Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
Machete-wielding suspect lacerated 3 men in Gastonia: Police
A machete-wielding suspect on a bicycle attacked three men in Gastonia, authorities said Tuesday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Man On Bicycle Assaults Three Men With Machete In Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Three men are recovering after being attacked with a machete in Gastonia. The incident happened around 10:30am on Tuesday on Redding Street. Police say the men were working outside when a man on a bicycle approached them and attacked them with a hatchet. The victims said...
cbs17
16 pounds of cocaine seized in investigation; Charlotte man arrested, Sanford police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Charlotte man has been arrested in Sanford as part of an investigation into a large-scale cocaine trafficking organization, police said. Sanford Police said Tuesday that authorities seized around 16 pounds of cocaine when they arrested 27-year-old Flavio Ceasar Sandoval Romero around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Police dispel rumor of serial killer targeting women in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rumors circulating social media regarding a serial killer targeting women in Charlotte are “inaccurate,” according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD said officers were made aware of posts linking several death investigations. Police said the posts contained “inaccurate details” and are spreading “misinformation.” Authorities said some of the cases […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Innocent Woman Injured In Drive-By Shooting Near NoDa
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An innocent woman is seriously injured in a drive-by shooting just outside NoDa on Sunday night. Now neighbors want to know why, as police search for the suspect who opened fire. Crime scene tape is still up a day later. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is...
Innocent woman seriously hurt in drive-by shooting on east Charlotte road, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — An innocent woman was seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting on a busy road in east Charlotte on Sunday, police said. It happened on The Plaza around 6:30 p.m. that day. Channel 9 crime reporter Glenn Counts could see a large crime scene that stretched down The Plaza between 34th and 35th streets.
WBTV
Masked man in ‘SpongeBob’ jacket robbed Salisbury convenience store
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man wearing a brightly colored jacket featuring SpongeBob and other characters from Nickelodeon children’s shows pulled a gun on a clerk and customer at a convenience store in Salisbury, according to authorities. Police say the robbery happened at the D Mart, 1600 S....
qcnews.com
Suspect charged with attempted murder for shooting man from behind in Gastonia: Police
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gastonia Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that seriously injured a man over the weekend. Malik Abdur Rahman Prince, 36, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or seriously injure.
Suspects face drug charges after traffic stops in Iredell County
Three men are facing drug charges after two traffic stops in Iredell County, the Iredell Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Charlotte man faces heroin, meth trafficking charges after traffic stop
A Charlotte man is facing heroin and meth trafficking charges after being pulled over for a traffic violation, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Juveniles Hurt After North Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says two juveniles have non-life-threatening injuries after being shot late Saturday night. Detectives say that the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive in north Charlotte. Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.
Investigation underway after two juveniles hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a northeast Charlotte shooting that has left two juveniles hurt. The shooting happened late Saturday night on Reagan Drive off West Sugar Creek Road, near the New Destiny Worship Center. A Channel 9 crew at the scene learned from witnesses the...
iredellfreenews.com
Mooresville police searching for missing teen
Mooresville Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Trinity Cross, 17, left her Mooresville residence about 8 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, and has not returned. Her father reported her missing on Monday. Detectives are actively searching for the teen, but she...
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Lancaster man charged with assault and battery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they arrested 35 year-old Samuel Earl Sinclair on Oct. 27 for assault and battery in the 2nd degree. Sinclair was charged after an investigation requested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say, while at Erwin Elementary,...
1 person with life-threatening injuries after shooting near The Plaza
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Sunday. According to Medic, the shooting took place near the intersection of The Plaza and 34th Street on Sunday evening. One person was left with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. Their condition is...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Injured After Shooting In NoDa
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is seriously injured after gunshots were fired along a busy intersection in NoDa. It happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of The Plaza and East 34th Street. Witnesses say someone in a car fired multiple shots at a second car before speeding away.
South Carolina PE teacher accused of assault on campus
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster man has been arrested for inappropriately touching an adult at school, according to the SC Law Enforcement Division. Samuel Earl Sinclair, 35, of Lancaster, has been charged with second-degree assault and battery. The arrest warrant states that on Sept. 20, 2022, at Erwin Elementary School, located […]
wach.com
Chester funeral home owner charged with tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Chester funeral home owner on Monday and charged him with three counts of tax evasion. Brandon Lorenzo Frederick, 37, of Chester, was the owner and operator of BL Frederick Memorial Center in Chester County, a funeral home, and was responsible for all aspects of the business, according to arrest warrants.
TikTok video shows biker yelling racial slur at another driver in Gastonia
Police in Gastonia said they're aware of a video making the rounds on social media showing a biker yelling a racial slur at another driver.
Comments / 8