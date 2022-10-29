ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

 3 days ago

According to the Phoenix Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday night in South Phoenix.

The officials stated that the crash happened at around 11 p.m. in the area of 19th Street and Broadway Road.

The officials reported that a man was seriously injured in the crash.

The officials confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The detectives stated that impairment was not a factor in the crash.

The identity of the deceased victim is yet to be disclosed by the officials.

No additional information relating to the fatal crash was provided.

October 29, 2022

Source: AZ Family

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

