Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TSA finds the 8th loaded gun in one year at Roanoke - Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Montgomery County Christmas store helps those in need enjoy the hoidayCheryl E PrestonMontgomery County, VA
Former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer is the subject of ACC Legends on Monday nightCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Related
pcpatriot.com
Pulaski County meetings, closings for November
Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Pulaski County Public Service Authority Billing Office, will be closed for an annual system upgrade. The Pulaski County Public Service Authority Billing Office will reopen on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022, November General and Special Election, Polls open from 6...
WSLS
New community center to be built in Northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new community center is coming to Northwest Roanoke in the existing Goodwill Roanoke Jobs Campus on Melrose Avenue. The addition of Melrose Plaza will add much-needed amenities to an underserved neighborhood. City leaders and community members came together on Tuesday for a glimpse into the...
WDBJ7.com
Grocery, adult high school, wellness center will be part of new Roanoke Goodwill center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Goodwill Release) - Goodwill Industries® of the Valleys is partnering with the City of Roanoke, public and non-profit partners and community stakeholders to develop a new center in Northwest Roanoke. The center will feature a grocery store, adult high school, wellness center and banking services, according to Goodwill, which made the announcement Tuesday morning.
pcpatriot.com
Drop In Hours at the Library
Literacy Volunteers of the New RiverValley aresponsoring drop in hours at the Pulaski County Library on Mondays.
cardinalnews.org
Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Anne Roselyn Bane Wallace
Anne Roselyn Bane Wallace, age 98, was born July 22, 1924 in Christiansburg, VA, the daughter of William Ernest Bane and Stella Ammons Bane. Anne died peacefully in her sleep on October 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years,...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Charlie Milton Carr
Age 40 of Roanoke, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital in Richmond. He was born on March 11, 1982 in Montgomery County, VA, and is the son of Linda Sue Nester Carr and the late Randolph Preston Carr. Charlie was a computed tomography, and was an avid bowler in his spare time, achieving many perfect scores.
SERWAN ZANGANA: Roanoke City’s Problems Will Not Be Solved From A Restaurant Table
It is the same old drama with the same characters but different actors in different countries. To compare the Roanoke City Council members to the Council members of the City of Sulaymaniyah in Kurdistan (Iraq), it is an unfortunate situation for the hardworking people in both cities to end up with corrupt representatives who abandoned […]
Is The Fox Guarding The Henhouse In Roanoke City?
Against the backdrop of a high-drama campaign where eleven candidates are vying for four open seats on Roanoke City Council, a concerned citizen recently reported to The Roanoke Star and at least one other Valley news organization a questionable museum tour and dinner involving Councilmember Joe Cobb and 16 other people. Roanoke City had been […]
getawaymavens.com
Wytheville VA: Lucky 7s In Southern Virginia
WHY GO: The number 7 figures prominently in Wytheville VA (pronounced with-vil) in Southwestern Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. There are seven small town museums. Two downtown craft breweries start with 7. First Lady, Edith Bolling Wilson, was the 7th of 11 children in her family. The most romantic B&B in town opened in 2007, and has seven fireplaces. Oh – and Wytheville just happens to sit at the intersection of Interstates 81 and, yep, 77.
WDBJ7.com
Jan 6th. trial against Montgomery County man delayed again
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial against a Montgomery County man charged in connection with the January 6th Capitol riot has been delayed for a second time. Jeremy Groseclose was set to face a jury two weeks from today. In court documents, FBI agents say surveillance video shows Groseclose inside the Capitol, taking pictures of himself and others. Agents also believe he helped prop open a roll-up door police were using to try to keep rioters out.
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Martinsville house fire
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 79-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead after a house fire in Martinsville in October, according to a spokesperson for the city. The remains of Rita Cox Sands were found by crews fighting the fire on Forest Street October 14. The cause...
WDBJ7.com
‘Forever Young’ is 50th business to open in Uptown Martinsville since pandemic
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new children’s clothing shop is opening in Uptown Martinsville. Forever Young celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday morning. The kids’ resale shop buys gently used clothes and sells them at discounted prices. This is the 50th business to open in Uptown...
WSLS
Vehicle fire on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this incident has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle fire on I-81N in Roanoke County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near the 134 mile marker and as of 8:26 a.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed.
wfirnews.com
Salem City Council candidate brings experience to the table
A week ahead of election night for Salem City Council, one candidate says she hopes to bring decades of experience to the council chambers. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
WSET
LIST: Violent crime reported across Central Virginia over Halloween weekend
(WSET) — It has been a particularly violent weekend across much of Central Virginia. From Friday morning to Monday morning, there have been six incidents involving firearms in the area. From Roanoke to Lynchburg to the Southside, here is what you need to know about these events and where...
wfxrtv.com
RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Carilion Clinic’s announcement of adding a new mental health clinic to Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke County is continuing to look for development expansions in the area. The 419 Town Center Plan focuses on improving transportation and business development around the Tanglewood Mall. Roanoke County has...
WDBJ7.com
Electricity costs increase for Appalachian Power Company customers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting on Tuesday, Appalachian Power Company customers can expect their monthly bill to go up. The average cost of a monthly bill is expected to increase by about $20. Because the cost of fuel and generating electricity has gone up, customers are left to make up...
WDBJ7.com
I-81 clear after traffic delays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: All below incidents have been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: VDOT reports crashes, fires and other blockages were causing traffic problems on I-81 Monday morning. On I-81N at mile marker 134.6 in Roanoke County, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle fire. The north...
Comments / 2