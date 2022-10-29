ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleborough, MA

Beckett, DuBose and Abbassi stamp B-R football's win over Middleboro with wild sequence

By Jason Snow, The Enterprise
 3 days ago
BRIDGEWATER — Dawson DuBose can do it all.

His teammates Myles Beckett and Amin Abbassi proved they can, too.

The Bridgewater-Raynham High football team held a 20-14 fourth-quarter lead during Friday night’s matchup with Middleboro (6-2), until the three star players flaunted their wide array of skills.

In a crucial three-minute stretch that decided B-R’s 36-14 win, DuBose – a junior running back who amassed 248 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries – took a flip from junior quarterback Declan Byrne and targeted junior tight end Amin Abbassi, who is more known for his defensive prowess at linebacker, downfield for a 15-yard gain. DuBose then punched in a 7-yard TD, as well as the ensuing two-point try, to stretch the lead to 28-14 with 9:01 to go.

The following possession, Beckett – a junior linebacker – exploded the Sachems’ backfield for a sack, one of his pair recorded the night, for a loss of four yards. The next play, on third-and-14 for Middleboro, a deflected pass elegantly lofted right into Beckett's grasp for a pick that positioned the Trojans’ offense at the Middleboro 30 yard line at the 7:57 mark.

Lastly, junior running back Ryan Catino punched in a 1-yard TD to emphatically cap the sequence, stretching the lead to three possessions (36-14) with 4:32 to play.

An avalanche of highlights, the turn of events drew plenty of reaction. First, Abbassi's unexpected catch:

“My visor was falling down. I could barely see the ball but coming down under, I grabbed it. It was perfect,” Abbassi said. “No one knew I was going to come out and get that catch.”

“It all starts with the O-line first,” DuBose said. “We get the ball – defense locked down – O-Line puts the block on, they move the bodies in and the rest (happened) from there. I’m just running. I’m doing my job, they’re doing theirs. It’s a great game.”

“Just so much energy, so much emotion,” added Beckett of the defensive stand. “It really got set up by Coach, one of the best defensive coordinators in the game. I’ve got all my guys supporting me, we were motivated with Senior Night. Got the sack, (that) juiced me up. Coach called a good play and got me in position, and I made the (interception).”

Leading up to Friday’s win, the Trojans were 4-3 and slotted in as the No. 17 team in Division 2 in the latest MIAA power rankings – the top 16 with at least three wins and seven games played qualify for the state tournament.

The margin of the Middleboro win likely boosted the Trojans’ (5-3) odds of getting in.

“In order to even have a chance, we would’ve had to beat them by 15 because of how the whole thing works. That wasn’t even in my brain, I just wanted to get a win,” B-R head coach Lou Pacheco said. “The fact we had a chance to get the 15(-point win) so now if we’re out, shame on how that works. And if we’re in, we’re going to grab one of those top three teams in the state so we’ll give it a shot.”

It’s been quite the bounce-back season for B-R, as it not only recovered from missing the postseason last fall but also overcame an 0-2 start to this season in which the Trojans were outscored 77-0 by Division 1 powerhouse Xaverian and Milford, the top team in Division 2.

Since, the team has won four of its last five games and scored 35-plus points three times with DuBose as the centerpiece.

“Here’s the beauty of it: he’s a junior, I think he’s the best back in the state,” Pacheco said of DuBose. “I’ve said it since Week 1. Nobody works harder. Straight A student, great in the classroom.”

“I just loved this game because,” Pacheco pivoted, “I feel like, honestly, Declan Byrne is just an amazing quarterback and because we have to give it to Dawson so much because he helps us win, (Byrne) doesn’t get the recognition he deserves. In a game like this, you can’t just run it. You have to get everything going. And Byrne raised his level.”

Byrne completed 9 of his 14 passes for 101 yards and two touchdown passes – one to senior Danny Francis from 10 yards out in the second quarter, the other to junior Matt Mullins over the top for a 14-yard hook-up in the third.

“You’ll notice, when Declan gets a touchdown pass, Dawson is the first one to jump up (in celebration),” said Pacheco. “There are no selfish players on this team. Legit enthusiasm when another guy scores a touchdown, that’s what it's all about. I’m just super proud of all of them.”

To give B-R a 14-7 lead in the second quarter, DuBose flashed through traffic to rip off a 42-yard touchdown with 5:21 to play until halftime.

“Oh my goodness,” Beckett marveled, glancing over at the running back. “It’s like watching a gazelle through an open field. He’s just prancing, making people fall, making people miss – it’s just so fun to watch.”

DuBose simply smiled. “I don’t know – I just try to act slippery,” he said. "Just trying to slide through, find any little crack and just get right through.”

In addition to Beckett and Abbassi, senior lineman Nathan Leach, senior linebacker Logan Denune, senior lineman Chris Hogg, senior linebacker Dalonte Jenkins and junior linebacker Michael Gurley (fumble recovery) also shined on defense.

The unit forced top-tier Middleboro quarterback Jacob Briggs into a hard-earned total of 127 yards and one touchdown on 10-for-17 passing, plus one interception.

Said Pacheco, “I would not want to play against our defense. They hit – they really hit.”

“I think when we’re all working in sync and we’re motivated, we’re one of the best defenses around,” said Beckett. “We’re all jacked up.”

Briggs and senior receiver Justin Mather (four catches, 77 yards) dug out of a crucial fourth-and-6 spot at midfield with a 49-yard gain at the 3:16 mark of the third, down 20-7. Nate Tullish plunged in for a one-yard score to cap the drive.

Briggs also served a 4-yard touchdown to senior receiver Trevor Puryear on a smooth shovel pass – the game's first score, which came on the first possession of the night.

Both teams will find out their postseason standings this upcoming week. Middleboro is currently the No. 6 team in Division 4.

“Just excited to get in,” DuBose said. “We’ve worked so hard since preseason to get here and we’re here. It’s all we can ask for. We love it.”

