Phillies, Astros Set World Series Pitching Matchups After Game 3 Postponement

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros set their starting rotations after Game 3 of the 2022 World Series was postponed until Tuesday. Phillies manager Rob Thomson confirmed Ranger Suárez will take the bump in the next game, with Aaron Nola and Noah Syndergaard to follow in Games 4 and 5, respectively. Syndergaard was originally slated for Game 3.
Astros' Dusty Baker Explains Decision to Leave Lance McCullers in vs. Phillies

After Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers surrendered five home runs in Tuesday's 7-0 World Series Game 3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, many were left wondering why Astros manager Dusty Baker didn't pull his starter from the game earlier. Baker explained the decision after the game. "The thought process...
Phillies' Historic Home Run Outburst in Game 3 a Reminder the Long Ball is Still King

One day after rain rendered conditions unplayable at Citizens Bank Park, the only thing it was raining in Game 3 of the World Series was home runs. As all five of them came courtesy of the home team, it was simultaneously with style and very much by the modern book that the Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Astros in Tuesday's game.
Picking The All-Playoff Team For MLB's 2022 Postseason

The 2022 postseason is winding to a close as the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies battle for MLB supremacy and the right to be called World Series champion. There are still at least a couple of games to be played before the champagne is popped and the trophy is hoisted, but we've decided to get an early jump on naming our All-Postseason team for the 2022 playoffs.
MLB Twitter Roasts Lance McCullers for Possible Pitch Tipping as Astros Lose Game 3

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. made history in Tuesday's World Series Game 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies, but not the good kind of history. McCullers became the first pitcher ever to give up five home runs in a postseason game as the Phillies clobbered the Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. Philadelphia scored all seven of its runs without even having a runner in scoring position.
MLB Gold Glove Awards 2022: Full List of Winners and Reaction

Nolan Arenado maintained his perfect record as the St. Louis Cardinals third baseman won his 10th Gold Glove in as many seasons. MLB's Sarah Langs noted Arenado is now tied with Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki for the most Gold Gloves to open a career. He still has a lot of work ahead to match the all-time mark at the hot corner, though. Brooks Robinson collected 16 Gold Gloves over a 23-year run with the Baltimore Orioles.
Dodgers' Justin Turner Named 2022 Roberto Clemente Award Winner

Veteran third baseman Justin Turner is a native of Long Beach, California, and playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the last nine seasons gave him the opportunity to give back to his hometown. For his efforts this year, Turner has been named the recipient of the Roberto Clemente Award,...
World Series 2022: Stat Predictions for Astros vs. Phillies Game 3

World Series Game 3 will have a change scenery from Houston to Philadelphia, and it will feature a shift in strategy. The Philadelphia Phillies got out of Houston with a split behind their two aces, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, and now they have to call on their pitching depth to bridge the gap to Game 5.
Josh Primo Reportedly Goes Unclaimed on Waivers After Spurs Release

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo, the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, is reportedly an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers on Monday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Primo went unclaimed after the Spurs waived him on Friday following "several" allegations of the 19-year-old exposing himself to women.
