NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Struggles Under $21,000, Will The Bulls Power Through Again?

Bitcoin price continues to remain under the $21,000 price mark as the bulls have lost force over the last 24 hours. In the past day, the coin lost 1.3% of its value. Bitcoin price is consolidated under the tough resistance of $21,000. If BTC keeps maintaining a sideways movement, then the bulls could lose further steam and drop to the nearest support line.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Lacking Momentum Above $21k, BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why

Bitcoin price started a downside correction from $21,000 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh increase if it remains stable above the $20,000 support. Bitcoin is slowly moving lower from the $21,000 resistance zone. The price is trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Mining Firm Core Scientific Stock Plunges Amid Bankruptcy Rumors

The crypto winter that began in early 2022 has resulted in several financial issues, including Bitcoin mining firms. Many crypto firms have struggled, while others had to close shop. The crypto community felt the impact, mainly through many crypto firms, including Celsius Network, Three Arrows Capital, Voyager Digital, etc. The...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why ETH Could Surge Again

Ethereum started a downside correction from $1,665 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $1,550 support. Ethereum is correcting gains from the $1,650 and $1,665 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC

How MoneyGram Will Let Users Trade Bitcoin And Crypto

According to a press release, payment company MoneyGram released a new Bitcoin and crypto service for its mobile app. The company lets U.S. customers purchase, sell, and hold digital assets on its platform. The service was launched with Coinme, a crypto exchange, and crypto service provider. MoneyGram and Coinme partnered...
NEWSBTC

Top 3 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Projects to Watch Out For: Huobi, Cardano and Orbeon

Decentralized Finance, also known as DeFi, is the next big thing in blockchain technology and has already started to gain traction with investors and users alike. As the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry grow at an exponential rate, there are many new developments in DeFi protocols each year that help drive further adoption of decentralized financial systems.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Miner Selling Power At Lowest For 2022, Green Sign For Market?

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin miner selling power is at its lowest for the year, something that could be favorable for the price of the crypto. Bitcoin Miner Selling Power Has Been Going Down In Recent Weeks. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the metric has...
NEWSBTC

Binance Coin (BNB) Struggles To Break Above $335; Here Is What To Expect

BNB’s price shows strength as it continues its rally, with eyes set on breaking its major resistance of $335, stopping the price from increasing. BNB could rally more as the price creates a bullish bias and holds above resistance. BNB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the...
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin (DOGE) Mammoth Rally Takes Break, Why Dips Turned Attractive

Dogecoin surged over 100% and broke $0.12 against the US Dollar. DOGE is correcting gains, but dips might be limited below the $0.10 level. DOGE extended its rally and it cleared the $0.1000 and $0.1200 resistance levels against the US dollar. The price is trading well above the $0.1000 zone...
NEWSBTC

Binance’s BNB Coin Surpasses $300 Mark Amidst Market Recovery

Binance Coin (BNB) has surpassed the $300 mark after its price surge over the week. The token was trading at around $274 per coin last Thursday and even threatened to fall lower as the week progressed. However, Tuesday saw the coin recover, adding around 5% profit to trade at $289.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Scores Over 7% Gains, What’s Up?

After facing a market-wide correction, several coins, including Ethereum and Solana, have recorded substantial gains in the past week. Earlier today, Ethereum reached a 24-hour high of $1,652 before dropping to $1,602 at press time. The Ethereum killer Solana also peaked at $33.74 on the day. However, it has fallen to $32.66.
NEWSBTC

KENKA METAVERSE(KENKA) Announces The List on Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC on November 1,12:00 (UTC)

KENKA METAVERSE will be listed on MEXC Global on November 1,12:00 (UTC), users are able to trade its native token KENKA (KENKA/USDT). KENKA METAVERSE is a blockchain game derived from a hit app game called KENKADO, recorded over 3 million downloads, and reskinned with new characters and new setting. The game is designed as a “Play to Earn” ecosystem, where players train their characters and win the fights to acquire “brothers”, referring to gang members, honor, gold (tokens), and much more.
NEWSBTC

On-Chain Data Suggests Bitcoin Bottom Comparable To Previous Cycles

As the eyes of the crypto community turn to tomorrow’s Federal Reserve FOMC meeting, an on-chain analysis by Glassnode suggests that the bottom just needs to be hammered out. In their weekly report, the firm states that a number of metrics are currently bouncing, making a relatively consistent argument...
NEWSBTC

Find out how Snowfall Protocol is outshining Minifootball and EverETH!

Do you want to maximize earnings from your investment? If so, Snowfall Protocol (SNW),. Minifootball (MINIFOOTBALL) and EverETH (EVERETH) are the tokens you should look at! Market experts have identified these tokens as having the maximum ROI potential. Minifootball (MINIFOOTBALL) One of the most popular trends in cryptocurrency over the...

