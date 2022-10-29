ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Ryan Day says 'it's about us,' not the opponents in November stretch

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ryan Day said that with a soft stretch coming up before the heavyweight bout against Michigan on Nov. 26, it's not the opponent that matters. Ohio State's next three games are at Northwestern, home against Indiana and at Maryland, teams sporting a combined record of 10-14.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State cruises past Chaminade in exhibition matchup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In its final tuneup before the start of the regular season, Ohio State had five players score in double figures in a dominant win over visiting Chaminade. The Buckeyes had 10 players score in a 101-57 win over the Silverswords, who made the trip to...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State road trip: Northwestern

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off a 44-31 win over Penn State, the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will hit the road for their second consecutive road game as they head to Evanston, Ill. to take on the Northwestern Wildcats. The Buckeyes have won nine straight contests over the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Tennessee, Ohio St tied at 2, UGA next for Vols

Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia. Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
myfox28columbus.com

Darrel Rowland: Longtime Columbus newsman joins ABC6 staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Award-winning journalist Darrel Rowland on Monday joined the news team at ABC6 and FOX28. Rowland worked for the Columbus Dispatch for more than 30 years, previously serving as Public Affairs Editor and Senior Editor. His reputation for superb storytelling and investigative journalism has had a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Candidates for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat stop in Columbus for a town hall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance met in Columbus Tuesday night for a final push before the election. The moderators asked the audience if inflation is the number one issue in the race, and the majority of audience members raised their hands. Both candidates were asked questions about that issue.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

One person injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a north Columbus shooting Monday night. Police said three victims were at a local gas station around 9:30 p.m. dealing with a flat tire. An unknown man approached the victims and offered help. The suspect told them to follow him...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person dies after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a person has died after a shooting on the east side. Police said officers were called to a home on Harvard Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after a shooting victim walked into a local hospital. Police said that person later died. Police...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus gas prices down 8 cents in last week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus gas prices dropped 8 cents per gallon on Monday, GasBuddy reported. The average cost for a gallon of gas in Central Ohio is $3.59. Prices are nearly 9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 43.5 cents higher than a year ago.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

21-year-old killed following northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 21-year-old man has died following a shooting at a gas station in northeast Columbus early Sunday morning. Police said three men were driving on North Cassady Avenue just before 4 a.m. when their car was struck by bullets. The shots came from a Sheetz parking lot.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy