Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Struggles Under $21,000, Will The Bulls Power Through Again?
Bitcoin price continues to remain under the $21,000 price mark as the bulls have lost force over the last 24 hours. In the past day, the coin lost 1.3% of its value. Bitcoin price is consolidated under the tough resistance of $21,000. If BTC keeps maintaining a sideways movement, then the bulls could lose further steam and drop to the nearest support line.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plays Catchup With DOGE; Will Bulls Push For $0.00002?
SHIB’s price shows strength as it continues its rally, with eyes set on a high of $0.00002 as the price tends to mimic DOGE. SHIB could rally more as the price creates a bullish bias and holds above its range channel after a successful breakout. SHIB’s price remains strong...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Analysis Ahead Of Its Monthly Close, Will $20,500 Hold As Support?
BTC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $20,500 with eyes set on $22,000. BTC could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of a downtrend descending triangle with eyes set on rallying higher. BTC’s...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Manipulated By Whales? A Look Off And On-Chain
The Dogecoin (DOGE) price has had an incredible weekend. Following Elon Musk’s confirmed Twitter acquisition, the DOGE price jumped 95% over the last seven days. The memecoin exploded to over $0.14 at times and is currently sitting at about $0.11. Musk’s gigantic influence on the DOGE price is an...
NEWSBTC
BNB Price Prediction: Why The Bulls Aim More Gains Above $350
BNB (Binance coin) price started a fresh rally from the $265 support against the US Dollar. BNB is trading in a positive zone and might soon clear the $350 resistance. Binance coin price gained pace above the $300 and $320 resistance levels against the US Dollar. The price is now...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink (LINK) Breaks 180 Days Of Accumulation, Will Price Rally To $12?
LINK’s price shows strength as it attempts a major breakout from its range channel of over 180 days of accumulation as the price eyes a rally to $12. LINK could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of its range channel, but the price has struggled to regain more strength as Bitcoin (BTC) ranges.
NEWSBTC
Cosmos Recaptures $14 As Price Grows; Will Bulls Push To A High Of $17?
ATOM’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $14 with eyes set on $17. ATOM could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of a downtrend descending triangle with eyes set on rallying higher. ATOM’s...
NEWSBTC
Dogeliens Could Become Another Shiba Inu With Coin Market Success Like Chainlink
As the cryptocurrency market adds new additions, one crypto project raises dust in the crypto space. The new cryptocurrency, Dogeliens (DOGET), seems to model after the meme coin leader, Shiba Inu (SHIB), leaving crypto enthusiasts wondering whether it can succeed like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and cryptos like Chainlink (LINK). Dogeliens...
NEWSBTC
Have The Last Laugh By Purchasing Big Eyes Coin, Dogelon Mars And Baby Doge Coin
Incorporating humour into finance may be an aspect that many people do not comprehend. However, the world of crypto has implemented and introduced many new elements to finance that have previously not been explored. Take meme coins for example, they are one of the most popular categories in crypto due to their satirical characteristics and lighthearted nature.
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin (BNB) Struggles To Break Above $335; Here Is What To Expect
BNB’s price shows strength as it continues its rally, with eyes set on breaking its major resistance of $335, stopping the price from increasing. BNB could rally more as the price creates a bullish bias and holds above resistance. BNB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the...
NEWSBTC
Why The Dogecoin And Meme Coin Rally May Not Be Over Just Yet
Dogecoin is still riding the wave of the hype that came with the completion of the deal between Elon Musk and the social media platform Twitter. The meme coin had been able to rally towards six-month highs and broke several major resistance levels along the way. Even now, the rally in the price of the digital asset is expected to continue and in doing so, it will take the entire meme coin sector with it.
NEWSBTC
Illuvium Price Prediction: Can ILV Reach $100 in 2023? Play-To-Earn Tokens that Might Explode Next Year
Illuvium has certainly proven to be one of the most popular P2E games in recent times. That was evident by the massive price rally that its native token went on. ILV surged throughout 2021, eventually reaching $1,938 before crashing. Illuvium lost 97% of its value, then slightly recovered to the present price of $65.
NEWSBTC
Is Elon Musk The Largest Holder Of Dogecoin (DOGE) With 28.52% Of Supply?
Elon Musk himself said via Twitter in February 2021 that the biggest issue with Dogecoin is its concentration among a few whales. The billionaire wrote at the time:. If major Dogecoin holders sell most of their coins, it will get my full support. Too much concentration is the only real issue imo. I will literally pay actual $ if they just void their accounts.
NEWSBTC
LUNC Price Prediction: Why is Terra Classic The Only Coin Not Rallying? Here’s 3 Reasons & 3 Better Alternatives
While major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, have been pumping throughout October 2022, Terra Classic (LUNC) has been one of the few altcoins trading sideways. After analyzing three key reasons for LUNC’s lack of momentum, we will evaluate three top altcoin alternatives – Dash 2 Trade (D2T), IMPT (IMPT), and...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Nearing Retest Of Realized Price, Will Bulls Break Resistance This Time?
Data shows Bitcoin is now approaching another retest of the realized price, will the bulls be able to blow through the resistance this time?. Bitcoin’s Recent Upwards Momentum Has Brought It Near Realized Price Again. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC has spent a...
NEWSBTC
Avalanche Price Can Gain Further Momentum If The Bulls Barrel Past $19
Avalanche price has shown bullish strength over the last 24 hours. It has been one of the few altcoins that have remained positive despite most altcoins losing value over the past day. In the past day alone, the altcoin has appreciated by close to 4%. In the last week, AVAX...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Miner Selling Power At Lowest For 2022, Green Sign For Market?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin miner selling power is at its lowest for the year, something that could be favorable for the price of the crypto. Bitcoin Miner Selling Power Has Been Going Down In Recent Weeks. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the metric has...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Eyes Fresh Rally Unless ETH Dips Below This Support
Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,550 zone against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh rally unless it breaks the $1,550 support zone. Ethereum is consolidating and is showing positive signs above the $1,550 support zone. The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
$33 Million In Dogecoin Shorts Liquidated As Price Shoots
Dogecoin witnessed a significant growth trend in 2021. This remarkable feat connects to the influence of Tesla’s CEO and billionaire, Elon Musk. The billionaire has remained a prominent proponent for Dogecoin, and his position could either increase or decrease its price movement. Most crypto assets took to the south...
NEWSBTC
Can The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Replace Top-rated Meme Coins Such As Dogecoin (DOGE) And Floki Inu?
The world of cryptocurrency has become quite popular and has drawn thousands of new investors, with all the new cryptocurrencies being released all the time in the crypto market. Although the crypto market has been in a dip, some new cryptocurrency sources suggest it might experience a full recovery soon.
Comments / 0