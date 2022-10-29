ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

WYFF4.com

Deputies release pictures after armed robbery at Greenville Dunkin'

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies have released pictures of the armed man they say robbed a Dunkin' in South Carolina. The robbery happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the store on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville County. Deputies said the suspect was described as wearing a blue jean...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Car Crashes into Upstate Business

An OSHA investigation after a man's disappearance revealed multiple safety violations at a Spartanburg County recycling plant. Spartanburg County Coroner is investigating the death of inmate, Ronald Watkins. There are no signs of foul play. Coroner is still awaiting lab results. What's new? 11/1. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Highlighting...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

1 in custody following shooting in Taylors

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is in custody after shooting at vehicles in Taylors Monday morning, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they responded to The Townes townhouse community on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors for reports of a suspect shooting at vehicles around 4 a.m. Monday morning.
TAYLORS, SC
counton2.com

Sheriff: Man shot before being hit by 2 vehicles in Georgia

HART COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot before he was run over twice by two separate vehicles Tuesday morning in Hart Co. According to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 center received a call about a vehicle hitting a body in the roadway on Bowman Highway.
HART COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for missing Anderson Co. man

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for Jeffrey Reddick who was last seen Friday in the Shiflet Road area of Anderson. Officials say Reddick was wearing a light brown leather coat, blue flannel shirt, jeans and boots. He has two...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Suspect arrested, accused of shooting at cars, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said one person was arrested Monday morning after being accused of firing at cars near townhomes. Deputies said they were called around 4 a.m. to The Townes on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors. Deputies said they took Nathan Wyatt Carns...
TAYLORS, SC
WSPA 7News

2 arrested following chase in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a car for reckless driving on Highway 243. There were two people in the vehicle according to deputies. While in pursuit, deputies were able to arrest the passenger […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Chester funeral home owner charged with tax evasion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Chester funeral home owner on Monday and charged him with three counts of tax evasion. Brandon Lorenzo Frederick, 37, of Chester, was the owner and operator of BL Frederick Memorial Center in Chester County, a funeral home, and was responsible for all aspects of the business, according to arrest warrants.
CHESTER, SC
wspa.com

Man arrested, charged with multiple felonies in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested and charged by deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on multiple felonies, including possession of stolen goods. Deputies said an investigation into Eric Joseph Gaines, of Black Mountain, began on September 29 when Buncombe County detectives found a...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

