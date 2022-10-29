ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Nice start to November, 70s hold through Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to November! This month is typically the king of cloud cover, but that is not the case at least for the next few days. Plan on highs into the 70s this afternoon with fully sunny sky. Records for this date are in the upper 70s to lower 80s and should remain in place. Tomorrow and Thursday, highs will surge well into the 70s which could feasibly tie or set new records for those dates. By Friday, we are still on track for rain chances to increase, likely lasting into Saturday as well. In terms of rain amounts, this may be another situation where an inch or more may occur based on the latest track. No severe weather is expected at this time. Have a great day!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Welcome to November

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again a blocking pattern keeps us quiet. Through Thursday the sky fills with sunshine and we enjoy some unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs in fact could reach record levels well into the 70s. A cold front moves in on Friday and stalls across the state. This brings rain Friday and Saturday. Rainfall amounts could exceed 1″ in many locations. Have a great night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

A cloudy and warm Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Clouds have moved into Eastern Iowa allowing temperatures to only drop into the 40s and 50s across the area. It’s a warm morning for those heading off to church. The clouds are due to a low-pressure system that is moving through the Midwest. However, the bulk of the system will stay to our south and east, keeping us dry. Highs today will rise into the mid-60s with only pockets of sunshine expected. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky overnight with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cloudiness decreases, setting up nice Halloween

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm weather wraps up October and kicks off November, setting the stage for easy trick-or-treating on Monday night. Lows tonight drop toward 40, with skies slowly becoming partly cloudy. They will continue to become sunnier through the day on Monday, with highs into the mid and upper 60s. Trick-or-treat time temps will range from the low 60s early toward the low 50s late.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

More clouds on Sunday, but still mild

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet and comfortable are a couple of words to describe the weather on the way. Tonight, lows drop into the upper 30s and low 40s as clouds increase. This leads into a mostly cloudy Sunday, but with temperatures similar to those experienced on Saturday. Highs...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Halloween Edition

Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent. Updated: 11 hours ago. The city of waterloo Water Works will start adding phosphate to the water...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Trashmore trails shut for season after Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular defunct landfill site will be closed to the public starting Monday, according to officials. The trails and overlook at Mount Trashmore, located at 2250 A Street SW, are open for the last time until Spring on Sunday, Oct. 30. A reopening date has not yet been announced, but will depend on weather, according to officials.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

A Look Back to When Lions Lived at Brucemore in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]

The Brucemore mansion in Cedar Rapids has a storied history and famous residents, some of which had very large voices. In 1906, George and Irene Douglas traded homes with Brucemore's (known at the time as either Sinclair Mansion or Fairhome) first owner, Carol Sinclair. Sinclair got the Douglas' 2nd Avenue home, along with cash, and the Douglas family took ownership of the huge mansion on what is now 1st Avenue. The Douglas' would rename the home Brucemore, a name derived from George Bruce Douglas' middle name and his Scottish descent.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
B100

Iowa Family To Be Guests On Family Feud Tuesday Night

We love when people from our towns make it on our favorite game shows, and there's a new family to be in the fight for the prize Tuesday night. The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids are set to appear on Family Feud on Tuesday's episode, hosted by the one and only Steve Harvey.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Karla Lurk Vargas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. Police said Karla Lurk Vargas was last seen at Casey’s General Store on Center Point Rd and 32nd St. NE on November 1st, 2022 at noon. Vargas is Hispanic, 5′5″ tall, and weighs approximately...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo Incident Proves Deer Are The Dumbest Animals of All Time

It's officially time to change the phrase "dumb as a brick" to "dumb as a deer." If you were driving around Waterloo Thursday evening, you probably spotted a very strange sight. According to KWWL, at around 3:45 PM on Wednesday, October 26th right near University Avenue a strange deer encounter took place.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Phosphate being added to Waterloo water this week

Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent. Show You Care: Nate Sherwood does all he can to keep skateboarding alive and well. Updated: 8...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

8-year-old Polk City boy to represent Iowa Hawkeyes as next Kid Captain

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When the University of Iowa Hawkeyes head to West Lafayette on Saturday, they’ll have an 8-year-old boy by their side as an honorary captain. Carver Meiners is this week’s Kid Captain. It’s a partnership between the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. The program honors pediatric patients while celebrating their stories.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy