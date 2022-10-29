ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus

By Laura McMillan
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and safety of the pets in our care as well as those in the community,” KHS posted on its website .

Dog adoptions and intake are not affected.

KHS says it is getting guidance from its veterinary staff. It will monitor the situation and provide updates once it is safe for cat adoptions to resume.

KHS will reach out to people who already had an appointment to bring in a cat and reschedule the appointment.

