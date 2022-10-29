Receiver Aidan Sterling breaks out as Round Rock sets playoff tone in win over Cedar Ridge

ROUND ROCK — When the high school football playoffs convene in two weeks, few will remember a team that gets beat in the first round. Round Rock has already lived that painful script.

Round Rock coach Jeff Cheatham was happy with his team after the Dragons burned city rival Cedar Ridge 48-21 Friday night. They snapped a six-game losing streak to their biggest rival. The offense sizzled. The defense stifled.

Fair or not, no one will care about regular-season accomplishments once the post-season has arrived.

With that said, Round Rock looks like a good bet to do some heavy damage in November and possibly December. Quarterback Mason Cochran played a marvelous game, accounting for 289 yards and five touchdowns in three quarters. Wide receiver Aidan Sterling had a breakout night, catching four touchdown passes. His four touchdown catches tied a Round Rock record set by Donte Hawkins, who caught four scores against Westwood in 1994.

“I think this is a playoff-ready team,” Cochran said. “We’ve got lots of players who are returning starters. We’re a hungry team now.”

Cochran wasted no time on Friday, driving his team 75 yards against the wind on its first offensive possession and took a 7-0 lead on a 5-yard pass to Sterling. All 186 of his passing yards and four touchdowns came in the first half.

Round Rock, a run-first team, might have surprised Cedar Ridge with its aerial assault.

“Offensively, we threw the ball around than we have been doing,” Cheatham said. “That’s one reason we stretched the score early.”

Round Rock led 31-7 at halftime and was never threatened.

Speaking of stretching the field, no one did that any better than Sterling. His touchdown receptions were from 5, 78, 23 and 3 yards out. He entered the game with only four scoring catches for the entire season and missed last week’s game after suffering a concussion two weeks ago against McNeil.

Expect Round Rock to utilize the speed receiver even more when the playoffs begin.

Cheatham described Sterling as an “explosive kid” who “gives us a vertical threat.”

Sterling was all smiles after his stellar performance. When asked if he had any lingering problems from his concussion, he said, “I came out better than I was before.”

Round Rock improved to 8-1, 5-1 in District 25-6A. Cedar Ridge dropped to 4-5, 3-3.

Round Rock still hasn’t gotten over the 2021 season. The Dragons were 9-1 in the regular season but lost a 13-3 decision to Bowie in the first round of the playoffs.

Don’t expect a repeat of that script, Sterling said.

“We’re 100 percent a playoff team that can do something,” he said. “Our playoff run didn’t go so well last year. This year we have some new additions and some returners who are ready. I think we can go deep this year.”

Across the field, Cedar Ridge can still reach the playoffs. There is a strong possibility that there will be a three-way tie for the third and fourth playoff positions with Cedar Ridge, Vista Ridge and Manor.

Cedar Ridge received an early lift on Friday when Miles Brophy blocked a Round Rock punt, giving the Raiders possession of the ball at the Dragon 3-yard line. Brophy, playing in a wildcat formation, took a direct snap on the ensuing play and scored the team’s first touchdown.

The night, though, belonged to Round Rock, which finished with 477 yards. The Dragon defense limited Cedar Ridge to 152 yards.

Cheatham wants his team to savor its latest victory and brushed aside talk about the playoffs.

“This bunch is locked into the concept called 'one-more,'” he said. “We’re going to play one more game (in the regular season). That’s the mantra that they’re all sticking to right now. When we get to the playoffs, we’ll take care of the playoffs.”