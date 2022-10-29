Read full article on original website
Temple, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Temple. The Waco High School basketball team will have a game with Temple High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00. The Waco High School basketball team will have a game with Temple High School on November 01, 2022, 16:30:00.
Nine Belton ISD students earn national honors for PSAT scores
BELTON, Texas — Nine students from Belton Independent School District have earned national academic honors from College Board for their performances on the PSAT test. The students ranked among the top 2.5 percent of test takers who identified as African-American, Hispanic or Latinx, Indigenous or attend school in a rural area or small town.
KWTX
McLane Stadium welcomes bands from across Texas for marching band competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bands from Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and South Texas all made the trek to Central Texas for the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. In total, 28 bands took to McLane Stadium to take part in the marching competition. “They’re all from...
Calling All Gamers Killeen, Texas! Here Is The Perfect Hangout Spot For Video Game Lovers
I feel like in Killeen, Texas there are not a lot of things that grown-ups get to do unless they consist of hanging out with their children. I don’t get me wrong, I’m a parent so I love doing things with my family but sometimes I just want to have grown-up time and hang out with my friends and what better place to hang out with your friends than something that is so nostalgic that gets you in the mood for great memories?
fox44news.com
Trunk or Treat Halloween Fun
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Heroes, villains, monsters, witches and all walks of life came out tonight to celebrate the spooky holiday. All were able to collect their candy safely, thanks to the Waco Police Department and the Waco ISD Police Department. This was the second annual Halloween trunk...
KWTX
Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A winning lottery ticket worth $500K was purchased in the Waco area, according to a Texas Lottery tweet. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date. A ticket is not a valid winning ticket until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission’s validation requirements,” according to the Texas Two Step website.
Sunshine for Halloween, but When Are Storms Coming Back to Central Texas?
After a rough round of damaging storms throughout the Killeen area and a tornado in Jarrell, Texas, we've been enjoying perfect fall temps. However, you know things can change in an instant around the Lone Star State when it comes to the skies above. Over 1,000 households and business in...
CBS Austin
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
Community Impact Austin
New furniture, home decor store opens in Georgetown
Patrons can shop a variety of furniture styles at Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor. (Courtesy Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor) Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor opened at 704 W. University Ave., Ste. 101, Georgetown, on Sept. 16. The business offers an eclectic mix of handcrafted furniture imported from various countries at diverse prices. The large shop is owned by Brixton, Tracy and Darla Maxwell. 737-314-2302. www.facebook.com/Timeless-Imports-Furniture-Decor-107198058173568.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Recent storm causes truck to overturn
DPS troopers responded Oct. 24 at 7:50 p.m. to the report of a box truck that rolled over onto its side. A 2022 Yellow Cub Cadet box truck, operated by a 29-year-old male from Lincoln, Texas, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 190 about one mile from the Lampasas city limits. According to the investigating trooper, heavy straight-line winds caused the truck to roll over onto its side. The…
KWTX
Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
WacoTrib.com
Recent rains give brief reprieve from tighter Waco water restrictions
For anyone watching the historic drop in levels at Lake Waco this year, the last few days have offered a game of inches. The lake elevation fell Friday morning to a near-record low of 450.8 feet above sea level, then rose that afternoon thanks to a storm system that moved through North Central Texas, settling back to 450.9 by Sunday afternoon.
After Months of Prep, Haunted Driveway Back in Copperas Cove, Texas
They call themselves the 'Boo Crew', and the product of all their hard work is only available on Halloween night. This year will also be their last for the display, so the Boo Crew wants to go out with a bang. The creative director of the ‘haunted driveway’ in Copperas...
TxDOT announces new lane closures in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Beginning the night of Nov. 1, TxDOT will close various lanes along BUS 190 in Copperas Cove. The closures will allow for crews to begin a milling operation along the ongoing road project. Various lanes will be closed throughout the night to allow the operation to be conducted safely.
KXAN
LIST: Veterans Day 2022 events in Central Texas
Here's a list of different events across Central Texas to commemorate Veterans Day.
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
First St. garage construction to shut down parking lot in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — The parking lot located at 107 S. First St. in Temple will be closed beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1. The closure is reportedly due to construction on the First St. parking garage. The lot is expected to continue to be closed until September of 2023. There will...
fox44news.com
Crash debris causing traffic delays in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has shut down two lanes on southbound Interstate 35, near the Exit #301. The department announced this early Monday afternoon, and they are working to pick up debris from a crash. Travelers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
McGregor native hosts pumpkin patch in her own front yard
MCGREGOR, Texas — Christy Leos saw there was a need for a local pumpkin patch in the McGregor community so she decided to hold one of her own. Her first ever one day pumpkin patch was held at her childhood home in McGregor Saturday afternoon. There was a large turn out of local parents bringing their children and loved ones to enjoy the festivities.
KXAN
15 injured in Texas school bus rollover Friday
Officials announced Saturday, that an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after the Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday.
