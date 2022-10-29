Read full article on original website
LehighValleyLive.com
Nazareth man charged after gunshot traveled through neighbor’s apartment
A Nazareth man is charged with a firearms violation after he allegedly fired a round from a handgun that went through his wall and into and through his neighbor’s apartment, stopping at the neighbor’s front door, according to police. The neighboring apartment in the 500 block of Seip...
Violent night: Multiple Philly shootings leave 3 dead, 5 injured on Halloween
Police say a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
4th suspect arrested in connection to Roxborough High School shooting
Philadelphia police say they have have arrested a fourth person in connection to the Roxborough High School shooting that killed 14 year-old Nicolas Elizalde and injured four other teenagers.
Rifle-Wielding Man At Wawa Captured After SWAT Standoff In Somerset County: Prosecutor
A 27-year-old man who police say showed an AR-15-style rifle to a Wawa employee before crashing his car and leaving magazines behind was in custody after a SWAT standoff at his house hours later, according to authorities in Somerset County. Joshua A. Kinney apparently showed the weapon to workers at...
LehighValleyLive.com
Arrest made in Route 22 shooting near Route 145 that injured driver
A Lehigh Valley man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Route 22 that left a driver injured. Jacob Elliot Garcia, 23, of Coronado Street in Allentown, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, in connection with the shooting Wednesday, authorities announced Monday.
Teen charged with stealing Dunkin’ tip jar
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a teen after he was found stealing money from a Dunkin’ tip jar. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on Sunday around 10:55 a.m., officers were called to the Dunkin’ located on State Route 611 in Swiftwater. Police said the suspect, later identified as Tahleek Ortiz, […]
Elderly Lehigh County Pedestrian Killed In Allentown Crash: Coroner
An elderly Lehigh County man died after being hit by a car early on Sunday, Oct. 30, authorities have announced. John Nick, 77, was struck near the intersection of Springhouse Road and Springwood Drive in west Allentown just after 6:30 a.m., the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said in a statement.
LehighValleyLive.com
Coroner identifies victim of fatal pedestrian crash
A 77-year-old man was identified Monday as the pedestrian who died Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Allentown, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The incident occurred about 5:47 a.m., according to Allentown police Capt. Alicia Conjour, at Springhouse Drive and Springwood Road across from an entrance to Trexler Memorial Park in West Allentown.
LehighValleyLive.com
2 N.J. police officers shot by gunman firing from roof of building, officials say
Two Newark police officers were shot and wounded by an unknown gunman firing from atop a building Tuesday afternoon, leading to a massive response by heavily armed officers on the streets of the state’s largest city. The assailant still remained at large hours after the first shots, which were...
sauconsource.com
DUI Crash Scene Needed Pest Control Chemical Cleanup, Police Say
An accident involving a driver who is accused of driving under the influence required cleanup by a county-led special response unit and closed an upper Bucks County road for hours, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release late last month. According to state police, the single-vehicle crash...
WFMZ-TV Online
Early morning stabbing in Easton left one man injured
EASTON, Pa. -- Shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Easton Police officers arrived at Pearl and N Oak Streets for a stabbing report. A 43-year-old man was found with one stab wound to his back. He was transported to the hospital where he was treated. The stabbing is the result...
Two Injured In Drive-By Shooting In Trenton
October 31, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)—City of Trenton, Public Information Officer, Timothy J. Carroll told MidJersey.News that a double shooting…
55-Year-Old Driver Killed In Northampton Crash: Police
One driver is dead after a two-car collision in Northampton County early on Monday, Oct. 31, state police announced. Just before 5 a.m., a northbound Kia Forte and an eastbound Dodge Ram crashed into each other at the intersection of North Walnut Street and East Northampton Street in Bath, authorities said in a press release.
fox29.com
Video: Suspects who robbed Olney business armed with crutch, rifle sought by police
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police department is searching for two suspects caught on video robbing a business in Olney. Police say the robbery occurred on Wednesday, October 26, at 5 p.m. on the 5900 block of N 5th Street. The employee at the business reported that she was robbed at...
LehighValleyLive.com
Trial starts Monday for man accused of rape, 3 break-ins at homes of Lehigh, Lafayette women
A Bethlehem man will stand trial Monday for breaking into the homes of Lehigh and Lafayette students, raping one of them and attempting to force two others to commit sex acts at knifepoint. Jury selection in the trial of 36-year-old Clement Swaby is scheduled for the morning in Northampton County...
Police arrest man in $300 Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man has been arrested and charged after he committed a theft at Walmart worth over $300. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 7:50 p.m., a man, later identified as David Deroy, 37, of Drums, was reported stealing from the Walmart in Hazle Township. Police […]
LehighValleyLive.com
Pedestrian struck and killed Sunday morning in Allentown
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Sunday morning in Allentown, the city’s police department said. The incident occurred at around 5:47 a.m. on Sunday, according to Allentown Police Captain Alicia Conjour, at the intersection of Springhouse Drive and Springwood Road across from an entrance to Trexler Memorial Park in West Allentown.
LehighValleyLive.com
Fatal crash reported at Routes 512 and 248 in Bath (UPDATE)
UPDATE 3: Nazareth man identified as victim of Route 512-Route 248 crash. UPDATE 2: A 55-year-old from Nazareth driving a 2019 Kia Forte north just before 5 a.m. Monday on Route 512 in Bath died after a crash with a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by a 37-year-old Bath resident east on Route 248, Pennsylvania State Police report.
fox29.com
Police: Female suspect sought for punching 2 women in the face walking around Center City
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman they say randomly attacked two other women in Center City last week. Both women were walking down Arch Street when they were punched in the face by a passing female suspect Friday morning. Police say the suspect walked off immediately after both incidents.
Man wanted in alleged Crossings Outlets theft
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying a suspect they say was involved in a theft a the Crossings Premium Outlets. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured is a suspect in a retail theft that occurred on October 27 at the Tommy Hilfiger Outlet in […]
