Read full article on original website
Related
pcpatriot.com
Courthouse War Exhibit Open Veterans Day November 11, 2022
The county’s newest military exhibit entitled, “Remembering the Sacrifices for Freedom” will be open to the public on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. This exhibit is located on the 3rd floor of the Old Pulaski County Historic Stone Courthouse, and...
pcpatriot.com
Drop In Hours at the Library
Literacy Volunteers of the New RiverValley aresponsoring drop in hours at the Pulaski County Library on Mondays.
pcpatriot.com
Pulaski County meetings, closings for November
Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Pulaski County Public Service Authority Billing Office, will be closed for an annual system upgrade. The Pulaski County Public Service Authority Billing Office will reopen on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022, November General and Special Election, Polls open from 6...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Charlie Milton Carr
Age 40 of Roanoke, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital in Richmond. He was born on March 11, 1982 in Montgomery County, VA, and is the son of Linda Sue Nester Carr and the late Randolph Preston Carr. Charlie was a computed tomography, and was an avid bowler in his spare time, achieving many perfect scores.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Anne Roselyn Bane Wallace
Anne Roselyn Bane Wallace, age 98, was born July 22, 1924 in Christiansburg, VA, the daughter of William Ernest Bane and Stella Ammons Bane. Anne died peacefully in her sleep on October 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years,...
pcpatriot.com
NRCC Concert Series to hold free concert on Nov. 12
The music of Java Brothers and New Ballard’s Branch Bogtrotters will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. The Java Brothers bluegrass band members met during...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Stephen Gilbert Earhart
age 75 of Pulaski passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at the VA Medical Center, Salem. Born April 29, 1947 in Pulaski, he is the son of Eloise Long Earhart Marshall and the late Garland Ewing Earhart, Sr. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Earhart, mother-in-law, Ethel Easter, daughter, Colett Xan Easter, and brother, Garland Ewing Earhart, Jr.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Samuel Dewey Patterson, Sr.
, age 78 of Fairlawn, died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Lewis Gale Hospital – Montgomery. Sam was born on August 8, 1944 in Pulaski and was the son of the late Lillian Alberta Price Patterson and the late Ira Claude Patterson, Sr. He was proudly the creator of the Riverlawn District Recreation Association.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Reverend Christopher D. Doyle, Jr.
Of Draper, Virginia, age 76, died on October 29, 2022 after a brief illness. The first son of Lt. Col. Christopher D. Doyle and Evelyn E. Doyle, Chris grew up in Brooklyn until he was 7 years old. After his brother was born, the family moved to East Meadow, Long Island, where the family met Reverend Arnold C. Miller, who greatly influenced Chris’ family and later encouraged Chris to join the ministry. While in East Meadow, Chris became a Star Boy Scout and sang in his church choir, as well as worked at camp Quinipet on Shelter Island for several summers. The Doyle family moved to Connecticut when Chris was a teenager where they attended the Fairfield and Nichols United Methodist Churches, Chris sang in the choir and taught Sunday School.
pcpatriot.com
PCHS Winter Sports Tryouts
WRESTLING (PCHS Wrestling Room) SWIMMING (CAC) Bus Departs at 6:30 pm from the PCHS Flag Pole. Tuesday 11/15/22: 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm Christiansburg Aquatic Center. Wednesday 11/16/22: 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm Christiansburg Aquatic Center. INDOOR TRACK (FITNESS CENTER) Tuesday 11/15/22: 3:40 pm – 5:30 pm.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for William Gilford Bullins
age 67 of Pulaski passed away Saturday at Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin. Born September 30, 1955 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late James Claude Bullins, Sr. and Elsie Mae Gallimore Bullins. He was also preceded in death by a brother, James Claude Bullins, Jr., and sisters, Betty Lou Johnson, Patty Jean Privitt, Glenda Sue Welch and nephew, J. R. Land.
pcpatriot.com
Cougars still just outside the playoffs, according to new VHSL rankings
The Pulaski County Cougars remain just outside of the Region 4D football playoffs according to this week’s rankings. Pulaski County is ranked ninth. The top eight teams qualify for VHSL playoffs. The Virginia High School League released the latest rankings today. See the rankings here: VHSL 10-31.
pcpatriot.com
Radford Loses on Last Play of Game
#18 Max Kanipe on the reception – he would finish the game with 132 yards on 5 receptions. (Elizabeth Kanipe/The Patriot) On Friday, Radford celebrated the 50th anniversary of the undefeated 1972 team. This year’s Bobcats had visions of duplicating what the 1972 team accomplished. Glenvar had other ideas. Glenvar came into the game with a 5-3 record having just lost to the Floyd team that Radford had just beat with a last minute goal line stand.
Comments / 0