'Obviously there's a game in Happy Valley.' Pat McAfee on why GameDay isn't at OSU vs. PSU

"ESPN College GameDay" was live from Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday, the first time ever for the show as they previewed coach Deion Sanders' Jackson State Tigers game against Southern.

But the Buckeyes and their showdown against Penn State wasn't far from their minds. Pat McAfee explained the decision to go to the SWAC school instead of the Big Ten game.

"Obviously there's a game in Happy Valley," Pat McAfee said to start the show. "A big one. Ohio State is going to take on Penn State in a Big Ten matchup that is going to have rippling effects for the rest of the season. ESPN said 'nah, nah nah, we're not going to Happy Valley.' "

Jackson State faces Southern (5-2) today in a marquee matchup in SWAC play. Sanders, a rising star coach, has Jackson State at 7-0.

Meanwhile, Ohio State plays Penn State at noon on Fox.

Jackson is the 98th different city to host "ESPN College GameDay," which means it is new to hosting the show. The first time Columbus hosted the show was in 1996 for that year's Ohio State-Penn State game. Ohio State has hosted the show 20 more times after that, the most for any campus.

There will be a pregame show in Happy Valley, though. "Fox's Big Noon Kickoff Show" which includes Urban Meyer will be live from outside Beaver Stadium.

What is the Ohio State football record against Penn State?

The Buckeyes lead the series against Penn State 22-14. Ohio State beat Penn State 33-24 in 2021.

