Halloween party at an Airbnb in Tempe ended with several gunshots fired by multiple gunmen. Tempe police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Howe and Judd Streets.
AZFamily
Video captures shootout outside Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Halloween party at an Airbnb in Tempe ended with several gunshots fired by multiple gunmen. Tempe police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Howe and Judd Streets. When officers arrived, they saw people running from the area but said no one was...
KTAR.com
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects
PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona
Did you know that America's first buffet began in the 1940s right here in Las Vegas when a restauranteur started the Buckaroo Buffet. Within just a few years, the idea of a buffet spread, becoming an American icon. Yelp released a list of each state's best buffet. The website states,...
FanSided
