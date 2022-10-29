Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Struggles Under $21,000, Will The Bulls Power Through Again?
Bitcoin price continues to remain under the $21,000 price mark as the bulls have lost force over the last 24 hours. In the past day, the coin lost 1.3% of its value. Bitcoin price is consolidated under the tough resistance of $21,000. If BTC keeps maintaining a sideways movement, then the bulls could lose further steam and drop to the nearest support line.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Lacking Momentum Above $21k, BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from $21,000 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh increase if it remains stable above the $20,000 support. Bitcoin is slowly moving lower from the $21,000 resistance zone. The price is trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Illuvium Price Prediction: Can ILV Reach $100 in 2023? Play-To-Earn Tokens that Might Explode Next Year
Illuvium has certainly proven to be one of the most popular P2E games in recent times. That was evident by the massive price rally that its native token went on. ILV surged throughout 2021, eventually reaching $1,938 before crashing. Illuvium lost 97% of its value, then slightly recovered to the present price of $65.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin – The Must-Have Crypto Expected To Compete With The Sky-High Value Of Bitcoin And Polygon Tokens
There has been a rollercoaster effect with Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the newest meme token on the coin market. Big Eyes’ native token, BIG, is currently making its presence felt within the crypto community during its presale period. The Big Eyes project team has raised about $9 million from...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Mining Firm Core Scientific Stock Plunges Amid Bankruptcy Rumors
The crypto winter that began in early 2022 has resulted in several financial issues, including Bitcoin mining firms. Many crypto firms have struggled, while others had to close shop. The crypto community felt the impact, mainly through many crypto firms, including Celsius Network, Three Arrows Capital, Voyager Digital, etc. The...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why ETH Could Surge Again
Ethereum started a downside correction from $1,665 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $1,550 support. Ethereum is correcting gains from the $1,650 and $1,665 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
LUNC Price Prediction: Why is Terra Classic The Only Coin Not Rallying? Here’s 3 Reasons & 3 Better Alternatives
While major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, have been pumping throughout October 2022, Terra Classic (LUNC) has been one of the few altcoins trading sideways. After analyzing three key reasons for LUNC’s lack of momentum, we will evaluate three top altcoin alternatives – Dash 2 Trade (D2T), IMPT (IMPT), and...
NEWSBTC
How MoneyGram Will Let Users Trade Bitcoin And Crypto
According to a press release, payment company MoneyGram released a new Bitcoin and crypto service for its mobile app. The company lets U.S. customers purchase, sell, and hold digital assets on its platform. The service was launched with Coinme, a crypto exchange, and crypto service provider. MoneyGram and Coinme partnered...
NEWSBTC
Top 3 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Projects to Watch Out For: Huobi, Cardano and Orbeon
Decentralized Finance, also known as DeFi, is the next big thing in blockchain technology and has already started to gain traction with investors and users alike. As the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry grow at an exponential rate, there are many new developments in DeFi protocols each year that help drive further adoption of decentralized financial systems.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Miner Selling Power At Lowest For 2022, Green Sign For Market?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin miner selling power is at its lowest for the year, something that could be favorable for the price of the crypto. Bitcoin Miner Selling Power Has Been Going Down In Recent Weeks. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the metric has...
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin (BNB) Struggles To Break Above $335; Here Is What To Expect
BNB’s price shows strength as it continues its rally, with eyes set on breaking its major resistance of $335, stopping the price from increasing. BNB could rally more as the price creates a bullish bias and holds above resistance. BNB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) Mammoth Rally Takes Break, Why Dips Turned Attractive
Dogecoin surged over 100% and broke $0.12 against the US Dollar. DOGE is correcting gains, but dips might be limited below the $0.10 level. DOGE extended its rally and it cleared the $0.1000 and $0.1200 resistance levels against the US dollar. The price is trading well above the $0.1000 zone...
NEWSBTC
Three Crypto Platforms You Must Invest In Before 2023, With Big Eyes Coin, Solana And Polkadot
With the crypto coin market forever changing, it is fascinating to see which coins will be thriving by the end of the year. With constant ups and downs with an abundance of coins, it is almost impossible to tell which cryptocurrencies will be doing well and not be so well every day.
NEWSBTC
Binance’s BNB Coin Surpasses $300 Mark Amidst Market Recovery
Binance Coin (BNB) has surpassed the $300 mark after its price surge over the week. The token was trading at around $274 per coin last Thursday and even threatened to fall lower as the week progressed. However, Tuesday saw the coin recover, adding around 5% profit to trade at $289.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Whales Who Bought 1 Month Ago Hold Strong Despite Chance To Take Profit
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin whales who bought around one month ago have continued to hold strong despite the price surge providing them with a chance to take some profit. Bitcoin 1 Month To 3 Month Old Supply Has Been Rising In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Scores Over 7% Gains, What’s Up?
After facing a market-wide correction, several coins, including Ethereum and Solana, have recorded substantial gains in the past week. Earlier today, Ethereum reached a 24-hour high of $1,652 before dropping to $1,602 at press time. The Ethereum killer Solana also peaked at $33.74 on the day. However, it has fallen to $32.66.
NEWSBTC
STEPN Falls Out of Top 100 Tokens by Market Cap – Why These Tokens are Gonna Push GMT Lower
STEPN is a lifestyle app that rewards users for selecting their favorite sneakers as NFTs, then walking and running outdoors to lead a healthy lifestyle. The project initially took off as users were excited to receive assets, which they could sell, for being active. The GMT token spiked, reaching just...
NEWSBTC
KENKA METAVERSE(KENKA) Announces The List on Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC on November 1,12:00 (UTC)
KENKA METAVERSE will be listed on MEXC Global on November 1,12:00 (UTC), users are able to trade its native token KENKA (KENKA/USDT). KENKA METAVERSE is a blockchain game derived from a hit app game called KENKADO, recorded over 3 million downloads, and reskinned with new characters and new setting. The game is designed as a “Play to Earn” ecosystem, where players train their characters and win the fights to acquire “brothers”, referring to gang members, honor, gold (tokens), and much more.
NEWSBTC
On-Chain Data Suggests Bitcoin Bottom Comparable To Previous Cycles
As the eyes of the crypto community turn to tomorrow’s Federal Reserve FOMC meeting, an on-chain analysis by Glassnode suggests that the bottom just needs to be hammered out. In their weekly report, the firm states that a number of metrics are currently bouncing, making a relatively consistent argument...
NEWSBTC
Find out how Snowfall Protocol is outshining Minifootball and EverETH!
Do you want to maximize earnings from your investment? If so, Snowfall Protocol (SNW),. Minifootball (MINIFOOTBALL) and EverETH (EVERETH) are the tokens you should look at! Market experts have identified these tokens as having the maximum ROI potential. Minifootball (MINIFOOTBALL) One of the most popular trends in cryptocurrency over the...
Comments / 0