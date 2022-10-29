Read full article on original website
Related
1 shot on Conrad Dr. in Spartanburg Co.
One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
Deputies release pictures after armed robbery at Greenville Dunkin'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies have released pictures of the armed man they say robbed a Dunkin' in South Carolina. The robbery happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the store on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville County. Deputies said the suspect was described as wearing a blue jean...
FOX Carolina
Coroner investigating death of inmate at Spartanburg County jail
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate died at the county detention center early Tuesday morning. Ronald Edward Watkins, 54, was pronounced dead at 2:37 a.m. He was from Mill Springs in North Carolina. His cause of death has not yet been released,...
FOX Carolina
Car Crashes into Upstate Business
An OSHA investigation after a man's disappearance revealed multiple safety violations at a Spartanburg County recycling plant. Spartanburg County Coroner is investigating the death of inmate, Ronald Watkins. There are no signs of foul play. Coroner is still awaiting lab results. What's new? 11/1. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Highlighting...
wspa.com
1 in custody following shooting in Taylors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is in custody after shooting at vehicles in Taylors Monday morning, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they responded to The Townes townhouse community on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors for reports of a suspect shooting at vehicles around 4 a.m. Monday morning.
City of Hendersonville sued over off-duty K-9 attack
A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Hendersonville in relation to an off-duty K-9 attack that injured two in August of 2020.
FOX Carolina
Inspections after man’s disappearance reveal violations at Spartanburg recycling plant
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County recycling plant had multiple safety violations according to an investigation conducted after a man disappeared on the job. Duncan “Alex” Burrell-Gordon, a worker at Industrial Recovery and Recycling in Greer, went missing in May. His blood and other remains were found on...
counton2.com
Sheriff: Man shot before being hit by 2 vehicles in Georgia
HART COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot before he was run over twice by two separate vehicles Tuesday morning in Hart Co. According to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 center received a call about a vehicle hitting a body in the roadway on Bowman Highway.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing Anderson Co. man
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for Jeffrey Reddick who was last seen Friday in the Shiflet Road area of Anderson. Officials say Reddick was wearing a light brown leather coat, blue flannel shirt, jeans and boots. He has two...
WYFF4.com
Suspect arrested, accused of shooting at cars, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said one person was arrested Monday morning after being accused of firing at cars near townhomes. Deputies said they were called around 4 a.m. to The Townes on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors. Deputies said they took Nathan Wyatt Carns...
Crash kills pedestrian along Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer
A man died Monday evening when he was struck by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk during a crash along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.
2 arrested following chase in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a car for reckless driving on Highway 243. There were two people in the vehicle according to deputies. While in pursuit, deputies were able to arrest the passenger […]
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. investigator shares new details about unsolved Pendleton quadruple homicide
Highlighting what's new in the area including Northern Suga, Bradbury Bistro, and Madewell. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Crews are working to determine whether the Mr. Mattress showroom, located on Wade Hampton Boulevard for more than 50 years, can be repaired. Operation Gratitude saying thanks to active military...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of motorcyclist killed in Greenville County crash
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of a motorcyclist killed on Saturday morning in Greenville County. Troopers said it happened early around 2:20 a.m. on South Carolina Highway 124, about 4 miles west of Greenville. According to troopers, a motorcycle was traveling west on highway 124,...
wach.com
Chester funeral home owner charged with tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Chester funeral home owner on Monday and charged him with three counts of tax evasion. Brandon Lorenzo Frederick, 37, of Chester, was the owner and operator of BL Frederick Memorial Center in Chester County, a funeral home, and was responsible for all aspects of the business, according to arrest warrants.
2 South Carolina sheriffs to speak about stop, search of bus carrying Shaw University students
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two South Carolina sheriffs are expected to speak on Monday morning about a controversial traffic stop and search of a charter bus carrying Shaw University students. The president of Shaw University, a historically-Black college in downtown Raleigh, claims that the students were racially profiled during...
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian killed after 2 vehicles collide in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man was struck and killed while on a sidewalk after two vehicles collided Monday night, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive in...
Sheriffs respond to statement by Shaw University president
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright and Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller responded Monday morning to the statement made by Shaw University president following a bus stop in early October along I-85 in Spartanburg County.
wspa.com
Man arrested, charged with multiple felonies in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested and charged by deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on multiple felonies, including possession of stolen goods. Deputies said an investigation into Eric Joseph Gaines, of Black Mountain, began on September 29 when Buncombe County detectives found a...
Driver dies when SUV crashes into Asheville home
A driver died Saturday when his SUV crashed into the back of a south Asheville house.
