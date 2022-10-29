ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Porto beats Atlético 2-1 to win its Champions League group

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — After Porto lost its first two Champions League matches this season, few expected the Portuguese side to advance from a group in which Atlético Madrid was the heavy favorite. But when it all ended on Tuesday, it was Atlético lamenting a last-place finish and...

