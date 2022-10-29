ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, IL

WSPY NEWS

Roberta Jean (Raymond) Moutray, 86

Roberta Jean (Raymond) Moutray, 86, of Plano, IL passed away on October 28, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, IL. Jean was born on June 30, 1936 in Racine, Wisconsin to Robert J. and Mary (Dodson) Raymond of Big Rock, IL. Jean, along with her two sisters (Pansy and Shirley) and two brothers (Robert D. and Stephen) attended Big Rock schools. As a teenager, she enjoyed working at her father’s factory, Big Rock Finishing Works, where she developed her strong work ethic.
PLANO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Home for the Holidays Planning Underway

With Halloween behind us, next up in the festivities line is Home for the Holidays and, Morris Mayor Chris Brown was with Morris Business Development Director Julie Wilkinson, as guests on WCSJ’s People R Talking, sharing their latest event planning updates. This will be the 17th year for the...
MORRIS, IL
WSPY NEWS

Elgin man arrested in Plano theft

An Elgin man was arrested in Plano Saturday evening. 20-year-old Jev K. Leach is charged with theft under $500. Police were called to the 300 block of E. Route 34 for a report of a burglary at a business. Officers located the suspect vehicle at the Plano McDonald's restaurant and learned that items had been taken from outside of the businesses earlier.
PLANO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Minooka Water and Sewer Expansion Plan

The Village of Minooka is looking to expand water and sewer capacity north of Interstate 80 to spur economic development. Village Administrator Dan Duffy says the board of trustees last week approved a highway permit resolution for the Interstate 80 crossing. Duffy says the village will use some of its...
MINOOKA, IL
WSPY NEWS

City of Yorkville to soon start seeing finance options for new water

Yorkville City Administrator Bart Olson says that city leaders could start seeing financing options and plans for how to pay for a $98 million water source change. The city is in the process of switching from an underground aquifer as a water source to Lake Michigan water provided by the DuPage Water Commission, which purchases it from the City of Chicago.
YORKVILLE, IL
1520 The Ticket

Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter

This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

SVPD Looking For Families To Help This Christmas

With Christmas around the corner, officers in Spring Valley want to make sure every child has a present. The Spring Valley Police Department is organizing a “Christmas for Kids”. Contact the police department if you know a family that may be in need of a little help with holiday gifts.
SPRING VALLEY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Crash with school bus kills two people in Kane County

A school bus colliding with a vehicle on Monday afternoon left two people dead and two seriously injured. The accident involving a Burlington School District 301 full-size bus and another vehicle happened on Empire Road near Kingswood Drive in Campton Township, west of St. Charles, between Route 47 and Burlington Road in a rural area.
KANE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Chester Weger grants exclusive Interview for WSPY

His family has been there for every parole hearing, and court appearance over 62 years. At age 83, a frail Chester Weger is pushed in his wheelchair, into the courtroom last week, awaiting his exoneration hearing for the 1960 Starved Rock Murders which he was convicted of killing one of three women.
WSPY NEWS

Montgomery murder third in 37 days; two men caught

More details are emerging on the third murder to hit the village of Montgomery in the last 37 days. In a Montgomery Police Department press release Monday afternoon, a domestic-related incident resulted in a death. Police were called to the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane for an unresponsive subject who suffered a gunshot wound at approximately 12:06 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two people killed in Geneva crash

The Geneva Police Department says that two people were killed in a three vehicle crash Saturday at the intersection of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway. It happened just before one in the morning. Police say that a 2016 Dodge charger was heading west on Fabyan Parkway and didn't stop for...
GENEVA, IL
WIFR

Capri building condemned after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
ROCKFORD, IL
wjol.com

Ghost Sighting At Old Joliet Prison?

Is it a ghost or a shadow? Christy Lister who you hear on WJOL every week, had a feeling that someone was watching her when she at the Old Joliet Prison doing a self guided flash light tour. Her boyfriend snapped a few pictures of what she saw. In the second floor window of the shuttered Administration Building was a man. Christy says the building is closed because it’s unsafe to be in the old building. A couple of employee were also looking at the second floor of that building and pointed their flashlights to the second floor because someone also thought they saw a man standing at the window.
JOLIET, IL

Community Policy