The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Who Saved MillionsAndrei TapalagaBaltimore, MD
3 shots, one killed across BaltimorehellasBaltimore, MD
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Baltimore's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
talbotspy.org
Out and About (Sort of): Regrettable, But Hopeful by Howard Freedlander
I won’t pretend to question the demolition of the mold-infested Chestertown National Guard Armory. I also will not pretend to hide my sadness at the impending loss of this historic structure. However, the unanimous decision by the Historic District Commission of Chestertown, endorsed unanimously by the Chestertown Town Council,...
talbotspy.org
Adkins Mystery Monday: What Beautiful Fungus did we Find on a Fallen Branch?
Happy Mystery Monday and Happy Halloween!! As we enter into late fall, the fungi are thriving. What beautiful fungus did we find on a fallen branch?. Last week, we asked you about the katydid (Family Tettigoniidae)! While there are about 8,000 species of katydids worldwide, only 4 species have been documented in Caroline County, Maryland. This katydid appears to be the greater angle-winged katydid (Microcentrum rhombifolium) due to its body shape and lack of a brown spot behind its head (pronotum). Katydids have characteristic songs and this species has a sharp “Dzt” sound followed by a series of ticks. The common true katydid (Pterophylla camellifolia) sings the “katy-did, katy-didn’t” song in late summer.
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right
It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
talbotspy.org
Christopher Tilghman, On Writing the Mason Family Series, Nov. 14
On writing the Mason Family Series, 6:00 Monday, November 14 @ Talbot County Free Library, Easton Branch.Free and open to the public. www.tcfl.org. Nationally-acclaimed author, Christopher Tilghman, will be discussing the sources and writing of his three novels in the Mason Family series. The central location of these stories is a fictionalized version of his ancestral family farm in Queen Anne’s County. He writes: “The Retreat is based on my own family’s farm on the Eastern Shore. Much of the material in these three novels is based on family history and family stories.” The novels follow the lives of several families, both White and Black, from the years just before the Civil War to the outbreak of World War II: a new novel, On the Tobacco Coast, which is due to be published in Spring, 2023, brings the story to its conclusion in the present day.
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: Team Talbot a New Direction for County Council
The issues facing Talbot County have never been more crucial. Many face us, ranging from healthcare to land use policy. Some of these issues have been thrust upon us; others have accumulated through past inaction. In either case, we must act to move the county forward, wisely and deliberately. To...
WBOC
Lewes Public Library to Hand Out Free Children's Clothes
LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library will offer free winter coats and shoes for children Saturday November 12 through Saturday November 19. The initiative is in partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit manufacturer of brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes. The Lewes library says that items will be available...
Delaware hikers take trek to ‘middle of nowhere’ for glimpse of rare adult American chestnut
Octogenarian and botanist Anne Nielsen couldn’t pass up a rare chance to see an adult American chestnut tree. The diminutive Nielsen, bristling with energy and curiosity at the age of 87, was visiting her friend Diane Kesler in Kennett Square, Pa., when they learned about a guided tour to the only such tree in Delaware.
talbotspy.org
Bountiful Hosts Holiday Kickoff to Benefit Talbot Hospice
Bountiful Home, located at 803 Goldsborough Street in Easton, has scheduled their annual Holiday Kickoff weekend for Friday, November 4th through Sunday, November 6th. Bountiful will be donating 20% of all sales during these days to benefit Talbot Hospice. Bountiful’s Holiday Kickoff represents the beginning of the store’s holiday decorating and shopping season, with elaborate, festive displays and a wide range of gift selections for people of all ages.
Cape Gazette
Boos & Brews celebrates All Hallows’ Eve
A large crowd, many in costume, enjoyed the splendor of a perfect Autumn evening Oct. 28 at the Lewes Historical Society’s Boo & Brews. The event featured food from J & B Grilling, beverages from Dogfish Head Brewery, music by Hot Sauce Band, readings from an oracle, stories from period-dressed society re-enactors and a costume contest.
talbotspy.org
A Now Retired Visionary Art Museum Director, Rebecca Hoffberger sees a Future of Fresh, Intuitive Thinking
The best way to sample the depth of knowledge and spiritual height of Rebecca Hoffberger is to walk the hallways, climb the soaring spiral stairs, and immerse yourself in the exhibit areas of Baltimore’s quirky, unique, inspiring and nationally acclaimed American Visionary Art Museum. There you will find creative vision and revelations in countless works by mostly unknown, self-taught artists.
