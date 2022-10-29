Ragtag Film Society furthers mission with grants from A Community Thrives

From personalized, pre-film introductions and vintage couch seating to the better-than-good chances of a screening spilling into the adjacent Uprise Bakery bar, Ragtag Cinema fosters an environment in which conversation is bound to happen.

Still, Columbia's indie moviehouse pressed ahead with more purpose last year, adding the Show Me Series to its usual lineup of indie gems and more experimental offerings.

Through the series, Ragtag Film Society keeps company with five community partners, screening films on relevant issues, then talking about why those moving pictures matter to our community. RFS unites the annual True/False Film Fest and the year-round activity of the Hitt Street cinema.

While a current cornerstone, the series doesn't sum up RFS' outreach or partnerships. Its Extra Credit series "re-examines pop-culture cinema through an academic lens" with the help of University of Missouri scholars. A fall collaboration with MU professor and director Robert Greene brought the films of documentary icon Frederick Wiseman to Columbia. And next week, Ragtag will host a series of short films as part of the Columbia Experimental Music Festival.

If RFS ran community credits at the end of every screening, they'd make up another full-length film.

RFS has found yet another collaborator of sorts in A Community Thrives, an initiative from the Gannett Foundation that provides a crowdfunding platform for nonprofit organizations as well as the opportunity to receive larger grants. Gannett is the parent company of the Columbia Daily Tribune, Springfield News-Leader and USA Today, among about 200 other newspapers.

Last year, RFS raised funds through the platform and secured a $12,500 grant to further the Show Me Series. The Gannett Foundation announced results from the 2022 campaign this week, and RFS took home an $8,000 local operating grant and a $4,000 fundraising grant that will be applied to day-to-day operations as well as its big-screen visions of community. This money comes in addition to funds contributed by individual donors.

The nature of the campaign fits Columbia, a community that "loves a challenge," RFS director of development and sponsorship Stacie Pottinger said in an email. Taking advantage of the campaign's versatility, RFS set a new goal before potential donors in 2022: number yourself among the largest set of contributors in a given week, even if you only give $5, Pottinger said.

"Beyond winning, I believe Columbia supports the arts and believes the arts make our community a better place," she said. "The opportunity for our communities to support the Show Me Series is important as part of the ethos of the program. It's all about giving a voice to the people of our community, to come together and celebrate film and each other."

A series of possibilities

Launched at 2021's True/False Film Fest with eventual Academy Award-winner "Summer of Soul," the series "is a nod to our long-established proclivity as Missourians to approach new things with a hint of skepticism (until we see it for ourselves, of course)," the Ragtag Cinema site notes.

Its series partners are the Asian Affairs Center at MU, Boone County Community Against Violence, Four Directions at MU, ROCK The Community and The Center Project.

Show Me Series screenings, all of which are free and open to all, are designed to "show our community all the possibilities shared experiences with film can hold — and the potential to serve as a catalyst for conversations that can move our collective pendulum closer to equity, inclusion and unity," the theater's site adds.

Its goals of community engagement and media literacy dovetail with those of the Gannett Foundation and A Community Thrives, now in its sixth year.

RFS staff invests time and intention into events like the Show Me Series, but conversations can never be one-sided, director of community partnerships and education Faramola Shonekan said in an email.

"It is the community that has taken the time to plant this seed of connecting film to community within our cinema, to show up and continue to water this idea, to tend to its growing, ensuring that it has been exposed to all angles of light that shed new insights into who we are as a community through film," Shonekan said.

The official Season One of the series ran from summer 2021 through this June. Season Two kicked off late this summer, and screenings have included:

2016's "Loving," about the real-life couple at the heart of a Supreme Court case that overruled miscegenation laws (presented in August, along with ROCK the Community)

2020's "The Man Standing Next," a South Korean film revolving around political intrigue within that country in the 1970s (September, MU Asian Affairs Center)

"The Times of Harvey Milk," a 1984 documentary about the pioneering gay politician (October, The Center Project)

On Nov. 17, the series will present the 2022 Sundance Institute Indigenous Short Films program alongside MU's Four Directions.

Films like "The Times of Harvey Milk" and Season One offering "17 Blocks" impressed themselves upon Shonekan, who observed how "both touch on tragedy, but as a community we are able to thread this needle of empowerment through a weave of painful histories."

Furthering these conversations over the long run will diversify the RFS audience and encourage patrons to be themselves within their local cinematic universe, Shonekan said.

"We are a local arthouse cinema, yes, but we also want to offer ourselves as a hub for the community, and that means having honest, engaging, and, yes, even tough conversations," Shonekan added. "Our community conversations are a way for us to communicate that, 'Yes, this is a space for you too.'"

The reach of A Community Thrives

This year, A Community Thrives received more than 760 submissions from nonprofits in 45 states and Washington, D.C., according to Gannett. More than $6 million will be distributed to participating organizations, including about $2.3 million from the foundation and the nearly $3.7 million contributed by more than 24,000 donors.

Like RFS, more than 200 nonprofits in USA Today Network markets received operating and fundraising grants ranging from $2,500 to $25,000.

Organizations that received one of 16 National Merit Grants — ranging from $25,000 to $100,000 — make their home in cities from Macon, Georgia, to Mesa, Arizona; Memphis, Tennessee; and Menasha, Wisconsin.

They work on projects that aid victims of domestic and sexual violence, alleviate the burden on unhoused youth, create programming for students after school or for Alzheimer's patients and more.

Learn more about the current season of Ragtag's Show Me Series at https://ragtagcinema.org/film-series/show-me-season-2/. And for a full list of grant recipients, visit https://www.gannettfoundation.org/act.

USA Today's Naomi Ludlow contributed to this report.

