The government needs to urgently act on the “unacceptable crisis” of lone asylum-seeking children being held in hotels, councils in England and Wales have said. Thousands of unaccompanied children are believed to be housed in temporary hotel accommodation by the Home Office.The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils across England and Wales, said an “urgent plan” was needed to tackle this crisis. In 2021, there were more than 3,000 children residing in hotels, including 725 under-16s. This is separate from the number of age-disputed children who have wrongly found themselves in hotels for adults. During July and September...

8 HOURS AGO