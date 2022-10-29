ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio weather: Fog develops overnight; a warm start to November

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a very foggy start to the day, skies will continue to clear through the evening. The exception to this clearing trend will be along the lakeshore, where fog is trying to sneak back into our lakeshore communities, including Downtown Cleveland. In and around inland communities,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio Weather: Candy collectors may get wet

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thickening Clouds will dominate our weather today with highs in the mid 60s. Rain arrives tonight as lows bottom out in the lower 50s. Scattered Showers will be featured on Monday as highs return to the mid 60s. Decreasing cloudiness on Tuesday will be marked by...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio weather: October was cooler and drier than average

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the headline implies, October was a slightly cooler-than-typical, and drier-than-average. The average temperature in Cleveland was 53.9 degrees, which is 1.2 degrees below normal. In Akron, the average temperature was 53.6 degrees. That’s only 0.1 degree below average. Mansfield, Toledo, and Youngstown also reported...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio Weather: Light rain at times Monday and tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure located over Central Illinois Monday morning will track into Michigan this evening. Our area is in a moist and mild air mass. The forecast if for on and off showers today and tonight. Rain amounts will be fairly light with this system. A quarter...
CLEVELAND, OH
10TV

Governor announces $100 million for EV charging stations in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced $100 million is available to build electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state over the next five years. DriveOhio, a division of the Ohio Department of Transportation, is accepting proposals from companies to install and operate EV charging stations in Ohio. The...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Smash-and-grab suspect wanted in Medina Township, police say

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina Township Police urged the community to come forward and identify the suspect of a smash-and-grab at Lake Medina. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect and the car involved shared by Medina Township Police on Nov. 1:. Call Ofc. Clark...
MEDINA TOWNSHIP, OH
columbusunderground.com

Ohio Sitting on $5.5 Billion in Reserve Funding

Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Some suspicious activity at the Bitcoin machine: Orange Police Blotter

Beachwood police notified officers in Orange at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 19 that they were out at the BP gas station and Uni-Mart on Chagrin and Richmond Road investigating suspicious activity involving a man at the Bitcoin automated teller machine, available for digital and cryptocurrency conversion. Officers added that the suspect...
ORANGE, OH
DoingItLocal

ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST BRIDGEPORT GAS STATION OVER GAS TAX VIOLATION

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced Bridgeport-based Nunes Auto Repair has paid $7,000 for failure to lower its prices by 25 cents per gallon on April 1 as required by the gas tax holiday suspension. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General found that Nunes Auto did not lower its price on regular grade gas until April 4 and the gas retailer consistently failed to fully lower prices on its mid- and premium-grade gas.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
scriptype.com

Former Hinckley Elementary School purchased for $1.7 million

The former Hinckley Elementary School, located near the intersection of Center and Ridge roads, was purchased at auction for $1.7 million. The Highland Board of Education voted unanimously to accept the bid at the board’s regular meeting Oct. 17. Kiko Real Estate and Auctioneers held the auction Oct. 11,...
HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP, OH
wksu.org

Ohio minimum wage effort passes key hurdle

The Ohio Attorney General's Office on Friday accepted a petition seeking to increase the state's minimum wage, a key step before the question can be put before voters. The petition, put forward by the group "Raise the Wage Ohio" calls for the state's minimum wage to be raised to $10.50 an hour beginning January 2025.
OHIO STATE

