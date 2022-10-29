On writing the Mason Family Series, 6:00 Monday, November 14 @ Talbot County Free Library, Easton Branch.Free and open to the public. www.tcfl.org. Nationally-acclaimed author, Christopher Tilghman, will be discussing the sources and writing of his three novels in the Mason Family series. The central location of these stories is a fictionalized version of his ancestral family farm in Queen Anne’s County. He writes: “The Retreat is based on my own family’s farm on the Eastern Shore. Much of the material in these three novels is based on family history and family stories.” The novels follow the lives of several families, both White and Black, from the years just before the Civil War to the outbreak of World War II: a new novel, On the Tobacco Coast, which is due to be published in Spring, 2023, brings the story to its conclusion in the present day.

