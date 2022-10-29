The Jordan volleyball team took positive steps forward this fall under first-year coach Sarah Attig. The Jaguars finished with 13-14 overall record, including a 3-2 mark in the Wright County East Conference. Attig came into the season hoping her team would be more competitive in matches and grow as the season went on after last year's 3-23 campaign.

