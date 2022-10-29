Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ryan Day says 'it's about us,' not the opponents in November stretch
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ryan Day said that with a soft stretch coming up before the heavyweight bout against Michigan on Nov. 26, it's not the opponent that matters. Ohio State's next three games are at Northwestern, home against Indiana and at Maryland, teams sporting a combined record of 10-14.
College Football Playoff: Ohio State comes in at No. 2 in first rankings of season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off a 44-31 win over Penn State, Ohio State came in at No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. Ohio State currently sits tied with Tennessee for the No. 2 spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25. Tennesee...
Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg named semifinalist for Chuck Bednarik Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State senior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg leads the Buckeyes in tackles so far this season and has been named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award. The Bednarik Award is given annually to the outstanding defensive player of the year. Through eight games this season,...
Ohio State cruises past Chaminade in exhibition matchup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In its final tuneup before the start of the regular season, Ohio State had five players score in double figures in a dominant win over visiting Chaminade. The Buckeyes had 10 players score in a 101-57 win over the Silverswords, who made the trip to...
Ohio State road trip: Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off a 44-31 win over Penn State, the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will hit the road for their second consecutive road game as they head to Evanston, Ill. to take on the Northwestern Wildcats. The Buckeyes have won nine straight contests over the...
J.T. Tuimoloau named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, Walter Camp Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The least surprising news coming from the Big Ten offices Monday morning is that Ohio State sophomore J.T. Tuimoloau was named the league's defensive player of the week. The defensive end was a one-man wrecking crew in the Buckeyes 44-31 win at Penn State on...
Ohio State shares No. 2 with Tennessee in AP poll, Tuimoloau shines in Happy Valley
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes and Volunteers are sharing the No. 2 spot in the Associated Press college football poll ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings. Ohio State has kept No. 2 for the fourth week in a row, while Tennessee went from No. 3 to...
Tennessee, Ohio St tied at 2, UGA next for Vols
Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia. Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.
Darrel Rowland: Longtime Columbus newsman joins ABC6 staff
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Award-winning journalist Darrel Rowland on Monday joined the news team at ABC6 and FOX28. Rowland worked for the Columbus Dispatch for more than 30 years, previously serving as Public Affairs Editor and Senior Editor. His reputation for superb storytelling and investigative journalism has had a...
Candidates for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat stop in Columbus for a town hall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance met in Columbus Tuesday night for a final push before the election. The moderators asked the audience if inflation is the number one issue in the race, and the majority of audience members raised their hands. Both candidates were asked questions about that issue.
Ohio voters, workers worry about poll intimidation, officials say instances are rare
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “We’re praying for peace at the polls.”. That was the sentiment behind a small march and prayer vigil last week in downtown Columbus. But despite concerns by voters, poll workers, and some elected officials, instances of voter or poll worker intimidation at the polls are rare, officials said.
ABC 6 takes concerns about Westerville Road to Columbus leaders after deadly crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An intersection is in question after a pick-up truck hit and killed a 4-year-old and sent a woman to the hospital while they were trick-or-treating Monday night. Neighbors said the crossroad of Westerville Road and Valley Park Avenue has been a problem area. While ABC...
Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
Improve your cookie decorating skills and learn to draw with icing with Plenty O' Smiles
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Looking for a sweet way to entertain the kids while waiting for trick-or-treaters to arrive to your door Plenty O' Smiles joins Good Day Columbus with a quick demonstration to turn your pumpkin into a jack-o-lantern!. You can find Plenty O' Smiles on social media...
Disability rights advocates call on Ohio lawmakers to allow virtual testimonies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman with disabilities wants state lawmakers to allow virtual testimonies as they hold a hearing about Ohio's protection and advocacy system on Tuesday. "I'm an artist, and I paint about disability rights issues, and I use art to communicate with the world," Alicia...
Halloween allows nostalgic Columbus residents to showcase their passion for decorating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many people around Central Ohio use Halloween night to showcase their passion for spooky decorations. Columbus resident Tom Smith is a doctor by day and an extreme Halloween decorator by night. "We have a smoke machine, strobe lights, and screaming music will eventually be playing...
One person injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a north Columbus shooting Monday night. Police said three victims were at a local gas station around 9:30 p.m. dealing with a flat tire. An unknown man approached the victims and offered help. The suspect told them to follow him...
1 person dies after shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a person has died after a shooting on the east side. Police said officers were called to a home on Harvard Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after a shooting victim walked into a local hospital. Police said that person later died. Police...
Columbus gas prices down 8 cents in last week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus gas prices dropped 8 cents per gallon on Monday, GasBuddy reported. The average cost for a gallon of gas in Central Ohio is $3.59. Prices are nearly 9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 43.5 cents higher than a year ago.
21-year-old killed following northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 21-year-old man has died following a shooting at a gas station in northeast Columbus early Sunday morning. Police said three men were driving on North Cassady Avenue just before 4 a.m. when their car was struck by bullets. The shots came from a Sheetz parking lot.
