Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the type of Gun used in most Murders In the USZoran BogdanovicNashville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
Jalen Hurts: from back-up to leader of the Eagles’ quest for perfection
With more than nine minutes left in the game on Sunday – still plenty of time to pad his superb stat line – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stayed on the sideline and pulled on a headset, done for the day. Gardner Minshew, his backup, got to mop up a lopsided victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Raleigh News & Observer
Adam Zimmer, Son of Ex Cowboys Coach, Passes Away
FRISCO - Adam Zimmer, the son of former Dallas Cowboys coach Mike Zimmer and himself an NFL assistant coach for 16 seasons, died Monday at the age 38. The news was confirmed via social media by the Zimmer family. No cause of death was given. Adam Zimmer joined the Vikings'...
Raleigh News & Observer
Eagles Turn the Page Quickly to Thursday Night Date with Texans
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are up when it comes to "Thursday Night Football." Philadelphia's short week is on the road as well and it's not exactly a simple bus trip up or down I-95 either. It's a 1,500-mile trip to South Texas and a homecoming for star quarterback Jalen Hurts,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steve Nash No Longer Nets Coach
Good afternoon, it’s NFL trade deadline day and it’s already been a newsy day in the NFL and beyond. Let’s get you caught up to speed. Midseason fantasy awards and second-half predictions. Nets and Nash Part Ways Amid 2-5 Start. It was announced Tuesday afternoon that Brooklyn...
Raleigh News & Observer
Josh Allen, Receivers and More: 3 Thoughts on the Jaguars After the NFL Trade Deadline
The Jacksonville Jaguars know how to make trades eventful. In years on the Jaguars beat, there have been countless trades that have been a jolt to the senses. The Jalen Ramsey trade was franchise-changing. The James Robinson trade was out of left field. The Calais Campbell trade was somber. But...
Raleigh News & Observer
College Football Playoff Rankings Don’t Matter To Ohio State, Ryan Day Right Now
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be revealed this evening, but Ohio State head coach Ryan Day won’t be among those tuned into ESPN at 7 p.m. “I will be at practice, and if I’m not at practice, (I’ll be) watching the film, getting ready for Northwestern,” Day said during his press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
Raleigh News & Observer
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to the Saints
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders were shellacked by the New Orleans Saints 24-0 on Sunday, and moments ago Josh McDaniels reflected after seeing the film. You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript as well:. Head Coach Josh McDaniels. Q: I know that the score kind...
Raleigh News & Observer
With Questions at Wide Receiver, Chargers Stay Put at NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline is in the books, and the Chargers did not pull off a trade to acquire a player. Rather than add a pass-catcher to the team's most glaring need that is wide receiver, they've opted to roll with the group they have for the remaining 10 games left on their schedule.
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Power Rankings: Shake Up At the Top As Undefeated Eagles Soar
For those who celebrate, happy post-Halloween. Hopefully, like me, you got to dress up as a Disney character against your will and eat peanut butter cups for dinner. The idea of putting on a facade, or a mask, is an interesting one at this time of year, where we’re left to wonder which of the teams who have good records are actually good and which of them will make the playoffs, chests puffed, only to get chopped down to size when the real contenders get involved. Sort of like me in a Kristoff outfit (from Frozen).
Comments / 0