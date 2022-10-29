ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies fans stay up all night to celebrate their team at home

By Ross DiMattei
 3 days ago

Phillies fans stay up all night to celebrate their team at home 02:03

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies fans are riding high on Saturday morning after the team's big win in Houston. The Fightin Phils beat the Astros in Game 1 of the World Series.

While the team was in Houston completing an epic comeback in Game 1, thousands of Phillies fans wore their red and cheered on the team while watching at home or a local bar.

CBS3 bumped into a few fans dropping by the Liberty Bell Diner for a celebratory late-night snack.

Not only are they looking forward to Game 2, they feel like this team is destined to win the World Series.

"Take care of Game 2 with Wheeler," John McManus of Middletown Township, said, "come back and get it done. No pressure, man. Right now, who expects us to do anything? Who expects us to beat the Astros, like, at all?"

"There's just this feeling of destiny around this team, that as long as they can keep it close they can make it happen. It almost kinda reminds me of the 2008 team that no matter what, as long as the game is in the balance, somehow they would make it happen," Michael Berman from Northeast Philadelphia said.

"Believe Now?" is Saturday's Philadelphia Daily News cover. If fans didn't already believe in this team, Friday night's comeback victory probably has them back on the bandwagon.

Including this year, the Phillies have been to the World Series 8 times in the team's history.

They are now 6-2 in Game 1's, but they've only won 2 titles out of those eight appearances.

The takeaway is, there's still a lot of baseball to be played in this series starting Saturday night with Game 2 in Houston.

