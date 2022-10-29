Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News
Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News
Baker Mayfield is healthy enough to play again, but the former No. 1 overall pick is now the backup in Carolina. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as his starter after Walker turned in another solid performance on Sunday. Mayfield has been "the ultimate pro"...
thecomeback.com
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
Steelers rumors: The real reason Pittsburgh traded Chase Claypool
In one of the first major moves prior to the trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. In return, they received a 2023 second-round pick. Claypool spent the last two and a half seasons as one of the Steelers top receiving options. During...
Erin Andrews Explains Why She Has A Problem With Certain Head Coach
Stop running so fast at halftime, Kyle Shanahan. NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews described her problem with the San Francisco 49ers head coach during a recent episode of her podcast, "Calm Down With Erin and Charissa." Andrews explained that Shanahan runs so fast during their halftime interviews, she's unable to...
LOOK: Second video emerges of postgame 'assault' in Michigan Stadium tunnel
Saturday night’s 29-7 Michigan win over Michigan State was quickly overshadowed by a violent scene in the tunnel after the game. A pair of Michigan players – identified as graduate cornerback Gemon Green and sophomore corner Ja’Den McBurrows – were shown on video being beaten and pushed around on their way to the locker room after the game.
102.5 The Bone
Deandre Hopkins wants answers from NFL after vicious blow to head doesn't draw a penalty
Deandre Hopkins took a vicious blow to the head on Sunday during Sunday's Vikings-Cardinals game. He wants answers from the NFL after it didn't draw a penalty. The Arizona receiver took the hit on a pass from Kyler Murray in the end zone. Murray looked to Hopkins on a quick slant in the third quarter on a two-point conversion attempt. Hopkins failed to corral the pass with Cameron Dantzler in man coverage. A moment after the ball arrived, safety Harrison Smith leaned in for a violent helmet-to-helmet collision that sent Hopkins' head snapping to the side.
Vikings Receive Crushing Injury News Following T.J. Hockenson Trade
The blockbuster trade between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings that will send tight end T.J. Hockenson to the NFC North leader might have seemed puzzling to some at the time. But news has since emerged that makes the deal more understandable. The Vikings gave up second- and third-round draft ...
5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over Arizona
If the Packers lose to the Bills Sunday night, they'll be four losses behind the Vikings in the NFC North.
Calvin Ridley’s instant reaction to Jaguars-Falcons trade
The Atlanta Falcons dealt Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a surprising trade deadline move. Ridley immediately took to Twitter to share his reaction to the trade. Calvin Ridley is currently serving a suspension for gambling on games last year. The suspension will ultimately impact the Falcons’ return in the deal, per Ian Rapoport.
Did former coach Jimmy Johnson really say that about the Cowboys-Bears matchup?
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson has unkind words about the Chicago Bears’ chances against the Cowboys on Sunday.
thecomeback.com
NFL fans react as Steelers burn Eagles with ‘Philly Special’ redux
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ sluggish offense turned to a little trickery Sunday to score a touchdown. If the play looked familiar to the Philadelphia Eagles, there’s a reason — it came straight out of Philly’s playbook. Late in the first quarter with the Steelers facing 4th and...
Cleveland.com
Adam Zimmer, a Bengals analyst and son of NFL head coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday morning. He was 38 years old, and circumstances of his death were not announced. Zimmer had been with the Bengals since July as an offensive analyst. His coaching career began in 2006, when he was...
College Football Mascot Suspended For Actions Saturday
A college football mascot has been suspended for its behavior over the weekend. The Stanford Tree mascot announced on Sunday night that it's been suspended for its behavior at the football game over the weekend. "Stanford has decided to suspend the Tree for walking out onto the field last game...
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin
Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
NFL World Calling For Prominent Coach To Be Fired Today
Everyone seems to love Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, except when he's coaching on game day... While Campbell appears to be beloved by the football world, many are starting to wonder if he's the right man for the job in Detroit. The Lions fell to the Dolphins, 31-27, on...
Vikings acquire key player in rare trade with division rival
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr is expected to miss an extended period after he suffered an ankle injury on Sunday, but the team has found a great replacement for him. The Vikings have acquired tight end TJ Hockenson in a trade with the NFC North rival Detroit Lions,...
Centre Daily
Vikings Acquire Hockenson, Press Advantage Over Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the NFL trade deadline approaching, one big deal has been swung that will have immediate and long-term ramifications for the Green Bay Packers. The Detroit Lions sent their star tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to the Minnesota Vikings. According to ESPN, the Vikings got Hockenson, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024.
Report: Here's Why Vikings Acquired T.J. Hockenson In Tuesday Trade
The day of the NFL trade deadline started with a deal that no one saw coming. The Detroit Lions are trading tight end T.J. Hockenson within the NFC North to the Minnesota Vikings. The move initially might have seemed like a surprise considering Minnesota already had a tight end it has made an ...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0