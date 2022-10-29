ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BuzzFeed

Show Us Your Adorable Dog Costumes For Halloween

Halloween is among us, and it got me thinking as to what I'll be dressing my dog, Trouble, this year. I'm thinking she'll dress up as either Batgirl (since she has the ears for it) or Ghostbusters, since it's essentially a sweater, but I have yet to decide. While we...
pethelpful.com

Pint-Sized Shih-Tzu's Annoyance Over His Halloween Costume Is All of Us

We all love Halloween! The spooky decorations! The non-stop horror movies played on every channel from morning until night. The candy! It's such a super fun time of year. Except.. when it's over. Then we're done with Halloween. There's always this sort of annoyed-vaguely-melancholy feeling after spooky season is finished.
PetsRadar

Watch this Golden Retriever break his puppy sibling out of the crate

A Golden Retriever is conspiring to reverse his puppy sibling's crate training, and his antics have gone viral on TikTok. Remy, featured on the TikTok account @Remy_woof (opens in new tab), is an adorable Golden Retriever who just recently got a younger brother, another Golden named Rocco. While Rocco and Remy's human parents are clearly trying to crate train the new puppy, Remy has other plans.
pawesome.net

Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches

Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.
pethelpful.com

Viral Video of Cockatiel Jamming Out to the Beat of the Music Can't Be Topped

Whether it's a tail-wagging dog or a head-bobbing bird, happy animals are sure to put a smile on anyone's face. Yum Yum the cockatiel is no exception, though his bright colors and sense of rhythm make it even more of a spectacle. No wonder he's going viral on TikTok!. His...
pawesome.net

Two Pitbulls Show Off The Cuter Side of Halloween In These Costumes

It’s the time of year to dress up your pampered pooches in the cutest and most adorable costumes. There is nothing as cute as a dog wearing a costume. There are so many to choose from, and this is the perfect time to let your dog shine. Two Pitbulls named Knight and Aston make wearing costumes look fashionable. These two adorable dogs can wear anything.
HOLAUSA

Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season

Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
pethelpful.com

Couple's Nightly Routine to Get Great Dane Off the Couch Is So Comical

Parents all have their own methods of getting their children to bed. That could include reading a bedtime story, turning on some relaxing music and brushing their teeth. Doesn't seem too difficult...well, sometimes. It's honestly a lot easier said than done though. And if anyone knows the difficulty that comes...
SPY

25 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas That Are Effortless to Pull Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. As fun as Halloween is, easy costume ideas can be pretty tempting, especially if you’re a last-minute person. A low-effort costume is perfect when you’re busy with work and other responsibilities, or don’t want to drop a ton of cash on a one-time costume. If you’re heading to a costume party or will get bullied by your friends for not dressing up, these last-minute costume ideas are a low-maintenance way to meet the bare minimum and get a few laughs in...
Parade

Wendy's Unleashes Five 'Fang-tastic' Deals for Halloween Week

Wendy's is celebrating this year's HallowWEENDY's with the best spooky season treat: five new "fang-tastic" deals that will leave you shrieking for more. In honor of Halloween week, Wendy's will be featuring sweet new deals each day starting on Thursday, Oct. 27 through Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31. All you have to do is download the Wendy's mobile app and head to your nearest Wendy's.
Scary Mommy

Handy Dad Builds Living Monster Door To Scare Trick-Or-Treaters On Halloween

Just when you thought your Halloween decorations were on point, this Iowa dad goes and constructs a living, interactive monster door that puts all other front stoops to shame. Greg Dietzenbach decided he wanted to scare trick-or-treaters this year, so he built an interactive piece that’s part Cookie Monster and part front door. Nicknaming it the “Monst-DOOR,” the wooden contraption comes to purple monster life as kids approach, screaming one-liners like, “Do you like candy? Well, I’m going to eat you!”
IOWA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

The Family Halloween Costume That Blew Us Away in Disney World

Okay, so how much fun is it to dress up in costumes for Halloween?. It’s even more fun when you get to dress up for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party! Today is a party day, which means that we’ve seen some fun costumes in Magic Kingdom this afternoon (we’re constantly impressed with the costumes!). But one family costume quickly became one of our favorites!
Newsweek

Cat Rolling Down the Stairs Every Time Owner says She's Cute Melts Hearts

A cat called Posey has melted hearts online after a video of her rolling down the stairs went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on Saturday by the cat's owner, under the username Rolyposey, shows the cat rolling down the stairs whenever her owner calls her cute, as she watches her, making sure she's enjoying the performance.
pethelpful.com

Rescue Donkey's Reaction to Getting Ear Scratches Is Just the Best

There's nothing quite as heartwarming to see as a happy animal, and this pampered rescue donkey is no exception. Kiowa is just one of the donkeys that rescuer and TikToker @fortheloveofass has saved from a life of hardship and neglect, and if you ask us, he looks incredibly grateful. His precious reaction to getting ear scratches is taking the Internet by storm!

