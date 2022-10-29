ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
pethelpful.com

Video of Older Cat Helping Kitten Retrieve a Toy Is a Tear-Jerker

Even though cats are more known for their attitude than their kindness, there are a few felines who will change your mind. One of those is Noki, TikTok user @lexonei's Scottish fold cat. He recently became a big brother to a lil' kitten named Nala, and they're truly the best of friends.
pethelpful.com

16-Year-Old Cat's Precious Sounds Upon Waking Up Are Just Too Cute

It seems to us the older we get, the more precious sleeping is. That includes the much-needed naps throughout the day. And if anyone dares to try and wake you up, all heck breaks loose. Let's just say it's not a pretty sight. So why can't we be more like...
pethelpful.com

Calico Cat's Adorable Cuddles With Dad Can Turn Anyone Into a Cat Person

There are always those pet parents who swear they aren't animal people, but before you know it they're all cuddled up with that pet they didn't want. Sound familiar? Whether that person is you or someone you know, you'll definitely relate to @mommyfarmer's recent popular video. In the clip, her...
pethelpful.com

Woman Lets in 'Grumpy' Stray Cat to Escape the Rain and People Are Invested

Have you ever thought about what happens to all the stay animals when the weather gets bad? Where do they find coverage from the rain or snow? Are they warm enough? Can they still find water? The list goes on and on. Luckily, there are some people like TikTok user...
pethelpful.com

8-Week-Old Dachshund Puppy's Tiny Cries Have Us Falling in Love

People don't usually like to hear crying. The sound is often abrasive and can be uncomfortable for those who hear it. However, one baby is proving this is not always the case: a puppy whose cries have everyone who hears them falling in love. TikTok user @wittleoso recently shared a...
pethelpful.com

Huge Newfoundland Puppy Who Thinks He's a Lap Dog Is Just the Best

Everyone loves cuddles, and sometimes, after a long day, you just want to curl up on the lap of your favorite person. One dog did just that, with one minor issue: he's positively huge!. TikTok user @shaunaconno recently shared a video of her Newfoundland puppy doing his best imitation of...
pethelpful.com

Tiny Turtle Carving Pumpkin Is Total Cuteness Overload

We have seen so many cats and dogs in the Halloween spirt. We have even seen bunnies and hippos celebrating spooky season. Well, get ready, because it's time for the tiniest little pet to get in on the action, and Fig the adorable little turtle doesn't want to be left out.
pethelpful.com

Dad Dresses Dog As a Lion for Toddler's Halloween Party and Things Go Horribly Wrong

Halloween is a time for candy and costumes. Sometimes, these costumes are cute and funny, and other times they are scary and frightening. One dog dressed up in a costume that he thought was cute, but caused a bit of an unexpected fright. TikTok user @godblessthismess21 recently shared a video...
pethelpful.com

Video of Cat's Sweet Curiosity Over Baby Is Going Viral

Cats are hard pets to win over. They are usually skeptical of new family members or friends that come over. At least that's what it was like with our cat experiences. But luckily, that's not always the case. TikTok user @racheltort captured the sweetest moment between her cat and the...
pethelpful.com

Kitten's Adorable Pumpkin Photoshoot Is So Sweet We Can't Even

'Tis the season when all pet lovers are attempting to create the perfect fall photoshoot with their furry friends. Dogs as ghosts? Guinea Pigs as bats? Kittens as witches? It's all happening! There's nothing better than seeing all these adorable pets celebrating spooky season with their pumpkins and costumes. Beloved...
Yahoo!

Calling all cat moms! We just found a way to make litter boxes stylish

We may receive a commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. There are pros and cons to every litter box. Pro: you don’t have to potty train the cat or...
pethelpful.com

Cat's Bold Attempt to Get a Taste of Mom's Food Is Too Cute

"Get a cat," they said. "Cats don't beg for food like dogs do," they said. They're aren't enough eye-rolls for any time a cat owner has heard that statement, because it was probably uttered by someone who has never actually owned a cat. Cats are just as bad at begging at the dinner table for human food as dogs are, and maybe more so, because most dogs can't leap onto the kitchen table as easily as cats can.
PetsRadar

Watch this Golden Retriever break his puppy sibling out of the crate

A Golden Retriever is conspiring to reverse his puppy sibling's crate training, and his antics have gone viral on TikTok. Remy, featured on the TikTok account @Remy_woof (opens in new tab), is an adorable Golden Retriever who just recently got a younger brother, another Golden named Rocco. While Rocco and Remy's human parents are clearly trying to crate train the new puppy, Remy has other plans.
pethelpful.com

Horse's Tender Way of Watching Over Little Boy Is Simply Irresistible

Animals can be some of our very best friends, but it turns out they're pretty good at babysitting too. At least Darcey the rescue horse is! The sweet girl recently went viral for watching over her human mom's young son, and TikTok is having a field day. There are tons...

Comments / 0

Community Policy