Read full article on original website
Related
dakotafreepress.com
Codify Roe v. Wade: Petition Drive Starts Saturday in Sioux Falls!
O.K., defenders of reproductive rights: after months of demonstrations in the streets of Sioux Falls and Rapid City, it’s time for some real, practical action to restore women’s equality in South Dakota. Dakotans for Health is launching its campaign to codify Roe v. Wade in the South Dakota...
dakotafreepress.com
Fury, Partridge Affirm Noem Two-Faced with Food Tax Spin
Bob Mercer agrees that Governor Kristi Noem’s election-season advocacy of repealing the sales tax on food is a 180-degree turn from her clear repudiation of repealing the food tax last March. The best her cronies can do is tell us that Governor Noem didn’t mean what she said in public during the 2022 Legislative Session:
Comments / 0