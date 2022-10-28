Read full article on original website
Meet the families harvesting the flowers that guide souls home on the Day of the Dead
In the fields of Atlixco, San Fúlix Hidalgo, San Pedro Cholula and San Gregorio Zacapechpan in the central Mexican state of Puebla, golden flowers shine like the sun next to an elegant purple flower. These flowers are the "cempohualxochitl" or "cempoalxóchitl" which in Náhuatl, means "20 flowers" because it appears that inside the flower there are many more. The purple flowers, called "terciopelos," which translates to "velvet," are also cultivated in Africa and Asia.
Randall Park, Melissa Fumero: Netflix's 'Blockbuster' an ode to human connection
Randall Park and Melissa Fumero say their new workplace comedy, "Blockbuster," might be a wakeup call to people who isolate themselves or spend too much time staring at screens.
'The White Lotus' travels to Sicily in season 2 — with meandering results
Second seasons can be complicated. But HBO's The White Lotus, which hauled in five Emmy awards in September for its first season, lends itself naturally to being extended. It took place at a resort with guests — why wouldn't you be able to do that again, exploring a new beautiful setting?
Meghan Trainor rediscovers her self-love as a new mom
The pop star first drew attention with the 2014 hit "All About That Bass" — and now she's returning with a new full-length album hearkening back to that era, called Takin' It Back. Trainor spoke with Morning Edition co-host Leila Fadel about the process of self-acceptance and how becoming a mom made her feel (at least a little bit) more invincible.
