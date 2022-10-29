Read full article on original website
Nice start to November, 70s hold through Thursday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to November! This month is typically the king of cloud cover, but that is not the case at least for the next few days. Plan on highs into the 70s this afternoon with fully sunny sky. Records for this date are in the upper 70s to lower 80s and should remain in place. Tomorrow and Thursday, highs will surge well into the 70s which could feasibly tie or set new records for those dates. By Friday, we are still on track for rain chances to increase, likely lasting into Saturday as well. In terms of rain amounts, this may be another situation where an inch or more may occur based on the latest track. No severe weather is expected at this time. Have a great day!
Welcome to November
A cloudy and warm Sunday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Clouds have moved into Eastern Iowa allowing temperatures to only drop into the 40s and 50s across the area. It’s a warm morning for those heading off to church. The clouds are due to a low-pressure system that is moving through the Midwest. However, the bulk of the system will stay to our south and east, keeping us dry. Highs today will rise into the mid-60s with only pockets of sunshine expected. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky overnight with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Cloudiness decreases, setting up nice Halloween
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm weather wraps up October and kicks off November, setting the stage for easy trick-or-treating on Monday night. Lows tonight drop toward 40, with skies slowly becoming partly cloudy. They will continue to become sunnier through the day on Monday, with highs into the mid and upper 60s. Trick-or-treat time temps will range from the low 60s early toward the low 50s late.
More clouds on Sunday, but still mild
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet and comfortable are a couple of words to describe the weather on the way. Tonight, lows drop into the upper 30s and low 40s as clouds increase. This leads into a mostly cloudy Sunday, but with temperatures similar to those experienced on Saturday. Highs...
First Alert Forecast: Halloween Edition
Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent.
Trashmore trails shut for season after Sunday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular defunct landfill site will be closed to the public starting Monday, according to officials. The trails and overlook at Mount Trashmore, located at 2250 A Street SW, are open for the last time until Spring on Sunday, Oct. 30. A reopening date has not yet been announced, but will depend on weather, according to officials.
A Look Back to When Lions Lived at Brucemore in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
The Brucemore mansion in Cedar Rapids has a storied history and famous residents, some of which had very large voices. In 1906, George and Irene Douglas traded homes with Brucemore's (known at the time as either Sinclair Mansion or Fairhome) first owner, Carol Sinclair. Sinclair got the Douglas' 2nd Avenue home, along with cash, and the Douglas family took ownership of the huge mansion on what is now 1st Avenue. The Douglas' would rename the home Brucemore, a name derived from George Bruce Douglas' middle name and his Scottish descent.
Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.
Skate shop owner Nate Sherwood keeps skating alive in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Walk into Eduskate Board Shop in Cedar Rapids, and you’ll notice Nate Sherwood. “That’s me owner ‘operskater’ of Eduskate I ‘appreciskate’ you noticing. Don’t let me ‘irriskate’ you with those I can do those all day.”
Iowa Family To Be Guests On Family Feud Tuesday Night
We love when people from our towns make it on our favorite game shows, and there's a new family to be in the fight for the prize Tuesday night. The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids are set to appear on Family Feud on Tuesday's episode, hosted by the one and only Steve Harvey.
Operation Quickfind: Karla Lurk Vargas
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. Police said Karla Lurk Vargas was last seen at Casey’s General Store on Center Point Rd and 32nd St. NE on November 1st, 2022 at noon. Vargas is Hispanic, 5′5″ tall, and weighs approximately...
Williamsburg’s Carson Huedepohl undeterred by two injuries and a position change
Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent.
The city of Waterloo and Cedar Falls celebrated Halloweek this year with trick or treating on Saturday.
The Iowa City Police Department took part in a national effort to get unused and old pharmaceuticals out of people's homes.
Waterloo Incident Proves Deer Are The Dumbest Animals of All Time
It's officially time to change the phrase "dumb as a brick" to "dumb as a deer." If you were driving around Waterloo Thursday evening, you probably spotted a very strange sight. According to KWWL, at around 3:45 PM on Wednesday, October 26th right near University Avenue a strange deer encounter took place.
Phosphate being added to Waterloo water this week
Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent.
8-year-old Polk City boy to represent Iowa Hawkeyes as next Kid Captain
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When the University of Iowa Hawkeyes head to West Lafayette on Saturday, they’ll have an 8-year-old boy by their side as an honorary captain. Carver Meiners is this week’s Kid Captain. It’s a partnership between the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. The program honors pediatric patients while celebrating their stories.
Cedar Rapids family hosting watch party after competing on “Family Feud”
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids City Council member Pat Loeffler and his family competed on the long-running game show “Family Feud.”. The episode is set to air at 5:30 pm on Tuesday and the family is hosting a watch party at Double Z Bar and Grill, (629 Ellis Blvd. NW) from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Expert: Dr. Beki Kellogg from Hope Hearing and Tinnitus Center talks about tinnitus
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dr. Beki Kellogg with Hope Hearing and Tinnitus Center spoke to TV9 about the issues people experience with tinnitus. Watch the interview to learn more.
‘I didn’t see it coming’: former Nordstrom employee on impact of layoff
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Nordstrom employee says the company’s mass layoff earlier this fall has made life more difficult. In September, Nordstrom announced it was laying off 231 people from its Cedar Rapids distribution center. 22-year-old Simone Baker was one of those affected. TV9 caught up...
