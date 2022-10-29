"Get a cat," they said. "Cats don't beg for food like dogs do," they said. They're aren't enough eye-rolls for any time a cat owner has heard that statement, because it was probably uttered by someone who has never actually owned a cat. Cats are just as bad at begging at the dinner table for human food as dogs are, and maybe more so, because most dogs can't leap onto the kitchen table as easily as cats can.

20 HOURS AGO