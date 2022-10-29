ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

1 in custody after hours-long standoff in Dayton

By Carlos Mathis
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMS7K_0irI2dP000

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) – One person has been taken into custody after a 5 hour standoff in Dayton.

According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:23 p.m. on Friday sending authorities to the 4500 block of Arcadia Blvd. in Dayton. One man was reported to be inside a residence and threatening to shoot people.

Indiana would-be robber beaten up, held at gunpoint by apartment residents

Dayton Police and SWAT were on scene trying to get the man to come out of the house.

No shots were fired, according to dispatch.

Our 2NEWS crew was on scene and say the man was arrested just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Dayton man charged for attacking woman with hot iron

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been charged after authorities say he attacked his girlfriend with a hot iron. 46-year-old Malik Rasheed of Dayton was indicted on Tuesday for two counts of felonious assault, one with a deadly weapon and the other for serious physical harm. According to police, Dayton police officers were […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man found guilty of hitting Dayton officer with ATV

DAYTON — A man accused of hitting a Dayton police officer with an ATV sending him into a street sign has been found guilty. Deontaye Trammell, 27, was found guilty of charges including, but not limited to, felonious assault of a police officer, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, and obstruction of official business.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

3 arrested after fight breaks out at Englewood hospital; Officers injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman and two teens were arrested after attacking police during a fight at Miami Valley North hospital Saturday. According to Sergeant Mike Lang with the Englewood Police Department, a group of family members began cursing at and threatening the nursing staff around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Authorities […]
ENGLEWOOD, OH
WDTN

Man in custody after Trotwood shooting, 1 hospitalized

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been taken into custody following a shooting in Trotwood that sent one person to the hospital Monday morning. According to authorities, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 710 Hallworth Place in Trotwood just after 12 a.m. Monday. Authorities report that a man fled the scene on […]
TROTWOOD, OH
peakofohio.com

Dayton man tries to flee from police Friday night in Russells Point

Friday night just before 9:00, Washington Township Police observed two vehicles traveling at 67 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on State Route 708 near Aiken Street in Russells Point. The Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on both vehicles. One of the vehicles stopped and the other vehicle driven by Shawn Cobble Jr.,19 of Dayton accelerated to high rates of speed in an attempt to elude the Officer. The Officer initiated a pursuit of the vehicle driven by Cobble and requested additional units respond.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
Law & Crime

Ohio Woman Indicted for Allegedly Murdering Her Husband and Orchestrating His Dismemberment

An Ohio woman was indicted Monday for allegedly shooting her husband to death and having the boyfriend of his daughter dismember the victim’s remains. Bonnie Marie Vaughan, 59, faces charges including aggravated murder. Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said that there is now more evidence to establish the killing of 55-year-old Jeffrey Fellman was premeditated.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Pedestrian reportedly struck in Dayton, 1 in custody

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after someone called authorities saying a person was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:46 a.m. for a report of a person that was hit by a vehicle on Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. Authorities say there was reportedly no injury […]
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

GoFundMe fundraiser created for man killed in car crash

LIMA — Community members have created a GoFundMe campaign for 20-year-old Jesse Woodrow, who was killed in a single-car crash over the weekend. He reportedly left a party around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night in Lima. He was headed back home to Troy and hit a tree. According to a recent article, the crash is still under investigation.
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Death sentence sought for man accused of killing Richmond officer

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor wants the death penalty for a man charged with killing an Indiana police officer. Wayne County Prosecutor Mike Shipman made the request Friday in the case of Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, of Richmond, who’s now charged with murder in the death of Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton. Burton, […]
RICHMOND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy