1 in custody after hours-long standoff in Dayton
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily News
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) – One person has been taken into custody after a 5 hour standoff in Dayton.
According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:23 p.m. on Friday sending authorities to the 4500 block of Arcadia Blvd. in Dayton. One man was reported to be inside a residence and threatening to shoot people.Indiana would-be robber beaten up, held at gunpoint by apartment residents
Dayton Police and SWAT were on scene trying to get the man to come out of the house.
No shots were fired, according to dispatch.
Our 2NEWS crew was on scene and say the man was arrested just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0