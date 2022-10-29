ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Arrest made in Route 22 shooting near Route 145 that injured driver

A Lehigh Valley man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Route 22 that left a driver injured. Jacob Elliot Garcia, 23, of Coronado Street in Allentown, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, in connection with the shooting Wednesday, authorities announced Monday.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Teen charged with stealing Dunkin’ tip jar

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a teen after he was found stealing money from a Dunkin’ tip jar. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on Sunday around 10:55 a.m., officers were called to the Dunkin’ located on State Route 611 in Swiftwater. Police said the suspect, later identified as Tahleek Ortiz, […]
SWIFTWATER, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Coroner identifies victim of fatal pedestrian crash

A 77-year-old man was identified Monday as the pedestrian who died Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Allentown, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The incident occurred about 5:47 a.m., according to Allentown police Capt. Alicia Conjour, at Springhouse Drive and Springwood Road across from an entrance to Trexler Memorial Park in West Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

DUI Crash Scene Needed Pest Control Chemical Cleanup, Police Say

An accident involving a driver who is accused of driving under the influence required cleanup by a county-led special response unit and closed an upper Bucks County road for hours, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release late last month. According to state police, the single-vehicle crash...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Early morning stabbing in Easton left one man injured

EASTON, Pa. -- Shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Easton Police officers arrived at Pearl and N Oak Streets for a stabbing report. A 43-year-old man was found with one stab wound to his back. He was transported to the hospital where he was treated. The stabbing is the result...
EASTON, PA
WBRE

Police arrest man in $300 Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man has been arrested and charged after he committed a theft at Walmart worth over $300. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 7:50 p.m., a man, later identified as David Deroy, 37, of Drums, was reported stealing from the Walmart in Hazle Township. Police […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pedestrian struck and killed Sunday morning in Allentown

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Sunday morning in Allentown, the city’s police department said. The incident occurred at around 5:47 a.m. on Sunday, according to Allentown Police Captain Alicia Conjour, at the intersection of Springhouse Drive and Springwood Road across from an entrance to Trexler Memorial Park in West Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Fatal crash reported at Routes 512 and 248 in Bath (UPDATE)

UPDATE 3: Nazareth man identified as victim of Route 512-Route 248 crash. UPDATE 2: A 55-year-old from Nazareth driving a 2019 Kia Forte north just before 5 a.m. Monday on Route 512 in Bath died after a crash with a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by a 37-year-old Bath resident east on Route 248, Pennsylvania State Police report.
BATH, PA
WBRE

Man wanted in alleged Crossings Outlets theft

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying a suspect they say was involved in a theft a the Crossings Premium Outlets. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured is a suspect in a retail theft that occurred on October 27 at the Tommy Hilfiger Outlet in […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA

