Lakers' Russell Westbrook: 'I Never Will Let' Critics 'Take My Joy'
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook said he didn't allow outside negativity to impact him during a sluggish start to the 2022-23 NBA season. "One thing that I never will let happen is people outside of my family and people who support me take my joy," Westbrook told reporters after Sunday's 121-110 win over the Denver Nuggets. "I always have fun and embrace this game and the gift I've been given to be able to go out and compete."
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard 'Frustrated' with Knee Injury, to Miss at Least Next 3 Games
The injury woes for Kawhi Leonard continue, as the Los Angeles Clippers star is dealing with a knee setback. Head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters the star player will not join the team for the upcoming two-game road trip against the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. The coach added that Leonard is frustrated but "getting better, and that's the most important thing."
Myles Turner on Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Should Take a 'Very Hard Look' at Pacers Deal
Even Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner believes the Los Angeles Lakers should take a "very hard look" at potentially trading for him amidst a 1-5 start. "If I'm the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you're in," he told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on his The Woj Pod when asked if the Lakers should trade two future first-round picks for him. "I know what I can provide for a team. My leadership, my shot-blocking, my three-point ability and just my ability to make plays out there on the floor. And I take a very long look at it. But as far as pulling the trigger, you know... I get paid to shoot, not making these calls, so I couldn't answer that."
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Weren't Consulted Before Steve Nash's Exit, Nets' GM Says
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were not consulted before the team parted ways with coach Steve Nash. The Nets and Nash agreed to a mutual parting Tuesday after a disappointing 2-5 start. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Brooklyn is expected to hire suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to replace Nash.
Russell Westbrook Celebrated by NBA Twitter as Lakers Beat Nuggets for 1st Win
Many believed that star point guard Russell Westbrook isn't a good fit for the Los Angeles Lakers, but it appears the team has figured out a role for him that can lead to success following its first win of the season on Sunday. In his second game coming off the...
Kyrie Irving scores just four points in Nets loss as Barkley calls guard ‘idiot’
Zach LaVine scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 108-99 victory over Brooklyn on Tuesday night in the Nets’ first game after a coaching change. The Nets announced Steve Nash was out earlier in the day, then fell to 2-6...
Best Fits for Nets' Next HC After Steve Nash's Exit After 2-Plus Seasons
After an offseason of uncertainty about Steve Nash's job status, the Brooklyn Nets parted ways with their head coach and appear to be targeting Ime Udoka as his replacement. He leaves the organization after just seven games in 2022-23, per an announcement from the team. Nash posted a statement on...
NBA Rumors: Ime Udoka 'Strong Front-Runner' for Nets HC Job After Steve Nash Exit
Suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka has emerged as the "strong front-runner" to fill the Brooklyn Nets head coaching vacancy, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Udoka is "likely" to be the hire and it could be finalized in the next 24-48 hours....
Steve Nash, Nets Part Ways after 2-5 Start to Season; Jacque Vaughn to Be Interim HC
The Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash have parted ways after a 2-5 start to the season. "Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure," Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks said in a statement, per ESPN's Malika Andrews.
Kings Rumors: De'Aaron Fox's MRI on Knee Injury Reveals Bone Bruise; Out vs. Heat
Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox suffered a bone bruise in his right knee and will miss Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Charania reported there was no structural damage and "his return will be based upon the resolution of symptoms, but...
Josh Primo Reportedly Goes Unclaimed on Waivers After Spurs Release
Former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo, the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, is reportedly an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers on Monday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Primo went unclaimed after the Spurs waived him on Friday following "several" allegations of the 19-year-old exposing himself to women.
Nets' Kevin Durant on Turnovers: 'Every Night I'm Guarded' by 5 Guys; Get Used to TOs
Kevin Durant had six turnovers in Tuesday's 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center, and he had a pretty simple explanation as to why he had so many giveaways. "Every night I’m guarded by five players, so I’m going to turn the ball over," Durant told reporters after the loss. "I’m trying to be aggressive and trying to create stuff. The whole team is going to guard me throughout the whole season, so get used to my turnovers.”
Shams: Ben Simmons' Status for Nets' 3-Game Road Trip 'In Doubt' Due to Knee Injury
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly may be without Ben Simmons for the next few games. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Simmons will miss Tuesday's home game against the Chicago Bulls with left knee soreness and swelling. He also said Simmons status "is in doubt" for the ensuing three-game road trip against the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks.
NBA Twitter Raves About Jimmy Butler, Heat's Comeback Win vs. Warriors
The Miami Heat started the season 2-5, capped by a loss to the previously winless Sacramento Kings. After that game, Heat star Jimmy Butler made a bold statement. The playoffs are months away, but the Heat may have turned their season around immediately after that comment with a 116-109 comeback win over the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.
UC Guard Dylan O'Quinn Discusses UCF Loss, Switching Positions, Navy Adjustments
The Bearcats' leader is ready to clean up the blocking problems from last weekend.
Warriors Rumors: Wiseman, Kuminga, Moody's Contract Options Picked Up by GS
The Golden State Warriors are picking up the $12.1 million fourth-year option on center James Wiseman, the $6.0 million third-year option on Jonathan Kuminga and the $3.9 million third-year option on Moses Moody, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic and ESPN's Kendra Andrews. All three moves were expected for...
Steph Curry Says 'There's Frustration' with Warriors' Struggles; 'There's a Standard'
In Stephen Curry's eyes, the Golden State Warriors are not living up to their elevated standard. "There is frustration because we have a standard," he told reporters following Tuesday's 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat. "That's good because we've had championship banners to show for it, but that uneasiness puts you in a position where you have to figure it out. ... I hope everybody is frustrated with the results, but the process is pretty solid."
Knicks Rumors: Jalen Brunson Tampering Investigation Ongoing After 76ers Probe Wraps
The NBA punished the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday for tampering this past offseason, and the New York Knicks might be next. The NBA announced that it stripped the 76ers of their second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 drafts for tampering with free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr.
NFL Trade Deadline 2022: Twitter Reacts to Trades, Fails, Surprises and Non-Deals
The 2022 NFL trade deadline came and went Tuesday. While the National Football League rarely sees the flurry of activity that other leagues have—specifically MLB—there was quite a bit of activity ahead of this year's by the 4 p.m. ET cutoff. The deadline action really began on Oct....
Deion Sanders won't let Jackson State players leave hotel in Houston following Takeoff's death
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders will not allow any players to leave the hotel during the team's visit to Houston following Takeoff's death.