Cape Gazette
A Wicked Weekend in Milton
Annas, Elsas, and Spidermans, oh my! Kids of all ages clad in a variety of costumes converged on downtown Milton Oct. 29, for the town’s annual Wicked Weekend event. A fantasy trail, haunted walk, pumpkin painting and a terror train welcomed families at Memorial Park, while a magic show kept people entertained at Milton Theatre’s Quayside. Milton Historical Society showed monster movies at the Lydia B. Cannon Museum.
talbotspy.org
Haven Ministries Recognizes National Homelessness and Hunger Awareness Month
As we enter the season of giving, Haven Ministries is asking the public to support its efforts in sheltering and feeding Queen Anne’s County residents in need the year-end giving program. Through its new Homes of Hope in Stevensville, which opened in June, Haven Ministries is providing clients with...
WBOC
Dover Begins Water Main Replacement
DOVER, Del.- Construction is underway for a water main replacement project on North State Street. The project is part of Dover's master water plan. The city plans to replace cast iron water pipes, installed over 60 years ago, with new plastic ones. Director of Water and Wastewater, Jason Lyon, said...
Cape Gazette
‘A Farmer’s Christmas’ opens at ag museum Nov. 26
The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village is busy with preparations for “A Farmer’s Christmas,” the museum’s annual holiday celebration, open to the public Saturday, Nov. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 17, at 866 North DuPont Highway, Dover. The event is unlike any other in the state and...
talbotspy.org
Launch Party Set for Nov 4 for “Tapum” by Marianne Sade
Msadeart and Robert Ortiz Studios announce a book launch party celebrating the official release of the children’s book, “Tapum!” by Chestertown author and illustrator Marianne Sade. The public is invited to stop in on First Friday, November 4, 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Robert Ortiz Studio...
wilmtoday.com
Best Burger Spots in Wilmington, Delaware!
We LOVE our burgers here in Wilmington, Delaware! We polled our friends on our Instagram for the best burger spots in Wilmington and did our own research to compile this list below! Try to read it without drooling, WE DARE you!. 1. Kid Shelleen’s- “Brunch, beer, and burgers” are the...
talbotspy.org
A Closing Argument for my Candidacy for Talbot County Council
With early voting underway and Election Day quickly approaching I would like to close out this campaign by thanking you, the citizens of Talbot County. Through dozens and dozens of events over the past six months I’ve had the opportunity to speak with hundreds of you. It’s been an amazing experience that I greatly appreciate. I’ve learned we share a deep-rooted love and appreciation for our beloved home and remain undivided in our commitment to ensuring our county remains the wonderful place it is.
talbotspy.org
Election 2022: Harris Mizeur LWV Forum on Kent Island
The League of Women Voters of Kent and Queen Anne’s County sponsored the last forum between Republican Rep. Andy Harris and Democratic nominee Heather Mizeur on Thursday evening. Held at the Kent Island High School, the program lasted 90 minutes using the well-known LVW format of candidates having two minutes to answer questions submitted by the League and audience members. Kent County’s former Chamber of Commerce director Sam Shoage serviced as moderator.
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: Lynn Mielke and David Montgomery for County Counci
As we reach the end of the Talbot County Council’s 2022 session and I reach the end of my 12 years of service on the Council and 8 years serving in leadership with the Maryland Association of Counties, I want to take this opportunity to reflect on the election of our next County Council.
WMDT.com
Increased police presence in Delmar
DELMAR, Del. – Delaware State Police is advising the public of an increased police presence in the area of East Grove Street in Delmar. We’re told that as a result, many of the surrounding roadways are closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The incident is contained at this time, and police are urging the public to avoid the area.
