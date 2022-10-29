ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

KCEN

Nine Belton ISD students earn national honors for PSAT scores

BELTON, Texas — Nine students from Belton Independent School District have earned national academic honors from College Board for their performances on the PSAT test. The students ranked among the top 2.5 percent of test takers who identified as African-American, Hispanic or Latinx, Indigenous or attend school in a rural area or small town.
BELTON, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Calling All Gamers Killeen, Texas! Here Is The Perfect Hangout Spot For Video Game Lovers

I feel like in Killeen, Texas there are not a lot of things that grown-ups get to do unless they consist of hanging out with their children. I don’t get me wrong, I’m a parent so I love doing things with my family but sometimes I just want to have grown-up time and hang out with my friends and what better place to hang out with your friends than something that is so nostalgic that gets you in the mood for great memories?
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Trunk or Treat Halloween Fun

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Heroes, villains, monsters, witches and all walks of life came out tonight to celebrate the spooky holiday. All were able to collect their candy safely, thanks to the Waco Police Department and the Waco ISD Police Department. This was the second annual Halloween trunk...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A winning lottery ticket worth $500K was purchased in the Waco area, according to a Texas Lottery tweet. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date. A ticket is not a valid winning ticket until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission’s validation requirements,” according to the Texas Two Step website.
WACO, TX
CBS Austin

Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New furniture, home decor store opens in Georgetown

Patrons can shop a variety of furniture styles at Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor. (Courtesy Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor) Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor opened at 704 W. University Ave., Ste. 101, Georgetown, on Sept. 16. The business offers an eclectic mix of handcrafted furniture imported from various countries at diverse prices. The large shop is owned by Brixton, Tracy and Darla Maxwell. 737-314-2302. www.facebook.com/Timeless-Imports-Furniture-Decor-107198058173568.
GEORGETOWN, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Recent storm causes truck to overturn

DPS troopers responded Oct. 24 at 7:50 p.m. to the report of a box truck that rolled over onto its side. A 2022 Yellow Cub Cadet box truck, operated by a 29-year-old male from Lincoln, Texas, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 190 about one mile from the Lampasas city limits. According to the investigating trooper, heavy straight-line winds caused the truck to roll over onto its side. The…
LAMPASAS, TX
KWTX

Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Recent rains give brief reprieve from tighter Waco water restrictions

For anyone watching the historic drop in levels at Lake Waco this year, the last few days have offered a game of inches. The lake elevation fell Friday morning to a near-record low of 450.8 feet above sea level, then rose that afternoon thanks to a storm system that moved through North Central Texas, settling back to 450.9 by Sunday afternoon.
WACO, TX
KCEN

TxDOT announces new lane closures in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Beginning the night of Nov. 1, TxDOT will close various lanes along BUS 190 in Copperas Cove. The closures will allow for crews to begin a milling operation along the ongoing road project. Various lanes will be closed throughout the night to allow the operation to be conducted safely.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Crash debris causing traffic delays in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has shut down two lanes on southbound Interstate 35, near the Exit #301. The department announced this early Monday afternoon, and they are working to pick up debris from a crash. Travelers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

McGregor native hosts pumpkin patch in her own front yard

MCGREGOR, Texas — Christy Leos saw there was a need for a local pumpkin patch in the McGregor community so she decided to hold one of her own. Her first ever one day pumpkin patch was held at her childhood home in McGregor Saturday afternoon. There was a large turn out of local parents bringing their children and loved ones to enjoy the festivities.
MCGREGOR, TX

