The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News

Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News

Baker Mayfield is healthy enough to play again, but the former No. 1 overall pick is now the backup in Carolina. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as his starter after Walker turned in another solid performance on Sunday. Mayfield has been "the ultimate pro"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

Deandre Hopkins wants answers from NFL after vicious blow to head doesn't draw a penalty

Deandre Hopkins took a vicious blow to the head on Sunday during Sunday's Vikings-Cardinals game. He wants answers from the NFL after it didn't draw a penalty. The Arizona receiver took the hit on a pass from Kyler Murray in the end zone. Murray looked to Hopkins on a quick slant in the third quarter on a two-point conversion attempt. Hopkins failed to corral the pass with Cameron Dantzler in man coverage. A moment after the ball arrived, safety Harrison Smith leaned in for a violent helmet-to-helmet collision that sent Hopkins' head snapping to the side.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Calvin Ridley’s instant reaction to Jaguars-Falcons trade

The Atlanta Falcons dealt Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a surprising trade deadline move. Ridley immediately took to Twitter to share his reaction to the trade. Calvin Ridley is currently serving a suspension for gambling on games last year. The suspension will ultimately impact the Falcons’ return in the deal, per Ian Rapoport.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

College Football Mascot Suspended For Actions Saturday

A college football mascot has been suspended for its behavior over the weekend. The Stanford Tree mascot announced on Sunday night that it's been suspended for its behavior at the football game over the weekend. "Stanford has decided to suspend the Tree for walking out onto the field last game...
STANFORD, CA
FanSided

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Prominent Coach To Be Fired Today

Everyone seems to love Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, except when he's coaching on game day... While Campbell appears to be beloved by the football world, many are starting to wonder if he's the right man for the job in Detroit. The Lions fell to the Dolphins, 31-27, on...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Vikings Acquire Hockenson, Press Advantage Over Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the NFL trade deadline approaching, one big deal has been swung that will have immediate and long-term ramifications for the Green Bay Packers. The Detroit Lions sent their star tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to the Minnesota Vikings. According to ESPN, the Vikings got Hockenson, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024.
GREEN BAY, WI
