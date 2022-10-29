November 11 is Veterans Day. This national holiday is dedicated to honoring American veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. It is observed on this date because in 1918, on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month an armistice went into effect ending hostilities in “The Great War,” or “the war to end all wars,” as World War I was then known. Unfortunately, that was not our last war, nor the end of sacrifices made by many men and women in the service of our country. On Veterans Day, we honor them all.

