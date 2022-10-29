Read full article on original website
swnewsmedia.com
Jordan High School puts the arts on display
Jordan High School put the performing arts on full display last week, showcasing the school’s choirs and bands with a series of concerts. First up were the vocalists, who played a pair of shows led by director Katie McKnight on Monday, Oct. 24. The Concert Choir, Bass Chorus, Treble Choir and A Cappella groups performed, along with a combined choir that opened and closed the show.
Three get through to state for the Blaze on the Section 3AAA trails
The Burnsville cross country teams will be represented at the Class 3A state meet. The Blaze qualified three runners at the Section 3AAA competition Oct. 27 at Valleywood Golf Course. Ninth-grader Carley LaMotte qualified in the girls' 5,000-meter race finishing fifth overall with a time of 19:20.5.
Season ends for Burnsville tandem on the state doubles court
Senior Shawna Bruha and junior Addie Bowlby define what being a multi-sport athlete is all about. Bruha, who will play Division II basketball next winter at Minot State University, and Bowlby, who has verbally committed to play Division I hockey on the East Coast at Sacred Heart University, are not bad tennis players either.
Jordan wins playoff opener, then falls to the No. 1 seed
The Jordan football team couldn't pull off the big upset in the Section 2AAAA semifinals Oct. 29. Top-seeded Hutchinson rushed for 344 yards and eight touchdowns in a 52-7 win over the fourth-seeded Hubmen. The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the final Class 4A poll, led 38-0 at the break.
