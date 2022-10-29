Read full article on original website
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the statusJennifer GeerIllinois State
A unique teacher, student footwork challenge makes Chicagoans proudMark StarChicago, IL
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
As many as 14 shot in Garfield Park drive-by on Halloween night, Chicago police say
Chicago police said as many as 14 people were shot in a Halloween night drive-by in Garfield Park.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 58, shot while on the sidewalk in West Ridge
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while on a sidewalk in West Ridge Tuesday night. At about 7:18 p.m., a 58-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Touhy Avenue when she was shot in the right leg, police said. The victim was transported to an...
Chicago burglar hits Mug's Pizza & Ribs on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A burglary on the Northwest Side was caught on camera.Video shows the thief throwing a brick through the glass front door. It happened at Mug's Pizza and Ribs, on Harlem Avenue, near Touhy Avenue.The burglar then calmly walked behind the counter and made off with an entire safe.Anyone who recognizes the car of the suspect is asked to call police.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in eye in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was in critical condition after being shot in the eye in South Shore. The man, 62, was walking on South Saginaw near East 76th around 8:20 p.m. when he was shot in the face. He was hospitalized at the University of Chicago in...
fox32chicago.com
Park Ridge house transforms into pirate heaven for Halloween
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - For 17 years, Park Ridge resident Ken Hogue has been spending weeks each October turning his house and front yard into pirate heaven. There is a pirate ship, a pirate graveyard and lots of pirate booty. "My son decided he really liked Pirates of the Caribbean....
Chicago magazine
A Groovy Slideshow of Chicago’s Mod-est Neighborhood
Pill Hill got its name because, in the 1960s, doctors who worked at nearby South Chicago Hospital began settling on the Stony Island Ridge. They were attracted by a new development of mid-century modern houses, built to keep middle-class residents on the South Side. Pill Hill is no longer a...
fox32chicago.com
Fulton Market restaurant demands more police cameras after drive-by shooting wounds manager
CHICAGO - A Fulton Market restaurant released video of a September shooting, while demanding the city install more police cameras. Outdoor diners at The Aberdeen Tap ducked for cover after a drive-by shooter sprayed a hail of bullets on Sept. 16, 2022. The restaurant manager was injured in the gunfire.
Chicago's Pastor Corey Brooks comes down from rooftop, breaks ground on community center
CHICAGO - Chicago's famous "rooftop pastor" Corey Brooks came down from the rooftop after 343 nights to break ground on a new community center in Woodlawn. "Eleven months ago we had zero dollars to build a community center. But now here we are, eleven months... and we have $20 million," Brooks said.
fox32chicago.com
The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum is proud to show off their latest exhibit that has kids in mind
Nature's PlaySpace is the biggest expansion the nature museum has seen in nearly twenty years.The exhibit is geared towards kids and features 25 fun interactives. Good Day Chicago's big kid, Tim McGill, explored the space.
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old boy shot while walking to bus stop on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot while walking to a bus stop in West Pullman Monday night. At about 6 p.m., the teen was walking to the bus stop in the 11700 block of South Loomis when he was shot. The boy was shot in the lower abdomen, and...
4 people shot minutes apart on Chicago's Near North, Northwest Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hurt, in two shootings, within ten minutes of each other, on the city's Near West and Northwest Sides.The first happened at 2:15 a.m. at Newcastle and Addison.Two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside the home.They were both grazed by a bullet and are expected to be okay.Ten minutes later - two men were shot while sitting in a car near Taylor and Oakley.One of the men is listed in critical condition.No one is in custody for either shooting.
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was shot on South Michigan Avenue on Saturday. The man, 31, was near the sidewalk on South Michigan near 73rd Street in Greater Grand Crossing when he was shot in the hand. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
Barbara Bates highlights Fall collection at recent show
Breast cancer survivors strutted their stuff at the Bates: Fall 2022 Collection fashion show held on October 23, 2022, at the Venue West in Chicago’s West Loop. The fashion show traditionally features a special collection of fashions designed by Barbara Bates Designs and modeled by breast cancer survivors. President and CEO of Sinai Chicago. Dr. Ezike spoke during a session with event hosts Shirley Strawberry and Jeanne Sparrow. The sounds for the early evening event were provided by Gene Hunt with a special guest appearance by Kool Moe Dee. Barbara Bates Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) organization committed to two very important causes—serving economically disadvantaged high school seniors by providing prom attire and philanthropic support of breast cancer awareness and education to reduce the impact of the disparities that exist for Black and Latino communities.
Chicago shootings: 5 juveniles among 32 shot, 5 killed in Halloween weekend violence, CPD says
Five juveniles are among at least 32 people shot, five fatally in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
oakpark.com
Police Blotter: Customer hits hairstylist with car
A salon worker was hit three times by a car driven by a customer who refused to pay for services rendered at 12:50 p.m., Oct. 28. The female offender left the salon, located in the first block of Madison Street, without paying and got into a black Honda SUV. While...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect allegedly 'ran out of candy,' passed out gummy bears laced with drugs in suburban Chicago
SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS - Police in one Chicago suburb are warning families about candy in their kids' trick-or-treat bags possibly laced with drugs. So far, they’ve recovered 8 suspicious bags. Police say that if children went trick-or-treating in South Chicago Heights, specifically in the 200 block of Cherry Lane,...
Forest Park Review
Living Fresh Market fleshes out plans for Maywood store
The developers of Living Fresh Market, the grocery store at 7520 Roosevelt Rd. in Forest Park, gave the public a glimpse of what a second Maywood location might look like during Maywood Mayor Nathaniel George Booker’s town hall meeting on Oct. 27. Village officials announced in August that the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago opens POP! Heights Park on Far South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago opened a new park on the city's Far South Side on Saturday. POP! Heights Park is a 21,000 square foot park at 11227 South Halsted Street. POP! Heights Park is part of an initiative to re-purpose nearly one million square feet of blighted areas on the Far South Side to spur economic growth and repopulate communities. The park is accessible to thousands of people living in Roseland, Morgan Park and West Pullman.
Boy, 17, found shot inside car in Near South Side Alley
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy was found shot inside a car in the city's South Loop neighborhood Saturday night. Police said around 7 p.m., the victim was found in the passenger seat of the car with a gunshot wound to the head, in the 1900 block of South State Street. The vehicle was located in an alley and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating.
