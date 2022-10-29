Read full article on original website
BBC
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house
A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
SkySports
Premier League, EFL clubs urge Government to press ahead with plans for independent regulator
Twenty-nine clubs have written to the Government urging it to press ahead with plans for an independent regulator, warning inaction would lead to clubs being wiped off the map". An independent regulator was the central recommendation of the fan-led review, which was commissioned by the Government last year in the...
BBC
Free trails across Northumberland plan agreed
Plans to create hundreds of miles of trails across Northumberland's rugged landscape have been agreed. Northumberland County Council has approved £150,000 for the first stage of a 218-mile (350km) network between Hadrian's Wall and Kielder. The plans are being made in partnership with Northumberland National Park Authority, Forestry England...
BBC
Bristol cycle lanes saved from 'crazy' removal plans
Plans to remove cycle lanes on a busy road in Bristol have been dropped. Campaigners had previously branded city council plans to take away the lanes on Whiteladies Road as "crazy". The stretch of road by the BBC building often suffers from flash flooding and the council is working on...
mailplus.co.uk
Councils’ revolt on hotels for asylum seekers is growing
COUNCILS are fighting back against Government attempts to book up hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four have taken legal action after hotels - some in ‘prime tourist areas’ - stopped taking reservations because the Home Office block-booked all their rooms for migrants. Local authorities across the...
BBC
North Ferriby: Humber View Hotel told it must not host asylum seekers
An East Yorkshire village hotel has been told it cannot house asylum seekers after a council secured an interim High Court injunction. On Sunday, East Riding of Yorkshire Council confirmed it had gone to the High Court to stop Humber View Hotel in North Ferriby being used to house those seeking asylum.
This Day in History: October 17: Scotland Invades England
On October 17, 1346, at the Battle of Neville's Cross, the English defeated the Scots who, as allies of the French, had invaded England in an attempt to distract Edward III from the siege of Calais, France.
Uncapped footballers who were prolific in the nations that snubbed them | The Knowledge
Plus: weird timings when abandoned matches resume and the full-back who played under 22 Atlético managers
BBC
Bristol cycling safety to be debated by city councillors
Councillors will debate next week how Bristol can be made safer for cyclists. It comes after thousands of people signed a petition calling for more bike lanes, secure storage and training schemes. About 2,000 cyclists also took part in a demonstration at the start of October called Big Ride for...
BBC
Hopwood Hall College plan could see Greater Manchester get a zoo again
A college's plans to open its animal enclosures to the public could lead to the first zoo opening in Greater Manchester in almost half a century. Hopwood Hall College has revealed plans to allow the public into the livestock and horticultural zones at Middleton Campus outside of teaching hours. It...
BBC
Leeds Bradford Airport: Night flight limits exceeded, say campaigners
Campaigners have said Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) broke operating rules by running 600 more night flights than agreed during 2022's summer season. Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA) said the extra flights took place between March and October. Leeds City Council confirmed it had received a complaint and...
BBC
Papa John's Trophy: Portsmouth through but Leeds United U21s knocked out
Portsmouth reached the knockout stages of the Papa John's Trophy but Leeds Under-21s went out after a shootout. Pompey needed only a point at home to AFC Wimbledon to progress and Ronan Curtis' goal ensured them a 1-1 draw. Josh Oluwayemi then saved three penalties in the bonus-point shootout, which...
BBC
Cumbria coalmine decision delayed until after COP27
A decision on whether to go ahead with a new coal mine in Cumbria has been delayed for a third time. The decision was expected by 8 November, but it has been pushed back until after next week's COP27 climate summit in Egypt. The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and...
BBC
Wolverhampton: Former eye infirmary to be transformed into new homes
A derelict former eye infirmary is set to become luxury apartments in a £30m transformation project. The Grade-II listed building on Compton Road, Wolverhampton, which opened in 1888, was closed when services moved to New Cross Hospital in 2007. As well as 75 apartments, plans submitted by BZ Property...
BBC
Chester: Candidates announced in race to replace code-breach MP
The major parties have named candidates for a by-election triggered by the resignation of an MP after "serious sexual misconduct" complaints. City of Chester MP Christian Matheson quit after complaints against him were upheld by a parliamentary watchdog. Labour want Samantha Dixon to replace Mr Matheson at Westminster, while Liz...
BBC
Simon Dobbin: Peterborough condemn chants about deceased Cambridge fan
Peterborough United have apologised for "disgusting" chants by some of their supporters about a Cambridge United fan who died two years ago. The incident happened during Saturday's derby at the Weston Homes Stadium, the first league meeting between the teams for more than 20 years. "We would like to unreservedly...
BBC
NHS Scotland needs five years to recover - Health secretary
Scotland's NHS is not performing well and will take "at least five years" to fix, the health secretary has said. Humza Yousaf warned this winter would be "the most challenging the NHS has faced". He said hospitals were dealing with the legacy of the pandemic, tighter budgets and reduced staffing.
‘Unacceptable crisis’ of lone children in asylum hotels needs urgent action, councils say
The government needs to urgently act on the “unacceptable crisis” of lone asylum-seeking children being held in hotels, councils in England and Wales have said. Thousands of unaccompanied children are believed to be housed in temporary hotel accommodation by the Home Office.The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils across England and Wales, said an “urgent plan” was needed to tackle this crisis. In 2021, there were more than 3,000 children residing in hotels, including 725 under-16s. This is separate from the number of age-disputed children who have wrongly found themselves in hotels for adults. During July and September...
Restoring fracking ban ‘beggars belief’, says Cuadrilla chief
It “beggars belief” that new Prime Minster Rishi Sunak has decided to bring back a ban on fracking in England, the chief executive of the UK’s first fracking company has said.The move was branded as having “no rational scientific justification” by Cuadrilla’s chief executive Francis Egan.He said Mr Sunak, while running for leadership of the Conservative Party, had said that scientists “have concluded that fracking is safe and seismic activity is not out of the ordinary”.A moratorium was imposed on fracking, which uses high-pressure liquid to release gas from shale formations, after a series of earthquakes at the UK’s only shale wells...
BBC
NHS Scotland in a perilous situation, says doctors' union
Scotland's NHS is in "a perilous situation" amid a staffing and funding crisis, according to the chairman of the doctors' union. Dr Iain Kennedy said urgent action was needed to tackle workload pressures ahead of a potentially "terrifying" winter period. It comes after Scotland's health secretary Humza Yousaf admitted NHS...
