1st and Nole: FSU stings GT, Miami week has arrived
Ariya Massoudi, Roberto Aguayo and Curt Weiler discuss Florida State's win blowout win over Georgia Tech. The guys touch on trends they like from the game, reasons for concern, as well prepare fans for rivalry week against Miami. Can the Seminoles blow out the Canes? Roberto also reminisces on funny...
FSU-Syracuse set for primetime
Florida State will play at Syracuse on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network. The Seminoles have played the majority of this season's games at night with the recent exception of the noon kick between FSU and Georgia Tech. Nov. 12 ACC football schedule. Virginia Tech at Duke,...
Two FSU players earn ACC Player of the Week honors in Georgia Tech win
The Florida State football team got back in the win column Saturday and two Seminoles were awarded conference honors for their roles in FSU's 41-16 win over Georgia Tech. Running back Trey Benson and offensive lineman D'Mitri Emmanuel were named the ACC Running Back of the Week and Offensive Lineman of the Week Monday.
Osceola video: Mike Norvell on Treshaun Ward, Tuesday practice
Mike Norvell speaks to the media following Florida State's practice on Tuesday. He discusses Treshaun Ward's return to practice, the defensive line, Leonard Warner and more.
Seminole Sidelines: Analyzing FSU-GT, first look at Miami
Seminole Sidelines will be live on Sunday at 6 p.m. to break down Florida State vs. Georgia Tech and to give some early thoughts on next Saturday's opponent, Miami. Osceola football analyst Patrick Burnham will host the show along with publisher Jerry Kutz and analysts Mark Salva and Kez McCorvey.
Harsin out
AUBURN | The Bryan Harsin era is over before it ever really got off the ground. Auburn’s second-year coach was fired Monday, two days after a 41-27 loss to Arkansas in Jordan-Hare Stadium, the University announced. Harsin finishes his Auburn tenure 9-12 in less than two seasons, serving as...
