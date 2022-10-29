Read full article on original website
earnthenecklace.com
Crystal Gutierrez Leaving KRQE News 13: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Crystal Gutierrez has been delivering the news to Albuquerque residents and is a source of inspiration as a mom and journalist. But now, the veteran journalist is stepping back from her broadcasting home for over a decade. Crystal Gutierrez is leaving KRQE News 13 in 2022 for a new opportunity. News 13 viewers naturally want to know where she is going and if she will return to the news desk soon. They especially want to know if she is saying goodbye to Albuquerque, too. Although it may be too soon to say it’s a retirement, here’s what Crystal Gutierrez said about leaving KRQE-TV.
Hauntings and ghost stories of Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The historic buildings of Albuquerque’s downtown and Old Town are the origin of a number of stories passed down over the years. Some of them, undoubtedly, include stories of the paranormal. Local author Cody Polston has been investigating stories of ghosts in New Mexico since the mid-1980s and says he believes the probability […]
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe mom says she found Tide Pods in kids’ candy
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween night turned truly scary for one Santa Fe family after the mom says her three-year-old son ate a Tide Pod given out in his candy bag. The fun night quickly turned frightening. Giselle Rascon said she took her kids trick-or-treating in the Cielo...
retrofitmagazine.com
Historic Motel Welcomes Guests with Neon Lighting
The historic Monterey Motel in Albuquerque, N.M., upgraded its lighting from traditional gas neon to PRIZM Lighting’s NeoFlux V-Series single color neon for a high performance, weather- and UV-resistant pop of red on the façade. NeoFlux V-Series was designed to achieve neon lighting effects with energy efficiency for...
rrobserver.com
Popular restaurant shutters in Albuquerque
Chef Marie Yniguez stands in the kitchen of her Downtown Albuquerque restaurant, Bocadillos. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal) It’s the end of an era as Slow Roasted Bocadillos closes in Downtown Albuquerque. On Sunday, chef and owner Marie Yniguez took to social media in a one-minute video to announce that...
2022 Boo at the Zoo filled with haunted habitats, spooky activities
The event Saturday was sold out with more than 10,000 guests expected.
Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lorna Greenway is retracing her steps after she spent nearly 16 hours lost in Albuquerque’s foothills last week. She moved to Albuquerque six weeks ago. She’s living the dream, exploring a new trail every day. It’s an activity she’s loved doing for 40 years. “It’s new territory, it’s a new challenge,” Greenway […]
City of Albuquerque collecting household hazardous waste
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is holding a drive-thru household hazardous waste collection event Saturday. Hazardous household waste includes things than are flammable, corrode or irritate the skin or poison humans and animals. The event is at Balloon Fiesta Park from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The city of Albuquerque is asking that anyone […]
Victorian-style pastime comes to Albuquerque cemetery
Organizers welcomed visitors to have a picnic at the cemetery.
1037theriver.com
The Story Behind Colorado’s Beautiful Million Dollar Highway
A ride down Colorado's breathtaking Million Dollar Highway is not only a sight to behold, it is also a ride that for some, will send your blood pressure through the roof. Some people call this stretch of highway through Ouray and the San Juan Mountains the most dangerous highway in America. Is it really? Who built this road, and what were they thinking?
VIDEO: Woman admits to taking Fentanyl, falls asleep with baby in car
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — She’s been in trouble repeatedly for putting others in danger on the road and even admitted to using drugs before getting behind the wheel. But as KRQE Investigates discovered, despite these arrests and admissions, a New Mexico woman’s court cases appear to be going nowhere. More KRQE Investigates An Albuquerque police officer’s […]
KOAT 7
Boeing aircraft makes emergency landing in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Boeing aircraft flying from Atlanta to Los Angeles was diverted to land at Albuquerque International Airport. A smoky odor was observed by those in the aircraft, prompting the landing in Albuquerque. The aircraft had 193 customers on board along with six flight crew members, according to Delta Air Lines.
Drug trafficker allegedly tied to Juárez Cartel gets 17-year sentence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — After pleading guilty to being part of a marijuana distribution system, Luis Carlos Vásquez-Barragán, 51, of Nicolás Bravo, Chihuahua, Mexico, was sentenced in New Mexico Federal Court. Given that he’s already served time in Mexico, he’ll serve roughly seven and a half years in prison in the U.S. From 2005 to 2008, […]
KOAT 7
A local business and hospital help a 2-year-old with leukemia celebrate Halloween
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Adrian Perez was diagnosed with leukemia four days after his second birthday. “Shortly after that, we found out that he had AML leukemia, which is a little harder to treat,” said Kyle Perez, Adrian’s father. Adrian has gone through three rounds of chemotherapy, and...
‘Beyond full’: Metro animal shelters overcrowded
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “They’re full, understaffed, and the animals just keep coming in droves.” Nearly every single kennel at the East Side Animal Welfare Center in Albuquerque is filled. As of Friday, there were about 1,000 animals inside the largest shelter in the state waiting for a home. “Over this past year, mostly during the […]
rrobserver.com
Biden to attend Albuquerque rally as part of NM visit
SANTA FE — President Joe Biden will join Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for a Thursday rally in Albuquerque aimed at energizing supporters in the final run-up to the general election, a Lujan Grisham campaign spokeswoman confirmed. The White House said two days ago that Biden would be visiting New...
Los Lunas man arrested for fleeing deputies in Albuquerque
According to the criminal complaint, a BSCO deputy pulled over a car for having a suspended registration on Avenida Cesar Chavez near Broadway.
APD arrests man waving machete outside Lowe’s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a man who they say threatened another person with a machete. According to a criminal complaint, 50-year-old Anthony Lobato was seen talking to himself and waving a machete outside the Lowe’s near Alameda and Coors on Thursday. At one point, police say he turned to a man and said […]
losalamosreporter.com
Register By Nov. 6 For Nov. 10-11 Food
LA Cares, our local food pantry is having its monthly food distribution on Nov. 10 and 11. Call 505-661-8015 to register before Sunday, Nov. 6. Distribution is held on the second Friday of the month and the preceding Thursday. So, this month it will be on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5:30-7:00 pm, and Friday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 am to noon, at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church on North Road. Be sure to call NOW to register: 505-661-8015.
